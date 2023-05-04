Polyurethane coatings market size to grow by USD 9,719.29 million from 2022 to 2027, APAC to account for 53% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polyurethane coatings market size is estimated to grow by USD 9,719.29 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. APAC will account for 53% of market growth during the forecast period. The demand for polyurethane coatings in end-user industries such as wood and furniture, electrical and electronics, automotive, and transportation is increasing. This is because of the growth of the commercial and residential construction sector and the increasing investments in economic development. Therefore, new infrastructure development is expected to drive the demand for polyurethane coatings during the forecast period. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Request a sample report

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Polyurethane coatings market - Segmentation assessment Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (wood and furniture, automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, and others), type (solvent-borne, water-borne, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The wood and furniture segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period, which will fuel the demand for polyurethane coatings. In developing economies such as India and China, the rapid growth of the wooden furniture market is driven by the rising demand for home and office furniture. The preference for hardwood and softwood-based furniture is expected to increase the demand for polyurethane coatings across the world. In addition, the rise in the construction of office buildings, commercial complexes, and residential buildings, owing to rapid urbanization globally, is driving the demand for polyurethane coatings.

Polyurethane coatings market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand from the transportation industry is driving the polyurethane market growth.

These coatings are used in commercial transportation applications to reduce carriers' weight and cost by thinner vehicle wall construction, lower steel support structures, and fewer mechanical fasteners.

Polyurethane coatings are used in trains, vehicles, and marine boats in components such as body panels, front and rear systems, surrounding wheel covers, and grilles.

These coatings are popular among automakers owing to their superior gloss, durability, and cost-effectiveness.

Moreover, investments in public transportation are rising globally, as various governments are investing in developing transportation infrastructure to increase connectivity to ensure smooth passage of cargo and passengers.

Such investments are fueling the demand for polyurethane coatings from the transportation sector.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing demand for water-borne polyurethane coatings is a key trend in the market.

Water-borne polyurethane coatings offer various benefits and are extensively used in industries such as automobiles, buildings and construction, marine, oil and gas, aerospace, and mining.

These coatings are used as primers, as they offer high resistance to heat and abrasion and provide superior adhesion. Moreover, water-borne polyurethane coatings are less toxic and flammable due to low VOC levels and hazardous air pollutant (HAP) emissions.

Water-borne polyurethane coatings release fewer organic compounds, unlike solvent-borne coatings.

In addition, these coatings are more cost-effective than solvent-borne coatings. They do not require additives, thinners, or hardeners.

Moreover, the quantity of water-borne polyurethane coatings required to cover a surface area is relatively compared to other variants.

Therefore, the demand for water-borne polyurethane coatings is growing significantly across the world.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Volatility in prices of raw materials is challenging market growth.

The petrochemical feedstock required for manufacturing polyurethane coatings includes binders and solvents such as polyesters, alcohols, and epoxy resins.

Crude oil and natural gas are the main raw materials used for producing binders. However, fluctuations in the prices of crude oil impact the cost of feedstock.

These fluctuations depend on factors such as demand and supply, manufacturing process, and region of production.

Moreover, polyurethane coatings are not compatible with all types of surfaces. They cannot be used on metal surfaces such as stainless steel and gold due to mechanical adhesion techniques.

These factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this polyurethane coatings market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the polyurethane coatings market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the polyurethane coatings market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the polyurethane coatings market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of polyurethane coatings market vendors

Polyurethane Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,719.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.85 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Crown Polymers Corp., Dow Inc., Endura Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corp., IVM Chemicals Srl, Jotun AS, Lanxess AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin Williams Co., Tuff Coat Polymers Pvt. Ltd., VCM Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd., and Warren Paint and Color Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

