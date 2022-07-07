Polypropylene Fiber Market: Growth, Demand & Key Players to 2025| Exclusive Market Forecast Report By Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polypropylene Fiber Market by End User (healthcare and hygiene, geotextile, construction, furnishing, and other end-users) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The polypropylene fiber market share is expected to increase by USD 17.44 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51% as per the latest forecast market report.

Technavio has announced its latest report titled Global Polypropylene Fiber Market 2021-2025

Technavio categorizes the polypropylene fiber market as part of the global textile market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the polypropylene fiber market during the forecast period.

For more highlights on the parent market analysis

Polypropylene Fiber Market: Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver - The growing textile industry is a major factor driving the global polypropylene fiber market share growth. Polypropylene fiber is primarily used in the textile industry for manufacturing products such as carpets, upholstery, and tarpaulins. As these products require sturdy and strong material for structural integrity, polypropylene fiber is the desired choice for the same.

Market Challenges - The volatile raw material prices will be a major challenge for the global polypropylene fiber market share growth during the forecast period. Propylene and ethylene are two main classes of petrochemical raw materials rendered from refineries.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges

Polypropylene Fiber Market: Segmentation Analysis

The polypropylene fiber market report is segmented by End User (healthcare and hygiene, geotextile, construction, furnishing, and other end-users) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Story continues

Revenue Generating Segment: The polypropylene fiber market share growth in the healthcare and hygiene segment will be significant for revenue generation. The focus on improving hygiene and safety during patient engagement and achieving compliance is growing. An increasing number of patients are demanding for quality healthcare experience.

Regional Analysis: 57% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the polypropylene fiber market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The increased use of polypropylene fibers in the geotextile and healthcare industries will facilitate the polypropylene fiber market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

For additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Polypropylene Fiber Market: Vendor Analysis

The polypropylene fiber market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio

The bio polypropylene market has the potential to grow by 808.13 thousand tons from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4%.

The medical footwear market share is expected to increase to USD 2.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34%.

Polypropylene Fiber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5.51% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 17.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.62 Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABC Polymer Industries LLC, BELGIAN FIBERS SA, Chemosvit AS, FORTA Corp., International Fibres Group Holdings Ltd., LCY Chemical Corp., Mapei SpA, Sika AG, The Euclid Chemical Co., and Zenith Fibres Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Healthcare and hygiene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Geotextile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Furnishing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABC Polymer Industries LLC

10.4 BELGIAN FIBERS SA

10.5 Chemosvit AS

10.6 FORTA Corp.

10.7 International Fibres Group Holdings Ltd.

10.8 LCY Chemical Corp.

10.9 Mapei SpA

10.10 Sika AG

10.11 The Euclid Chemical Co.

10.12 Zenith Fibres Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

