Polyurethane Catalysts Market Registers 6.65% CAGR | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·10 min read

NEW YORK , March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The polyurethane catalysts market size is expected to increase by 1708.89 th tons from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.65%, according to the latest market analysis report from Technavio. Technavio categorizes the global polyurethane catalysts market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. This statistical study of the polyurethane catalysts market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The value chain of the global specialty chemicals market includes the following core components:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Polyurethane Catalysts Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

Unlock more market insights pertaining to CAGR and YOY growth. Read FREE Sample

Polyurethane Catalysts Market Dynamics

  • The strong demand from the automotive industry is one of the key factors expected to influence the market positively. Increasing disposable incomes, especially in emerging nations, are expected to create several new demands in the automotive sector and increase the number of first-time buyers.

  • Increasing demand for rigid polyurethane foam is one of the key polyurethane catalysts market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Rigid polyurethane foam insulates boats from noise and temperature extremes, boosts load-bearing capability, and adds minimum weight. Such factors are expected to further support the market growth in the coming years.

  • The growing awareness of the negative impact of polyurethane on the environment. Polyurethane waste comprises several harmful substances such as isocyanates, hydrocyanic acid, and dioxins. In addition, polyurethane materials disposed of in landfills disintegrate into toxic, environmentally harmful compounds.

View Market Report Outlook for more insights on the drivers, challenges, and trends influencing the growth

Polyurethane Catalysts Market Segment Highlights

The polyurethane catalysts market is segmented by Application (Foam, Elastomers, Coatings, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

  • The foam application segment held the largest polyurethane catalysts market share in 2021. The segment will continue to retain its market dominance in the market throughout the forecast period due to its wide application as padding in a wide range of consumer and commercial items, including beds, furniture, vehicle interiors, carpet underlay, and packaging.

  • 51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China and India are the key markets for polyurethane catalysts in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of leading automotive manufacturers in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea will augment the demand for polyurethane catalysts to manufacture various automotive components will be influential in driving the market growth.

Unlock Market Segment Highlights as you Download Your FREE Report Sample Copy Right Here!

Polyurethane Catalysts Market Scope

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The polyurethane catalysts market covers the following areas:

Polyurethane Catalysts Market Sizing
Polyurethane Catalysts Market Forecast
Polyurethane Catalysts Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Albemarle Corp.

  • BASF SE

  • Clariant International Ltd.

  • Covestro AG

  • Ele Corp.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Huntsman Corp.

  • LANXESS AG

  • Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

  • Tosoh Corp.

Polyurethane Catalysts Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65%

Market growth 2022-2026

1708.89 th tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.40

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Canada, Germany, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Covestro AG, Ele Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corp., LANXESS AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and Tosoh Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

*Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 08: Parent market

*Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Inbound logistics

*2.2.3 Operations

*2.2.4 Outbound logistics

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.6 Support activities

*2.2.7 Innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 12: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (thousand tons)

*Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by Application

**5.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

· *Foam

· *Elastomers

· *Coatings

· *Others

*Exhibit 22: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Application

*Exhibit 23: Comparison by Application

**5.3 Foam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24: Foam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

*Exhibit 25: Foam - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Elastomers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 26: Elastomers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

*Exhibit 27: Elastomers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Coatings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 28: Coatings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

*Exhibit 29: Coatings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

*Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.7 Market opportunity by Application

*Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Application

***6. Customer landscape

**6.1 Overview

*Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

***7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*The regions covered in the report are:

· *APAC

· *North America

· *Europe

· *South America

· *MEA

*Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

**7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

*Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

*Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

*Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

*Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

*Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.8 Key leading countries

*Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

**7.9 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography (thousand tons)

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Strong demand from the automotive industry

*8.1.2 Increased demand from the adhesive industry

*8.1.3 Rise in construction activities

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Growing awareness of the negative impact of polyurethane on the environment

*8.2.2 Volatility of raw material cost

*8.2.3 Fluctuating crude oil prices

*Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Increasing demand for rigid polyurethane foam

*8.3.2 Recycling of polyurethane products

*8.3.3 Expansion of production capacities of polyurethane

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Competitive scenario

**9.2 Overview

*Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

**9.3 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 51: Industry risks

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 Albemarle Corp.

*Exhibit 54: Albemarle Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 55: Albemarle Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 56: Albemarle Corp. - Key news

*Exhibit 57: Albemarle Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 58: Albemarle Corp. - Segment focus

**10.4 BASF SE

*Exhibit 59: BASF SE - Overview

*Exhibit 60: BASF SE - Business segments

*Exhibit 61: BASF SE- Key news

*Exhibit 62: BASF SE - Key offerings

*Exhibit 63: BASF SE - Segment focus

**10.5 Clariant International Ltd.

*Exhibit 64: Clariant International Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 65: Clariant International Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 66: Clariant International Ltd.- Key news

*Exhibit 67: Clariant International Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 68: Clariant International Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.6 Covestro AG

*Exhibit 69: Covestro AG - Overview

*Exhibit 70: Covestro AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 71: Covestro AG- Key news

*Exhibit 72: Covestro AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 73: Covestro AG - Segment focus

**10.7 Ele Corp.

*Exhibit 74: Ele Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 75: Ele Corp. - Product and service

*Exhibit 76: Ele Corp. - Key offerings

**10.8 Evonik Industries AG

*Exhibit 77: Evonik Industries AG - Overview

*Exhibit 78: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 79: Evonik Industries AG- Key news

*Exhibit 80: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 81: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

**10.9 Huntsman Corp.

*Exhibit 82: Huntsman Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 83: Huntsman Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 84: Huntsman Corp. - Key news

*Exhibit 85: Huntsman Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 86: Huntsman Corp. - Segment focus

**10.10 LANXESS AG

*Exhibit 87: LANXESS AG - Overview

*Exhibit 88: LANXESS AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 89: LANXESS AG - Key news

*Exhibit 90: LANXESS AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 91: LANXESS AG - Segment focus

**10.11 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

*Exhibit 92: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 93: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 94: Momentive Performance Materials Inc.- Key news

*Exhibit 95: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Key offerings

**10.12 Tosoh Corp.

*Exhibit 96: Tosoh Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 97: Tosoh Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 98: Tosoh Corp.- Key news

*Exhibit 99: Tosoh Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 100: Tosoh Corp. - Segment focus

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 ????Market definition

*11.1.2 Objective

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 101: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 102: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 103: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 104: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyurethane-catalysts-market-registers-6-65-cagr--17-000-technavio-reports-301505316.html

SOURCE Technavio

