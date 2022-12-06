U.S. markets open in 6 hours 3 minutes

MEET:

Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market is Projected to Reach USD 48.45 billion in 2028

Stratview Research
·4 min read
Stratview Research
Stratview Research

Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market is expected to reach USD 48.45 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.49% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2546/Polystyrene-(PS)-and-Expanded-Polystyrene-(EPS)-Market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the polystyrene (PS) & expanded polystyrene (EPS) market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

  • Growing demand for innovative and designed electrical appliances equipped with improved functionalities.

  • Expanding construction industry.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • by Product Type,

  • by End-use Type,

  • by Region.

Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Insights

Market Trends by End-use Type

The Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market has been classified into transportation, electrical & electronics, construction, consumer goods, food & beverage, and packaging. Under these, the packaging segment held a substantial market share in 2021 and is likely to grow at a considered CAGR during the forecast period. PS and EPS are extensively used in the packaging of electronic appliances, food, retail, and consumer goods, due to their lightweight properties and excellent insulation & weather resistance properties, thereby bolstering the segment growth.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The Asia Pacific held the major market share of nearly 45% in 2021 and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the coming years. This growth is mainly ascribed to a strong presence of product manufacturers, strong automobile production, expanding construction industry growth, cheap labor availability, and easy access to raw materials. Also, the packaging and e-commerce sectors are booming thus offering lucrative opportunities to the market players in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2546/Polystyrene-(PS)-and-Expanded-Polystyrene-(EPS)-Market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

  • ACH Foam Technologies (US)

  • Flint Hills Resources

  • StyroChem (Canada)

  • NOVA Chemicals (Canada)

  • AlpekB. de C.V. (Mexico)

  • Sunpor Kunststoff (Austria)

  • Synbra Holding bv (Netherlands)

  • Total SA (France)

  • Brodr. Sunde (Norway)

  • Trinseo (Norway)

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the polystyrene (PS) & expanded polystyrene (EPS) market.

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive-landscape analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

  1. Extruded Polystyrene Market

  2. Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

CONTACT: Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176


