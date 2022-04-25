U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,236.00
    -31.25 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,531.00
    -197.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,252.25
    -101.25 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,920.50
    -18.20 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.81
    -5.26 (-5.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.40
    -26.90 (-1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.68 (-2.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    -0.0053 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.60
    +6.92 (+30.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2750
    -0.0085 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1770
    -0.2480 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,841.64
    -778.49 (-1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.82
    -43.75 (-4.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.17
    -146.51 (-1.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Polytetrafluoroethylene Global Market Report 2022: Medical Device Industry Fueling Demand for PTFE and Other Fluoropolymers

·4 min read

DUBLIN, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Attributed to the slowdown in the global economy and industrial activities worldwide amid the impact of coronavirus pandemic, the global market for Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) has declined by 5.1% year-over-year (YOY) in 2020 compared to 2019.

Recovering from the pandemic impact, the global market for Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is projected to reach 250 thousand metric tons by 2026 at a CAGR of 5% between 2021 and 2026.

Asia-Pacific is the world's largest volume market for PTFE, accounting for an estimated 59.6% share in 2021, which is also likely to record the fastest 2021-2026 CAGR of 5.8% in reaching a projected 155 thousand metric tons by 2026. The overall market for PTFE is expected to surpass 200k metric tons valued at US$2.6 billion in 2022.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • Global PTFE market is analyzed in this report with respect to product forms and end-use sectors

  • The study exclusively analyzes the market sizing of each product form and end-use sector of PTFE by major geographic region/country

  • 5G Communication Technology Boosts Demand for PTFE

  • Medical Device Industry Fueling Demand for PTFE and Other Fluoropolymers

  • Demand for PTFE to Gain Further Momentum from Products with Improved Properties

  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

  • Major companies profiled - 28

  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 200 companies

The report analyzes the market for the following product forms of PTFE:

  • Granular PTFE

  • PTFE Fine Powders

  • PTFE Micronized Powders

  • PTFE Aqueous Dispersions

Major end-use sectors market of PTFE examined in this report includes the following:

  • Automotive & Transportation

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Building & Construction

  • Chemical Processing

  • Industrial/Mechanical

  • Others

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global PTFE market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market volume in metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2021 through 2026 with a special focus on pandemic impact during 2019-2020

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 What is Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)?
1.1.2 Chemical Structure of PTFE
1.1.3 Properties of PTFE
1.1.4 PTFE Manufacturing Processes
1.1.5 PTFE Processing Methods
1.1.6 PTFE Forms and Applications

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
2.1 5G Communication Technology Boosts Demand for PTFE
2.2 Medical Device Industry Fueling Demand for PTFE and Other Fluoropolymers
2.3 Demand for PTFE to Gain Further Momentum from Products with Improved Properties

3. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
3.1 PTFE Production Capacities
3.2 Key Global Players

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Overview by Product Form
4.1.1 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Product Form Market Overview by Global Region
4.1.1.1 Granular PTFE
4.1.1.2 PTFE Fine Powders
4.1.1.3 PTFE Micronized Powders
4.1.1.4 PTFE Aqueous Dispersions
4.2 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Overview by End-use Sector
4.2.1 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) End-use Sector Market Overview by Global Region
4.2.1.1 Chemical Processing Sector
4.2.1.2 Electricals & Electronics Sector
4.2.1.3 Industrial/Mechanical Sector
4.2.1.4 Automotive & Transportation Sector
4.2.1.5 Building & Construction Sector
4.2.1.6 Other Sectors

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Overview by Geographic Region

Companies Mentioned

  • AGC Inc.

  • Chemours-Mitsui Fluoroproducts Co., Ltd.

  • Daikin Fluorochemicals (China) Co Ltd

  • Daikin Industries Ltd

  • Dongyue Group Limited

  • Fujian Sannong New Materials Co., Ltd

  • Fuxin Hengtong Fluorine Chemicals Co, Ltd

  • Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

  • Hindustan Fluorocarbons Limited

  • Jiangsu Lee & Man Chemical Limited

  • Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co Ltd

  • Jinhua Yonghe Fluorochemical Co Ltd

  • Luxi Group Co., Ltd.

  • Shandong Hua Fluorochemical Co., Ltd.

  • Shanghai (Huayi) 3F New Materials Co., Ltd.

  • Solvay Specialty Polymers (Changshu) Co., Ltd

  • The Chemours (Changshu) Fluoro Technology Company Limited

  • Zhejiang Fotech International Co., Ltd.

  • Zhejiang Juhua Co Ltd

  • Zhonghao Chenguang Research Institute Chemical Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ovmzxe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polytetrafluoroethylene-global-market-report-2022-medical-device-industry-fueling-demand-for-ptfe-and-other-fluoropolymers-301531727.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Royals Are Selling Homes, Yachts and Art as Crown Prince Cuts Income

    Saudi Arabia’s senior princes have sold more than $600 million worth of real estate, yachts and artwork as they try to raise cash and avoid scrutiny from de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • The stock market selloff still has another 20% to go, says the godfather of liquidity

    The financial system is much less a new financing system than it is in reality a refinancing system, says the godfather of liquidity.

  • Oil joins tumbling commodities as China COVID spread triggers fresh demand worries

    Oil prices picked up where they left off on Friday, with losses as worries over spreading COVID cases in China and Fed tightening weighing on demand prospects.

  • S&P 500 Ready to Join Bear Market, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 is about to drop sharply, Morgan Stanley’s Michael J. Wilson warned, as investors struggle to find havens amid fears of a recession and aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMacron Beats Le Pen to Win

  • JPMorgan’s Stock Has Taken a Blow. Now Is the Time to Buy.

    Investors are unhappy with the bank’s increased spending and its reduced stock buybacks. That just means you can buy a powerful banking franchise on the cheap.

  • Jack Dorsey Follows Elon Musk in Dropping CEO Title (For Something Ridiculous)

    Twitter's fate may be hanging in the balance. No longer is the description "chief executive officer" or "chief financial officer" enough to indicate power, prestige and hierarchical standing. Elon Musk -- of course -- got the thing started last year when he officially changed his title at Tesla as well as that of the EV maker's chief financial officer.

  • The Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes Could Be Even Worse Than Feared

    The Fed clobbered stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down for the third straight week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its fourth straight losing week.

  • Apple Is the Last FAANG Standing. How Its Earnings Could Move the Market.

    The once-highflying group of Big Tech names has disappointed—or worse—this year, with one exception. Investors are awaiting Apple’s earnings this coming week with more trepidation than usual.

  • China Lockdown Angst Rips Through Markets as Stocks, Yuan Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Fears about the economic toll of China’s strict Covid Zero policy intensified Monday, as news that lockdowns were spreading to Beijing sent stocks, commodities and the yuan tumbling. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Ter

  • Indonesia to Allow Key Palm Oil Exports, Sparking Price Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm oil slumped on prospects that top producer Indonesia’s surprise ban of cooking oil exports will not be strict as feared. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentIndonesia will only halt exports of

  • Russia’s War Is Turbocharging the World’s Addiction to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- In Germany and Italy, coal-fired power plants that were once decommissioned are now being considered for a second life. In South Africa, more coal-laden ships are embarking on what’s typically a quiet route around the Cape of Good Hope toward Europe. Coal burning in the U.S. is in the midst of its biggest revival in a decade, while China is reopening shuttered mines and planning new ones.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Li

  • This Veteran Investor Is More Optimistic Than Ever. What He Thinks About Tesla and Other Growth Stocks.

    Anderson, a partner at Baillie Gifford, is one of the preeminent growth-stock investors of his time. As he prepares to step down, he’s more optimistic than ever.

  • Yes, You Can Get Dividend Yields Around 5%. Here’s How.

    A big dividend yield can be a red flag and portend trouble for a company. But due diligence can lead investors to some solid companies with yields in the 5% neighborhood.

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks got clobbered Friday. Why smart investors focus on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Stocks in Asia, U.S. Futures Slide; Euro Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and commodities tumbled as China’s worsening Covid outbreak compounded fears sparked by faster Federal Reserve tightening. Bonds rose.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentU.S. equity futures f

  • Coca-Cola results exceed expectations on higher prices, stable demand

    Consumer goods companies have raised prices in the face of soaring costs of ingredients like coffee and sugar, as well as a surge in labor and transportation expenses. Analysts and companies have warned that demand could slow as the Ukraine war and Indonesia's ban on palm oil exports result in higher global food prices. The company said suspension of its operations in Russia would impact its annual profit by 4 cents per share and annual net revenue by about 1% to 2%.

  • U.S. stock futures sink, suggesting more losses Monday

    After sharp losses Friday, Wall Street is poised for more declines as stock-index futures slid Sunday night.

  • Twitter Stock Surges After a Meeting With Musk. Earnings Are Also Later This Week.

    The social media company met with Elon Musk on Sunday to discuss the Tesla chief executive's $43 billion takeover bid, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Bears Hunt Down Market Bulls; Twitter-Elon Musk Deal Close

    Futures fell solidly, signaling further stock market losses. Twitter could soon accept a buyout by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.