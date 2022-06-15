New Low-PIM Coaxial RF Surge Protector Supports Frequencies up to 4.5 GHz

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyPhaser, an Infinite Electronics brand and an industry-leading provider of RF and data surge protection, filtering and grounding solutions, has introduced a new quarter-wave RF surge protector to guard equipment from electromagnetic pulse (EMP) and power surges caused by lightning or other strong electrical changes.

PolyPhaser Expands Its Line of 7/16 DIN Quarter-Wave Surge Protectors

The new QWP-DMDF-ER coaxial surge protector offers an extended frequency range, supporting 555 MHz to 4.5 GHz while suppressing DC surge. This broadband performance makes it perfect for applications including CBRS networks, cellular networks, DAS, emergency response systems and public safety systems. Additionally, this new 7/16 DIN surge protector incorporates quarter-wave stub technology to protect equipment at up to 200 watts of maximum input power.

This coax surge protector features a male 7/16-inch DIN input and a female 7/16 DIN output. It has low let-through energy and supports low passive intermodulation (PIM) levels up to 160 dBc along with a DC block topology.

"Our new extended range 7/16 DIN RF surge protector provides a high-performance, low let-through energy solution. It allows our customers to maximize the reliability of their CBRS and cellular networks and ensures critical communication systems continue operating through potentially damaging lightning storms," said Dan Rebeck, Product Line Manager.

PolyPhaser's new 7/16 DIN quarter-wave RF surge protector is in-stock and available for immediate shipment. This new product is an addition to an existing line of 7/16 DIN surge protectors offered by PolyPhaser.

About PolyPhaser:

PolyPhaser leads the market with its patented RF protection solutions that support communications systems. Based on extensive experience with multi-stage surge protection, PolyPhaser continuously expands its product offering to support the requirements of advanced network applications with technologies such as DC block, DC pass and ultra-low PIM. PolyPhaser is an Infinite Electronics brand.

Story continues

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier, offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves their customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

