PolyPid to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on November 10, 2021

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a phase 3 biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary PLEX technology, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results and operational highlights before the open of the U.S. stock markets on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.



Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time United States: +1 877 870 9135 Israel: +972 1809 213-985 International: +44 (0) 2071 928338 Conference ID: 4585862 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5rbkqsbe

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a phase 3 biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes through locally administered, controlled, extended-release therapeutics. PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with medications, enables precise delivery of drugs at effective release rates, over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of sternal and abdominal surgical site infections (SSIs).

