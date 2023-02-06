U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,113.00
    -34.75 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,741.00
    -221.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,480.50
    -143.50 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,975.80
    -17.70 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.39
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.50
    +8.90 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0776
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    +0.90 (+4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2040
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0780
    +0.9280 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,853.18
    -533.12 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.98
    -11.88 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,827.81
    -73.99 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

Polystyrene Foam Market expected to grow at a growth rate of 4.25 percent reaching 36.93 Bn by 2029, Technological advancements, Competitive Landscape

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED
·7 min read
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED

Polystyrene Foam Market was valued at USD 26.47 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach USD 36.93 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.25 % during the forecast period 2022-2029

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a leading Material and Chemical market research firm has published a report on the “Polystyrene Foam Market”. The report includes major drivers of the market, demand analysis, pricing analysis, regional analysis, and competitive benchmarking. The Polystyrene Foam Market size was valued at USD 26.47 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow by 4.25 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 36.93 Bn.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/99916

Polystyrene Foam Market Scope and Research Methodology

The Polystyrene Foam Market report provides a detailed analysis of the market with a thorough competitive landscape, regional, demand and pricing analysis. Market size and Compound Annual Growth Rate is provided in the report for the forecast period (2022 to 2029). Key Insights about the Polystyrene Foam Market includes drivers, restraints, investment opportunities, trends and competitive strategies adopted by the major market leaders are included in the report making it an investor’s guide.

For the competitive analysis, the report includes the profile of the key players in the Polystyrene Foam market including company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, and strategies. Key offerings of the report include the market size, penetration, and market share dominance with factors in the Polystyrene Foam Market. The bottom-up approach is used for the estimation of Polystyrene Foam Market size. Regional analysis of the Polystyrene Foam Market is conducted at the local, regional and global levels. The Polystyrene Foam Market was divided into three segments, which include foam type, End-user, and process type.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/99916

SWOT and PESTLE analysis were used for the analysis to understand the market structure and growth prospects in various regions. Such research methods help understand the factors influencing the growth of the Polystyrene Foam Market. The primary research method was used to validate the findings from the secondary research method.

Polystyrene Foam Market Overview

Polystyrene Foams are thermal insulators and are frequently used as building materials, such as concrete forms and panel construction systems. These foams have strong damping qualities and are utilized for packing. Non-weight-bearing constructions are made of such foams. Advancement of green construction and increasing demand for foam in the packaging industry are driving the Polystyrene Foam market growth.

Polystyrene Foam Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for expanded polystyrene from the building and construction industry are major factors influencing the Polystyrene Foam Market growth. The demand for Polystyrene Foam in the packaging industry, which is often used as cushioning material for boxes is expected to drive market growth. Polystyrene Foam is pliable, lightweight, and simple to handle with excellent impact resistance and thermal insulation which is influencing the Polystyrene Foam market growth.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/99916

Demand for molded pulp as a green alternative has been on the rise. Adoption of eco-friendly products has resulted in usage of moulded fibre packaging which is expected to restrain the Polystyrene Foam Market growth.

Polystyrene Foam Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in the Polystyrene Foam Market and dominated the market in 2021. Over the forecast period, it is expected to continue with the growth streak, maintaining its dominance over the market. Growing demand for foam in packaging, automotive, and electronics appliances drive the regional Polystyrene Foam Market growth. The rising number of infrastructure development projects in China is expected to drive the regional Polystyrene Foam Market growth.

Purchase Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/checkout/?method=PayPal&reportId=99916&type=Single%20User

The South American region is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period during the forecast period. Demand for Polystyrene Foam in the construction industry is expected to fuel the regional Polystyrene Foam Market growth over the forecast period.

