Polyurethane Foam Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.40% & Surpass USD 70 Billion by 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd

Asia-Pacific region dominates the polyurethane foam market owing to increasing construction activities in emerging economies such as China, India, Vietnam, etc. Furthermore, increasing penetration of polyurethane foam manufacturers in these regions due to low-cost production and high demand is also anticipated to present lucrative growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period.

New Delhi, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The polyurethane foam market is growing due to significant expansions in the building industry, along with rising product demand from the furnishing sector along with the extensive usage of flexible and semi-rigid polyurethane foams with coatings, paints, and adhesives in residential and commercial buildings…



A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the polyurethane foam market was worth USD 42.9 billion in the year 2021. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.40%, earning revenues of around USD 70.1 billion by the end of 2028. One of the major market drivers is the continuing expansion in the building industry, along with increasing product demand from the furnishing sector. In addition, the extensive usage of flexible and semi-rigid polyurethane foams with coatings, paints, and adhesives in residential and commercial buildings is fueling market expansion. However, the high cost of raw materials involved in the production of polyurethane foam may act as a huge restraining factor for the market growth.

High Demand for High-Density Composition Foam is Driving Polyurethane Foam Market

Based on density composition, the global polyurethane foam market is segmented into low-density polyurethane foams, medium-density polyurethane foams, and high-density polyurethane foams. The high-density polyurethane foam segment accounts for the largest market share. This kind of density composition is an industrial-grade foam that comes in all firmness. It is highly capable of withstanding high pressure, unlike other density compositions, due to which they are widely used in various industries including building and construction.

Story continues





Request for Sample Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/polyurethane-foam-market/report-sample

Expanding Building and Construction Industry is Propelling Polyurethane Foam Market Growth

Based on end-user, the global polyurethane foam market is segmented into bedding & furniture, building & construction, electronics, automotive, footwear, packaging, and others. The building and construction industry accounts for the largest market share owing to the wide range of polyurethane foam in this sector. This foam is utilized as a thermal insulator, in flooring and waterproofing, as well as for air sealing. Spray and stiff polyurethane foams are also employed in construction as structural and insulating foams.

Polyurethane Foam Market - By Type

Based on type, the global polyurethane foam market is segmented into flexible foam, rigid foam, and spray foams. The spray foams segment holds the largest share in the polyurethane foam market. Spray foams are commonly used for thermal and acoustic insulation, as well as flotation and roofing. These foams are utilized for both open-cell and closed-cell foam insulations in the building and construction sector and are primarily used for heat and sound insulation, which is fueling its market demand.

Please Find Press Release of the Polyurethane Foam Market: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/polyurethane-foam-market-to-surpass-usd-70-billion-by-2028

Polyurethane Foam Market - Regional Insights

Geographically, the global polyurethane foam market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the polyurethane foam market owing to increasing construction activities in emerging economies such as China, India, Vietnam, etc. Furthermore, the market is expected to benefit from increased penetration of polyurethane foam producers in these countries due to low-cost manufacturing and strong demand throughout the projected period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Polyurethane Foam Market

The COVID-19 epidemic had a detrimental influence on the global polyurethane foam market. During the lockdown, key end-user industries of polyurethane foam, such as construction and automotive, were entirely shut down, resulting in a huge drop in demand for polyurethane foam. Furthermore, due to limitations on import and export activity, the supply of raw materials was hampered. Several nations postponed their need for polyurethane foam during the peak of the COVID-19 spread, resulting in huge market losses.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the polyurethane foam market are Inoac Corporation, Ufp Technologies, Inc., Saint-Gobain, Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa, Basf Se, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Eurofoam Group, Polybit, Huntsman International Llc, Nitto Denko Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Foampartner, Covestro Ag, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Dow Inc., and other prominent players.

The market is consolidated with the presence of several global as well as regional industry players. The companies are significantly investing in expanding their production capacities to meet the surging global demand. They are establishing new production plants in unexplored regions to exploit market opportunities. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Don’t miss the business opportunity of the polyurethane foam market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the polyurethane foam market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the polyurethane foam market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Recent Development

In March 2022, Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc., a US-based engineered pipe services company, announced further contracts of USD 15 million in Saudi Arabia and Egypt to utilize Perma-Pipe’s XTRU-THERM insulation system.

In October 2022, S7 Technics, Russian aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul service provider, announced the launch of the production of polyurethane foam cushions for aircraft seats.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2021 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product Service/Segmentation By Raw Material, By Cell Structure, By Density Composition, By Type, By End-Use Industry, By Region Key Players Inoac Corporation, Ufp Technologies, Inc., Saint-Gobain, Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa, Basf Se, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Eurofoam Group, Polybit, Huntsman International Llc, Nitto Denko Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Foampartner, Covestro Ag, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Dow Inc., and other prominent players.

By Raw Material

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)

Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI)

Polyols

By Cell Structure

Microcellular Polyurethane Foams

Nanocellular Polyurethane Foams

By Density Composition

Low-Density Polyurethane Foams

Medium-Density Polyurethane Foams

High-Density Polyurethane Foams

By Type

Flexible Foam

Rigid Foam

Spray Foams

By End-Use Industry

Bedding & Furniture

Building & Construction

Electronics

Automotive

Footwear

Packaging

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

Please Find Below Some Related Report:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BWC has built its reputation from the scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/blueweaveconsulting/



