Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Is Expected Grow at a CAGR Of 5.0% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

·6 min read
According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, during the next few years, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the largest share of the global polypropylene carbonate market.

Farmington, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Was Valued at USD 711.5 million in 2022, And Is Growing at a CAGR of 5.0% During The Forecast Period. Carbon dioxide and propylene oxide are mixed together to make polypropylene carbonate. It dissolves in polar solvents like acetone, methyl ethyl ketone, ethyl acetate, dichloromethane, and chlorinated hydrocarbons. It doesn't mix with ethyl alcohol, ethylene glycol, water, or hydrocarbons with a straight chain.

As glue, polypropylene carbonate is used. It is added to some epoxy resins to make them stronger. It doesn't work as an oxygen barrier, so it's used in situations where you want oxygen to move through the plastic.

In the ceramics business, polypropylene carbonate and polyethylene carbonate are used as sacrificial binders. The temperature at which polypropylene carbonate binders turn to glass is 40°C. The temperature at which polyethylene carbonate turns into a glass is 25°C.

Request Sample Copy of Report "Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Type (Injection Molding Grade, Food Contact Grade, Other), By Application (Biodegradable Plastics, Electronics Industry, Other), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Market Dynamics:

Polypropylene carbonate is most often used as an adhesive because it sticks well to things. Polypropylene carbonate is used as a sacrificial binder in the ceramics industry, especially for alumina and silicon carbide. Because it has a low amount of sodium, it can be used to make dielectric materials, piezoelectric ceramics, and other types of special electric ceramics. Polypropylene carbonate is also added to thermoset and epoxy resins as a toughening agent to make them stronger. This is likely to boost the polypropylene carbonate market around the world in the near future.

The preference for non-hazardous, bio-based chemicals and biodegradable products is growing because of the rise of industrialization and strict government regulations on air emissions from industries like plastic manufacturing, especially in developing parts of the world. Biodegradable plastics can be made out of polypropylene carbonate and starch mixed together (PPC/starch). This is likely to help the polypropylene carbonate market around the world in the near future.

Polypropylene carbonate is hard to use in many situations because it is not stable in terms of temperature, strength, or size. This is slowing down the polypropylene carbonate market around the world.

Regional Outlook:

During the next few years, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the largest share of the global polypropylene carbonate market, followed by North America and Europe. Rising demand for waterproofing agents and plasticizers in China, Japan, and India is expected to make the market in the region more profitable over the next few years.

Rising private investments in developing economies in Asia and the Pacific, like Indonesia and Vietnam, are expected to be the main thing that drives the market in the region over the next five years.

The market for polypropylene carbonate in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa is likely to grow slowly in the near future. Countries like Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa import polypropylene carbonate because there aren't many factories in these countries that make it.

Over the next few years, the Middle East and Africa are expected to have the smallest market for polypropylene carbonate. This is because people in the area don't know enough about the product and how to use it.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/197068

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030.

By Type

Injection Molding Grade, Food Contact Grade, Other

By Application

Electronics, Biodegradable Plastics, Ceramics, Other

By Companies 

Empower Materials, SK Energy, Novomer, BASF, Cardia Bioplastics, Tianguan, Bangfeng, Jiangsu Zhongke Jinlong-CAS Chemical, Inner Mongolia Mengxi High-Tech

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Empower Materials, SK Energy, Novomer, BASF, Cardia Bioplastics, Tianguan, Bangfeng, Jiangsu Zhongke Jinlong-CAS Chemical, Inner Mongolia Mengxi High-Tech, and others.

By Type

  • Injection Molding Grade

  • Food Contact Grade

  • Others

By Application

  • Electronics

  • Biodegradable Plastics

  • Ceramics

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Parcel Sorter Market - The Global Parcel Sorter Market Size Was Valued At USD 3.00 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 3.30 Billion In 2022 To USD 6.70 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 10.6% During The Forecast Period.

  • Edge Banding Machines Market - The Edge banding machines Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2022 and 2030, totalling around 385.6 Million by 2030.

  • Force gauge Market - The Force Gauge Market size was valued at USD 37.04 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


