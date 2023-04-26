Polyurethane Dispersion Market Share is Rising at 7.7% CAGR to Reach US$ 5.2 Billion by 2033, States Fact. MR

FACT.MR

Polyurethane Dispersion Market Analysis By Type (Water Based Polyurethane Dispersion, Solvent Based Polyurethane Dispersion), By Application (Paints and Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Leather Finishing, Textile Finishing), By Region - Global Market Insights 2023 to 2033

Rockville, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the basis of Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global polyurethane dispersion market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2033.



Polyurethane dispersion (PUD) is a water-based, high-performance polymer that is used in a variety of applications such as coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers. The PUD market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from end-use industries such as automotive, furniture, construction, and textiles.

The growing use of PUDs in the booming automotive industry for the production of high-performance coatings and adhesives. Further, PUDs are preferred over traditional solvent-based coatings due to their low VOC emissions and high durability. This, in turn, create ample growth opportunities for the market players.

Report Attributes Details Polyurethane Dispersion Market Size (2022A) US$ 2.3 Billion Estimated Market Value (2023E) US$ 2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (2033F) US$ 5.2 Billion Global Market Growth Rate (2023-2033) 7.7% CAGR No. of Pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 74 Figures

The increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly coatings and adhesives, along with the growing awareness of health and safety issues, is also a prominent factor driving the growth of the PUD market.

Further, with the increasing demand for bio-based and renewable raw materials, manufacturers are focusing on developing PUDs from sustainable sources such as soybean oil, castor oil, and corn starch, to reduce the carbon footprint and minimize the environmental impact of their products driving the polyurethane dispersion market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global polyurethane dispersion market is projected to grow at 7.7% CAGR and reach US$ 5.2 billion by 2033

The global polyurethane dispersion market is valued at US$ 2.5 billion in 2023

The global polyurethane dispersion market size reported by Fact.MR for 2022 is US$ 2.3 billion

South Asia would experience a prominent growth rate of around 11.0% during the forecast period

Huntsman Corporation and BASF SE are the prominent market players



“Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Coatings Demand Likely to Drive Polyurethane Dispersion Demand During the Forecast Period” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Polyurethane Dispersion Industry Research

By Component: Water-based Solvent-based

By Application: Paints and Coatings Adhesives and Sealants Leather Finishing Textile Finishing Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Market Growth Stratagems

The polyurethane dispersion (PUD) market is highly competitive with the presence of several key players, including BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, and Lubrizol Corporation. These companies are adopting various growth strategies to expand their market share and strengthen their position in the industry.

One of the key growth strategies adopted by PUD market players is mergers and acquisitions. Further, investing in research and development to develop new and advanced PUD products that meet the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly coatings, adhesives, and sealants.

For instance:

Covestro is planning a new production facility for polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) at the Covestro Integrated Site in Shanghai, China (CISS) to address the rising demand for environmentally compatible coatings and adhesives in the Asia-Pacific region. The company has scheduled the completion of this plant for 2024.



Key Companies Profiled

Bayer Material Science

BASF SE

Chemtura Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Lubrizol Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the polyurethane dispersion market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of component (water-based and solvent-based), application (paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, leather finishing, textile finishing, and others), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Polyurethane Dispersion Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Polyurethane Dispersion sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Polyurethane Dispersion demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Polyurethane Dispersion Market during the forecast period?



