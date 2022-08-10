Polyurethane Foam Market to Record a CAGR of 7.05%, BASF SE and Covestro AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyurethane (PU) foams are polymer foams manufactured by reacting polyols with diisocyanates in the presence of catalysts, such as alkali metal salts of carboxylic acids and phenols, organometallic compounds, and aliphatic and aromatic amines. These foams are used in various applications such as construction, automotive, furniture, and beddings.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Polyurethane Foam Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The polyurethane foam market size is expected to grow by 5.44 mn tons between 2020 and 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market analysis report estimates.

Polyurethane Foam Market 2021-2025:Vendor Analysis and Scope

The PU foam market is fragmented, and the vendors are increasing their capacities to compete in the market. BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., INOAC Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Recticel NV, Sheela Foam Ltd., and Trelleborg AB are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

BASF SE - The company offers polyurethane foam insulation that is highly durable.

Covestro AG - The company offers solutions for flexible, rigid, and integral skin foams such as Desmodur, Cardyon, and many more.

Dow Inc. - The company offers VORASURF polyurethane additives that help meet a variety of needs across a wide range of applications, such as spray foam insulation used in refrigerators and construction.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers Makroflex, which provides insulation and installation, guaranteeing the accomplishment of tasks under all conditions.

Huntsman Corp. - The company offers MDI-based rigid polyurethane foam, which plays a critical role in reducing food waste and extending the life of perishable goods.

Story continues

The report also covers the following areas:

Polyurethane Foam Market 2021-2025:Segmentation

Type

Application

Geography

Polyurethane Foam Market 2021-2025:Revenue-generating Type Segments

The flexible PU foams segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. These foams have characteristics such as high durability and resilience and are lightweight. They are widely used in furniture and bedding, carpet cushioning for diverse industrial applications, automotive seating, and textile laminates. Hence, the rising applications of flexible PU foams in various industries will fuel their demand during the forecast period.

Polyurethane Foam Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist polyurethane foam market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the polyurethane foam market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the polyurethane foam market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polyurethane foam market vendors

Polyurethane Foam Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% Market growth 2021-2025 5.44 mn tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries China, Germany, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., INOAC Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Recticel NV, Sheela Foam Ltd., and Trelleborg AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

