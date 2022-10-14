Polysilicon Market to Grow USD 21680 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Polysilicon Market is Segmented by Type (Solar Grade Polysilicon, Electronic Grade Polysilicon), by Application (Solar Photovoltaics (PV) Industry, Semiconductor Industry): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Energy & Utilities Category.

Valuates_Reports_Logo

Considering the economic change due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global Polysilicon market is projected to reach USD 21680 Million by 2028 from an estimated USD 11720 Million in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2023 and 2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the Polysilicon market are:

The need for solar photovoltaics is anticipated to rise as a result of the declining supply of fossil fuels, which will ultimately drive the Polysilicon market. Additionally, the Polysilicon market will expand due to the quick increase in demand for communication devices.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-35G419/Global_Polysilicon

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF POLYSILICON MARKET:

The polysilicon market is expected to grow due to a rise in the number of solar PV installations. The modern era has also led to an increase in global demand for electronic devices. More and more people are embracing newer technology. All of this is causing the market for polysilicon silicon to expand. In addition, the government provides incentives to the public to promote the use of solar photovoltaics (PV). The supply chain for solar photovoltaic (PV) systems' primary raw material is polysilicon, a very pure form of silicon. High-temperature melting of polysilicon results in ingots, which are then cut into wafers and processed into solar cells and solar modules.

The demand for electronics-grade polysilicon resources from the semiconductor and electronics sector is rising as more people utilize consumer electronics and other electronic gadgets. The general populace's familiarity with electronics has spread as a result of rising urbanization. Electronic gadgets are now an essential component of daily life and will remain so. Without semiconductors, all of these devices—including well-known ones like mobile phones and televisions—will become obsolete. Without polysilicon, which is a chemical that is widely employed in semiconductor fabrication, the industry would essentially cease to exist. This has fueled the Polysilicon market expansion over the last ten years and will continue to be important during the projected period.

Story continues

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-35G419/global-polysilicon

POLYSILICON MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

China has been the world's greatest consumer of polysilicon in recent years, and it will continue to be so in the years to come. In 2015, the Chinese market accounted for around 56% of the global market, followed by the US (18%), Europe (about 7%), and Korea (about 7%).

The major players in the worldwide polysilicon market include GCL Group, WACKER CHEMIE, Hemlock Semiconductor, OCI, REC Silicon, TBEA, SunEdison, Sichuan Yongxiang, KCC, and Tokuyama. 60% of the global market was accounted for by the top four. The largest provider in the world is GCL Group from China, and the top three domestic suppliers in that country are GCL Group, TBEA, and Sichuan Yongxiang, with a combined local market share of roughly 44%. The leading supplier in Japan is Tokuyama.

Get Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-35G419/Global_Polysilicon

Key Companies:

GCL Group

WACKER CHEMIE

Hemlock Semiconductor

OCI

REC Silicon

TBEA

SunEdision

Sichuan Yongxiang

KCC

Tokuyama

HanKook Silicon

Daqo New Energy

Dun'an Group

LDK Solar

Hanwha Chemical

Luoyang China Silicon

Asia Silicon

Yichang CSG

Inquire for Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-35G419/Global_Polysilicon

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-35G419&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- Solar PV market size is estimated to be worth USD 49630 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 55570 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.9% during the review period.

- Polysilicon for Electronics market size is estimated to be worth USD 483.3 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 483.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.7% during the review period

- Global and United States Electroplated Diamond Wire for Polysilicon Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

- Global Ultra Pure Polysilicon Market Research Report 2022

- Global Polysilicon Ingot Casting Furnace Sales Market Report 2022

- Global Solar and Electronic Grade Polysilicon Market Research Report 2022

- Global Polysilicon Chip Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Granular Polysilicon Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Electronic Grade Polysilicon Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Research Report 2022

- Global and United States Electroplated Diamond Wire for Polysilicon Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

- Global Hydrogen Bromide (CAS 10035-10-6) Market Outlook 2019-2024

- Graphite Electrodes market size is projected to reach USD 10420 Million by 2026, from USD 9333.1 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2021-2026.

- Global Semiconductor Grade Polysilicon Sales Market Report 2021

Click here to see related reports on Polysilicon Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polysilicon-market-to-grow-usd-21680-million-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-10-8--valuates-reports-301649721.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports