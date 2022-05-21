Polyurea Market Size to Grow by USD 495.62 million | BASF SE and Covestro AG among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The latest report on the polyurea market estimates that the market size is expected to grow by USD 495.62 million from 2021 to 2026, with the growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by superior features compared to other coatings. However, factors such as application challenges in the arctic region may challenge the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Polyurea Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Polyurea Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The polyurea market report covers the following areas:

Polyurea Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. American Polymers Corp., ArmorThane USA Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dorf Ketal Chemicals I Pvt. Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Krypton Chemical S.L., Nukote Coating Systems Intl., POLYFLEX AND WASSER, PPG Industries Inc., Rhino Linings Corp., Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Scorpion Protective Coatings Inc., Specialty Products Inc., TECNOPOL SISTEMAS S.L., Teknos Group Oy, The China Paint Mfg. Co. Ltd., The Sherwin Williams Co., VersaFlex Inc., and VIP Coatings International GmbH and Co. KG are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

BASF SE - The company offers polyurea that is used on parking decks, loading ramps or chemical tanks, which provides enduring protection.

Covestro AG - The company offers polyurea that is composed of an aromatic polyisocyanate prepolymer based on diphenylmethane diisocyanate.

Huntsman International LLC - The company offers polyurea that comprises many different grades that are specially designed to accommodate all types of projects.

Polyurea Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

Superior features compared to other coatings are one of the drivers of the market. Polyurea coatings have benefits such as resistance to humidity, high hardness properties, tensile strength, and flexibility. They are extensively used in heavy-duty machinery and industries. The high tensile strength of polyurea makes it stretch with lesser force, and they are highly resistant to wear and tear.

Application challenges in the arctic region will hamper the market growth. Due to low temperatures in the region, the chances of developing cracks increase. The variance in the temperature results in the development of osmotic blisters after a few months of application, which reduces the lifetime and increases the need for re-application.

Polyurea Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Polyurea Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist polyurea market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the polyurea market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the polyurea market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polyurea market, vendors

Polyurea Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.67% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 495.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Polymers Corp., ArmorThane USA Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dorf Ketal Chemicals I Pvt. Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Krypton Chemical S.L., Nukote Coating Systems Intl., POLYFLEX AND WASSER, PPG Industries Inc., Rhino Linings Corp., Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Scorpion Protective Coatings Inc., Specialty Products Inc., TECNOPOL SISTEMAS S.L., Teknos Group Oy, The China Paint Mfg. Co. Ltd., The Sherwin Williams Co., VersaFlex Inc., and VIP Coatings International GmbH and Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Coatings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Lining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Sealants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BASF SE

10.4 Covestro AG

10.5 Huntsman International LLC

10.6 POLYFLEX AND WASSER

10.7 PPG Industries Inc.

10.8 Rhino Linings Corp.

10.9 Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

10.10 Specialty Products Inc.

10.11 Teknos Group Oy

10.12 The Sherwin Williams Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

in crude oil prices: The volatility of crude oil prices is one of the key challenges in the global commodity chemicals market. The volatility of crude oil prices impacts the pricing strategies and margins of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, oilfield cleaners, polymers, as well as plastic additives. The margins of the commodity chemicals are inherently dependent on the global prices of crude oil, which is one of the key raw materials. Any volatility in the prices of crude oil causes uncertainty in end-use markets and eventually influences the margins of all the key stakeholders, including the vendors in the global commodity chemicals market. These fluctuations adversely affect the profitability, cost of sales, and the ability of vendors to effectively address the demands of consumers.

