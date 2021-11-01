U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,617.25
    +20.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,870.00
    +166.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,904.25
    +65.75 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,309.20
    +13.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.02
    +0.45 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.70
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1573
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    +0.13 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3653
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2570
    +0.2570 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,129.54
    +1,475.58 (+2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,513.20
    +12.23 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,272.76
    +35.19 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

PolyPid to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on November 10, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PolyPid Ltd.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a phase 3 biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary PLEX technology, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results and operational highlights before the open of the U.S. stock markets on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

Date:

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Time:

8:30 AM Eastern Time

United States:

+1 877 870 9135

Israel:

+972 1809 213-985

International:

+44 (0) 2071 928338

Conference ID:

4585862

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5rbkqsbe

About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a phase 3 biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes through locally administered, controlled, extended-release therapeutics. PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with medications, enables precise delivery of drugs at effective release rates, over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of sternal and abdominal surgical site infections (SSIs).

For additional company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:
PolyPid, Ltd.
Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad
EVP & CFO
Tel: +972-747195700

Investors:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
646-597-6989
Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Nio stock sinks after October deliveries fall

    Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.1% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle company reported October deliveries that fell 27.% from a year ago, as restructuring, upgrading of manufacturing lines and preparation of new products acted as drag. The company delivered 3,667 vehicles in October, consisting of 218 ES8 six- or seven-seater SUVs and 2,528 ES6 five-seater SUVs. Nio said given the restructuring and upgrade scheduled, ES8 production resumed toward the end of the month.

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy in November and Hold Forever

    CFO Brian Olsavsky said in Amazon's Q3 conference call, "But we see ourselves as the shock absorber absorbing a lot of the costs so that the customer is not impacted and sellers are not impacted." This focus on customers is what differentiates Amazon. The guiding philosophy extends throughout the company's operations and into its research and development.

  • XPeng Stock Jumps After Massive Month for EV Deliveries. October Wasn’t Kind to NIO.

    XPeng comes close to record monthly deliveries in October, but NIO sees its deliveries slip by nearly one-third.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • GE CEO Culp says completion of GECAS, AerCap deal is a 'debt story today'

    Shares of General Electric Co. gained 0.4% in premarket trading Monday, after the industrial conglomerate said that the deal to combine its GE Capital Aviation Services business with AerCap Holdings N.V. has been completed. GE said it received a total of more than $30 billion in proceeds after the deal closed, including $23 billion in net cash and 111.5 million shares, or 46% ownership of the combined company, which has a market value of about $6.6 billion. "This is a debt story today," said GE

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)?

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]

  • Rick Rule: This one asset will be vital during the 'dramatic reckoning' — and you probably already own it

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, and Other Companies That Just Raised Their Dividends

    Exxon Mobil and AbbVie were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this past week, while Ford Motor reinstated its quarterly payout. Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) declared a quarterly dividend of 88 cents a share, up by a penny or about 1%. It marked the first quarterly dividend increase for the energy giant since April 2019 when it went from 82 to 87 cents a share.

  • Trick or Treat? 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar After Halloween

    Many high-growth stocks often experience dips in their stock price. When this happens, it's hard for novice (or even experienced) investors to know whether the reduced stock price is a trick or a treat.

  • As Barrick Gold Corporation's market cap (TSE:ABX) drops to CA$40b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

    The recent price decline of 5.8% in Barrick Gold Corporation's ( TSE:ABX ) stock may have disappointed insiders who...

  • China EV Sales: Xpeng Deliveries Triple, Li Auto Doubles, Nio Tumbles

    Tesla rival Xpeng reported China EV sales tripled, Li Auto sales doubled. Nio deliveries fell. Xpeng and Li Auto are near buy points.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for 30 Years

    For investors, looking 30 years out can be an intimating task. No matter your personal position, buying and holding a stock for decades means it must be a company you can count on to stick around, gain market share, maintain strong fundamentals, and grow its dividend. It's a tall order, so we asked three of our contributors to search far and wide to give you three dividend stocks that fit the bill.

  • Top 8 Stock Picks of Michael Sidhom’s Immersion Capital

    In this article, we discuss the top 8 stock picks of Michael Sidhom’s Immersion Capital. If you want our detailed analysis of Michael Sidhom’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the Top 3 Stock Picks of Michael Sidhom’s Immersion Capital. Michael Sidhom has been the managing partner at Immersion Capital, a […]

  • American Airlines reveals what we all know about America's labor shortage: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, November 1, 2021.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Here Come the Best Three Months for the Stock Market

    The stock market has taken off, with all three of the main U.S. indexes at record levels on Friday, but that shouldn’t necessarily deter investors from buying now.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

    It was business as usual last week for Wall Street. The newest combination treatment, Trikafta, targets the most common CF mutation (F508del), and is therefore applicable to about 90% of all U.S. CF patients.

  • Top REITs for November 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.