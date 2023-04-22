Polyurethane Foam Market size to grow by 6.84 million tons from 2022 to 2027: Increasing demand for PU foams in furniture and bedding to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polyurethane foam market size is estimated to increase by 6.84 million tons from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.63% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for PU foam in furniture and bedding is especially driving the market growth. PU foam is used in a variety of applications, including furniture and bedding, construction, and the automotive industry. They are used to make office chairs, stadium seats, spectator stands, carpets, luxury beds, and other furniture. Flexible PU foam is soft, durable, dimensionally stable and provides support. They are widely used as cushioning materials and have many desirable physical properties such as low odor, lightweight, elasticity and ability to recover quickly after compression. This is why flexible PU foam is often used in upholstered furniture and bedding. Discover some key insights on market size for the historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast period (2023-2027), before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyurethane Foam Market 2023-2027

Polyurethane foam market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global polyurethane foam market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer polyurethane foam in the market are All Foam Products Co., Armacell International SA, Changzhou Sanhe Plastic Rubber Co. Ltd., Clark Foam Products Corp., Dafa AS, FoamPartner Switzerland AG, Hira Industries LLC, INOAC Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., JSP Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Orlando Products Inc., Palziv Inc., PAR Group Ltd., Pregis LLC, PTI Rubber and Gaskets Inc., Rogers Foam Corp., Sealed Air Corp., Wisconsin Foam Products, and Zotefoams Plc and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Story continues

Vendor Offerings -

All Foam Products Co. - The company offers convoluted egg crate foam which is commonly used in applications for packaging, sound control, and bedding.

Armacell International SA - The company offers flexible polyurethane foam which is used as cushioning for a variety of consumer and commercial products such as bedding, furniture, and automotive interiors.

Clark Foam Products Corp. - The company offers polyurethane foam which is designed to be used extensively in common consumer goods such as seating, flooring, and bedding products.

For details on the several vendors and their exclusive offerings – Request a sample report

Polyurethane Foam Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (furniture and bedding, building and construction, transport, appliances, and others), Type (flexible PU foams, rigid PU foams, and molded PU foams), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the furniture and bedding segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Market share growth of the furniture and bedding segment will be significant during the forecast period. Flexible PU foam is soft and durable and is widely used in commercial and institutional furniture such as cushions, sofa soft cores, and other upholstered home furnishings, as well as office, theater and stadium seating. Bedding uses PU foam in its mattresses due to its unique properties such as elasticity, memory, antibacterial and breathability. The mattress needs a large amount of PU foam.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global polyurethane foam market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global polyurethane foam market.

APAC is estimated to account for 46% of the market growth during the forecast period. APAC was identified as the largest consumer of PU foam in 2020. Major countries such as China, South Korea, India, and Japan are major consumers of PU foam in the region. PU flexible foam is mainly used for mattresses and pillows. Population growth in APAC is expected to lead to high demand for furniture and bedding, and demand for PU foam in the region is expected to increase during the forecast period. In addition, increasing construction activities in APAC and growing demand for electronic appliances contribute to the increasing demand for PU foam in the region.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities

from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Polyurethane Foam Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

An emerging trend in the polyurethane foam market is the growing use of methylal and HFOs as alternatives to HFCs and HCFCs.

Methylal is a clear, colorless, flammable liquid with a sweet smell and a relatively low boiling point.

It is moderately soluble in water and miscible with the most common organic solvents. It is commonly used as a solvent in the manufacture of adhesives, resins, paint strippers, perfumes and protective coatings.

Major challenges -

A primary challenge impeding the growth of the market is regulations on the use of blowing agents.

HFCs, HCFCs, and HFOs. It is used as a blowing agent during the production of PU foam.

The use of HFCs and HCFCs in the production of PU foam is prohibited. Many emerging economies, including China, India and Brazil, are seeking to ban ozone-depleting substances under the Montreal Protocol. Protocols vary by region.

In the US, the Montreal Protocol is strictly enforced to protect the ozone layer from depletion by using toxic blowing agents such as HFCs and HCFCs. In addition, the Japanese government has implemented the Kyoto Protocol to make PU foam environmentally friendly.

In China, the ongoing HCFC phase-out has led to the use of low-GWP alternatives such as methylal and HFO. These protocols pose challenges for PU foam manufacturing companies and adversely affect the global PU foam market during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the key factors of market dynamics that state

the consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find such key insights from the

sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Polyurethane Foam Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Polyurethane Foam Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Polyurethane Foam Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Polyurethane Foam Market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Polyurethane Foam Market vendors

Avail of instant lifetime access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The polyurethane (PU) coatings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 9,719.29 million. The market is segmented by end-user (wood and furniture, automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, and others), type (solvent-borne, water-borne, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand from the transportation industry is notably driving the market growth.

The polyurethane elastomer market size is expected to increase to USD 5.54 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82%. This polyurethane elastomer market research report extensively covers polyurethane elastomer market segmentation by end-user (automotive, building and construction, footwear, electrical and electronics, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing consumption of polyurethane elastomers in the automotive industry is notably driving the polyurethane elastomer market growth.

Polyurethane Foam Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.63% Market growth 2023-2027 6.84 million tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.14 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled All Foam Products Co., Armacell International SA, Changzhou Sanhe Plastic Rubber Co. Ltd., Clark Foam Products Corp., Dafa AS, FoamPartner Switzerland AG, Hira Industries LLC, INOAC Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., JSP Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Orlando Products Inc., Palziv Inc., PAR Group Ltd., Pregis LLC, PTI Rubber and Gaskets Inc., Rogers Foam Corp., Sealed Air Corp., Wisconsin Foam Products, and Zotefoams Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Materials Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global polyurethane foam market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Furniture and bedding - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Flexible PU foams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Rigid PU foams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Molded PU foams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 All Foam Products Co.

12.4 Armacell International SA

12.5 Clark Foam Products Corp.

12.6 Dafa AS

12.7 FoamPartner Switzerland AG

12.8 Hira Industries LLC

12.9 INOAC Corp.

12.10 Johnson Controls International Plc.

12.11 JSP Ltd.

12.12 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

12.13 Orlando Products Inc.

12.14 Palziv Inc.

12.15 Pregis LLC

12.16 Wisconsin Foam Products

12.17 Zotefoams Plc

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Polyurethane Foam Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyurethane-foam-market-size-to-grow-by-6-84-million-tons-from-2022-to-2027-increasing-demand-for-pu-foams-in-furniture-and-bedding-to-boost-the-market-growth---technavio-301803156.html

SOURCE Technavio