Market Size in 2021

USD 26.47 Bn

Market Size in 2029

USD 36.93 Bn

CAGR

4.25 % (2022-2029)

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Number of Pages

260

No. of Tables

108

No. of Charts and Figures

110

Segment Covered

Foam type, End-user, and Process type

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Report Coverage

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Polystyrene Foam Market Segmentation

By Foam Type:

  • Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

  • Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

  • Others

By End-User:

  • Building & Construction

  • Packaging

  • Construction & Industrial Insulation

  • Others

By Process Type:

  • Extruded

  • Injection Molded

  • Vacuum Formed

  • Others

Polystyrene Foam Market Key Leaders include:

• DowDuPont Inc. (US)
• Drew Foam (US)
• Flint Hills Resources (US)
• AFP-sealed air (US)
• Alpek (Mexico)
• Carpenter Co. (US)
• Dart Container Corporation (US)
• Nova Chemicals Corp (Canada)
• Jiangsu Leasty Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China)
• Wuxi Xingda New Foam Plastics Materials Co., Ltd. (China)
• Taita Chemical Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
• Kaneka Corporation (Japan)
• JSP Corporation (Japan)
• BASF SE (Germany)
• Xella International (Germany)
• Synthos S.A (Poland)
• Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH (Austria)
• SUNPOR Kunststoff GmbH (Austria)
• Versalis S.p.A (Italy)
• ChovA (Spain)
• Knauf Insulation (Belgium)
• SABIC (Saudi Arabia)
• Arkema S.A. (France)
• Kingspan Group (Ireland)
• O. N. Sunde AS (Norway)
• Ravago Group (Belgium)

Key questions answered in the Polystyrene Foam Market are:

  • What is Polystyrene Foam?

  • What is the current growth rate of the Polystyrene Foam Market?

  • Who are the key manufacturers in the Polystyrene Foam Market?

  • What are the factors affecting the growth of the Polystyrene Foam market?

  • Who held the largest market share in the Polystyrene Foam Market?

  • What segments are covered in the Polystyrene Foam market?

  • Which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth and why in the Polystyrene Foam Market?

  • What are the opportunities for the Polystyrene Foam Market?

  • What are the growth prospects in developing countries for Polystyrene Foam Market?

  • Which countries are expected to drive the Polystyrene Foam Market in the Asia Pacific region?

Key Offerings:

  • Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

  • Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Foam type, End User and Process type

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Manufacturers and Other Prominent Manufacturers

Maximize Market Research is leading Material and Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:

Expanded Polystyrene Market: The total market size was valued at USD 9.84 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 14.32 Bn. The growing packaging and construction sectors in developing nations is expected to drive market growth.

Polystyrene Film Market: The total market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8 percent during the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 15.10 Bn by 2029. The demand for Polystyrene Films is boosting in the industrial sectors like electronics, manufacturing, food, and beverages are factors driving the market growth.

Global Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market: The total market size was valued at USD 109.2 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 137.2 Mn by 2029, at a CAGR of 2.9 percent during the forecast period. Increasing demand for protection from end-use industries such as packaging, building & construction, healthcare, and electrical & electronics are driving the market growth.

Polystyrene Market: The total market size was valued at USD 31.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 42.66 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.99 percent during the forecast period. The growing number of end-users of polystyrene, including the construction and electronics industries are driving the market growth.

Foam Blowing Agents Market: The total market size was valued at USD 1.29 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 percent through the forecast period. High growth in the polymeric foam sector including packaging, automobile, building & construction, marine, transport, appliances, bedding & furniture is driving the market growth.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

CONTACT: Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656


Recommended Stories

  • Transaction Capital Limited's (JSE:TCP) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

    Transaction Capital Limited's ( JSE:TCP ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 16.1x might make it look like a strong...

  • Factbox: Renault, Nissan detail joint projects to revive alliance

    Nissan and Renault on Monday unveiled details of their redesigned alliance, with the Japanese car maker committing to buy a stake of up to 15% in Renault's electric vehicles unit Ampere. The four projects to be considered in Latin America include: * A new half-ton pick-up, developed by Renault Group andshared with Nissan in Argentina. * Collaboration on the Nissan Frontier/Renault Alaskanfamily, a one-ton pick-up, would continue.

  • Buffett Stock Portfolio: Warren Buffett’s Recent Buys

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s stock portfolio and his recent buys. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Buffett portfolio, go directly to Buffett Stock Portfolio: Warren Buffett’s 5 Recent Buys. American business tycoon, entrepreneur, and investor Warren Edward Buffett presently serves as Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO. He […]

  • Two Wall Street Powerhouses Hit by the Fall of Billionaire Adani's Empire

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani saw his net worth melt by tens of billions of dollars in a matter of days. Last September, Adani became by far the richest man in Asia and the second richest man in the world behind Elon Musk with a fortune estimated at $150 billion. This fortune is currently valued at $59 billion as of Feb. 4, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It has melted a total of $91 billion in six months.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Soared 77% in January

    Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) rocketed 77.4% higher in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The artificial intelligence (AI) enterprise software provider is seeing increased enthusiasm from investors due to the hype around the new AI chatbots released by companies like Open AI. The company also just announced a partnership to integrate AI language models from companies like Open AI and Google into C3.ai's software applications, which investors took as a positive sign for the stock.

