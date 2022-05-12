U.S. markets close in 31 minutes

Polystyrene Market Report: Size, Production, Trends and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

·5 min read
IndexBox, Inc.

Companies Mentioned in the Report: BASF, Ineos, LG Chemicals,Sabic, Alpek, Dow, Kaneka, Lotte Adv. Mat., Synthos, Total, Alfa Alpek, AMCO, Americas Styrenics, Brenntag, Cellofoam, CNPC, Cheil Industries, Dell Polymers, ENI, Entec, Formosa Chem., Nova Chemicals, Lone Star Chem., M Holland, Midwest Resins, National Plastics, Avient, Resinex, Resirene, Saudi Polymers, Styrotech, Trinseo, UNIC TEch., Versalis

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU - Polystyrene - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

EU Polystyrene Market Statistics

Imports

$4,781.7 Million USD

Exports

$4,416.9 Million USD

Top Importers

Poland, Germany, Italy

Top Exporters

Belgium, France, Netherlands

The revenue of the polystyrene market in the European Union totaled approx. $4.9B in 2021. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). REQUEST FREE DATA

In 2021, consumption of polystyrene in primary forms was estimated at approx. 2.8M tonnes. Italy, Poland and France remain the largest polystyrene consuming country in the European Union, comprising more than 51% of the total volume. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Polystyrene Production

In 2021, the amount of polystyrene produced in the European Union was estimated at 2.4M tonnes. The countries with the highest volumes of polystyrene production in 2021 were France, Italy and Belgium, with a combined 50% share of total production. These countries were followed by the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and Spain, which together accounted for a further 31%. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Polystyrene Exports

Polystyrene exports surged to 2.4M tonnes in 2021, increasing by 22% against the year before. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. In general, exports, however, recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. Over the period under review, the exports reached the peak figure at 2.6M tonnes in 2010; however, from 2011 to 2021, the exports remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, polystyrene exports skyrocketed to $4.4B in 2021. Over the period under review, exports, however, continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The level of export peaked at $5.1B in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2021, the exports failed to regain momentum.

Exports by Country

Belgium (542K tonnes), France (427K tonnes), the Netherlands (322K tonnes) and Germany (319K tonnes) represented roughly 68% of total exports of polystyrene in 2021. Italy (159K tonnes) took the next position in the ranking, followed by Poland (109K tonnes). All these countries together occupied approx. 11% share of total exports. Hungary (101K tonnes), Austria (94K tonnes), the Czech Republic (76K tonnes), Greece (71K tonnes), Spain (48K tonnes) and Finland (36K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in Poland (+9.4%), while shipments for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest polystyrene supplying countries in the European Union were Belgium ($1B), France ($807M) and the Netherlands ($701M), with a combined 57% share of total exports. Germany, Italy, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Austria, Greece, Finland and Spain lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 40%.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the polystyrene export price in the European Union amounted to $1,865 per tonne, picking up by 62% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin: the country with the highest price was the Netherlands ($2,176 per tonne), while Spain ($1,087 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Czech Republic (+1.1%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Polystyrene Imports

In 2021, the amount of polystyrene imported in the European Union soared to 2.6M tonnes, jumping by 16% on 2020. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.3% from 2007 to 2021.

In value terms, polystyrene imports surged to $4.8B in 2021. Total imports indicated a modest expansion from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +1.3% over the last fourteen years.

Imports by Country

In 2021, Italy (561K tonnes), Germany (378K tonnes) and Poland (347K tonnes) represented the largest importer of polystyrene in the European Union, committing 50% of total purchases. France (190K tonnes) occupied the next position in the ranking, followed by Spain (151K tonnes) and Romania (117K tonnes). All these countries together held near 18% share of total imports. Austria (101K tonnes), the Netherlands (88K tonnes), Belgium (85K tonnes), Sweden (74K tonnes), Portugal (68K tonnes), Hungary (61K tonnes) and Lithuania (54K tonnes) held a relatively small share of total supplies.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in Sweden (+7.1%), while purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest polystyrene importing markets in the European Union were Poland ($757M), Germany ($751M) and Italy ($606M), together comprising 44% of total purchases. These countries were followed by France, Spain, Romania, Austria, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Hungary and Lithuania, which together accounted for a further 41%.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the polystyrene import price in the European Union amounted to $1,843 per tonne, jumping by 52% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination: the country with the highest price was Sweden ($2,285 per tonne), while Italy ($1,081 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Sweden (+2.1%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Polystyrene in primary forms.

Related Links

Polystyrene Market

Styrene Market

Phenol Market

Toluene Market

Polyvinyl Chloride Market

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


