Polyurethane Foam Market to Record a CAGR of 7.05%, BASF SE and Covestro AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyurethane (PU) foams are polymer foams manufactured by reacting polyols with diisocyanates in the presence of catalysts, such as alkali metal salts of carboxylic acids and phenols, organometallic compounds, and aliphatic and aromatic amines. These foams are used in various applications such as construction, automotive, furniture, and beddings.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Polyurethane Foam Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Polyurethane Foam Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The polyurethane foam market size is expected to grow by 5.44 mn tons between 2020 and 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market analysis report estimates.

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our FREE Sample Report

Polyurethane Foam Market 2021-2025:Vendor Analysis and Scope

The PU foam market is fragmented, and the vendors are increasing their capacities to compete in the market. BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., INOAC Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Recticel NV, Sheela Foam Ltd., and Trelleborg AB are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

  • BASF SE - The company offers polyurethane foam insulation that is highly durable.

  • Covestro AG - The company offers solutions for flexible, rigid, and integral skin foams such as Desmodur, Cardyon, and many more.

  • Dow Inc. - The company offers VORASURF polyurethane additives that help meet a variety of needs across a wide range of applications, such as spray foam insulation used in refrigerators and construction.

  • Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers Makroflex, which provides insulation and installation, guaranteeing the accomplishment of tasks under all conditions.

  • Huntsman Corp. - The company offers MDI-based rigid polyurethane foam, which plays a critical role in reducing food waste and extending the life of perishable goods.

The report also covers the following areas:

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to all information related to vendors

Polyurethane Foam Market 2021-2025:Segmentation

  • Type

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Polyurethane Foam Market 2021-2025:Revenue-generating Type Segments

The flexible PU foams segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. These foams have characteristics such as high durability and resilience and are lightweight. They are widely used in furniture and bedding, carpet cushioning for diverse industrial applications, automotive seating, and textile laminates. Hence, the rising applications of flexible PU foams in various industries will fuel their demand during the forecast period.

Polyurethane Foam Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist polyurethane foam market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the polyurethane foam market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the polyurethane foam market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polyurethane foam market vendors

Related Reports

Flexible Foam Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Spray Polyurethane Foam Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Polyurethane Foam Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05%

Market growth 2021-2025

5.44 mn tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.56

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

China, Germany, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., INOAC Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Recticel NV, Sheela Foam Ltd., and Trelleborg AB

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Research Reports

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Furniture and bedding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Transport - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Flexible PU foams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rigid PU foams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Molded PU foams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BASF SE

  • Covestro AG

  • Dow Inc.

  • Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • Huntsman Corp.

  • INOAC Corp.

  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

  • Recticel NV

  • Sheela Foam Ltd.

  • Trelleborg AB

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyurethane-foam-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-7-05-basf-se-and-covestro-ag-among-key-vendors---technavio-301602528.html

SOURCE Technavio