  • Best Stock to Buy: Nio Stock vs. BYD Stock

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) and BYD (OTC: BYDD.F)(OTC: BYDDY) are catching a powerful tailwind from growing electric vehicle (EV) sales. This video will answer which EV stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Oil Market Faces Production Issue in 2024, Goldman’s Currie Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil will rise back above $100 a barrel this year and may face a serious supply problem in 2024 as spare production capacity runs out, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Most Read from BloombergStrongest Quake in Decades Kills Hundreds in Turkey, SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit

  • Adani Crisis: How a Short Seller Wiped Out Billions in Wealth From One of India’s Richest Men

    Gautam Adani an Indian businessman, is one of the richest people in the world. Here is what you need to know about the Adani saga. There are seven India-listed companies bearing the Adani name, including firms in power transmission, green energy and port operation.

  • ‘The world’s largest Ponzi scheme’: Peter Schiff just blasted the US debt ceiling drama. Here are 3 assets he trusts amid major market uncertainty

    The government is in a doom spiral of spending and borrowing

  • 12 Safe Stocks to Buy For Long-Term

    In this article, we take a look at 12 safe stocks to buy for the long-term according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of safe stocks and go directly to read 5 Safe Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Even if there are many indications that the macro environment will remain […]

  • Newmont Bids $17 Billion for Australian Gold Miner Newcrest

    (Bloomberg) -- Newmont Corp. has offered to buy Australia’s Newcrest Mining Ltd. in a $17 billion deal that would strengthen the US mining powerhouse’s position in copper and gold.Most Read from BloombergStrongest Quake in Decades Kills Hundreds in Turkey, SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit Sanctio

  • The Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch: U.S.-China Tensions Deflate Chinese Stocks

    Chinese stocks have rebounded as easing Covid curbs revive economic hopes, but U.S.-China tensions are a concern. E-commerce, solar and EV stocks are among the 5 best.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Stock Market Rally Signals It's No Bear Run, But Don't Get Complacent

    The market has signaled it's no bear rally. But has a pullback already begun? A jury found Tesla CEO Elon Musk not liable for 2018 "funding secured" tweets.

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In February

    My goal is to grow my passive income from dividends and other sources to eventually cover my expenses. Two dividend stocks I can't wait to buy this month are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN.A)(NYSE: CWEN).

  • Kroger Merger Is Good for You (and Maybe Bad for Walmart, Costco, and Amazon)

    A consumer group has sued to block the Kroger and Albertsons merger, but it's missing the obvious.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While investors are in the trenches of a volatile stock market right now, that doesn't mean things will stay this way forever. Bear market periods are inevitable and have come and gone throughout the history of the stock market. Regardless of when the road ahead finally smooths out for investors, those who continued to snap up shares of wonderful companies at bargain prices can be well positioned for a future market recovery.

  • Dividend Challengers List Ranked By Yield: Top 25

    In this article, we discuss top 25 dividend challengers by yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read Dividend Challengers List Ranked By Yield: Top 10. Dividend Challengers are companies that have raised their dividends for five years or more. These companies […]

  • Why Meta Platforms Jumped 23.8% in January

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) jumped 23.8% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The social media company has been in the limelight since joining a slew of big tech companies in announcing widespread layoffs amounting to 13% of its workforce back in November. There were several reasons for investors to feel more optimistic last month.

  • Should I Switch My Social Security Benefit to a Spousal Benefit?

    Social Security benefits can provide you with a stream of retirement income that is reliable. Deciding when to take benefits is an important question, especially if you're married and hope to qualify for spousal benefits. If you're already taking Social … Continue reading → The post Rules for Switching Social Security Benefits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 11 Best CBD Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best CBD stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best CBD Stocks To Buy Now. The cannabis industry in 2022 had mixed results. While some new markets experienced significant growth, sales in many established markets decreased, slowing or even […]