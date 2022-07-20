U.S. markets open in 4 hours 53 minutes

Polyurethane Sales to Exceed US$ 162.3 Bn by 2032 as Sales of Automobiles Continues to Rise

·7 min read

Burgeoning Construction Activities to Boost Polyurethane Sales at 8.2% CAGR by 2032

The latest study published by Fact.MR provide detailed insights into the global polyurethane market during the assessment period 2022-2032. This study uncovers key dynamics such as driven, restraints, and opportunities across 6 verticals. It also provide a sales forecast in market in term of product type and application for the coming decade.

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polyurethane market is expected to total US$ 83.1 Bn by 2022, projecting growth at a robust CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Fact.MR Logo
Fact.MR Logo

Driven by the growing application across packaging, footwear, and furniture & interiors sectors, the demand for polyurethane is expected to exceed US$ 162 Bn by the end of 2032, as compared to the US$ 79.2 Bn registered in 2021.

Due to the rising disposable income of the global population and advent of advanced automotive vehicles, there is a substantial rise in sales of automobiles worldwide. For instance, according to a study by the International Energy Agency, approximately 88 million passenger cars were reported to be sold across the world in 2019.

Polyurethane is widely used in the manufacturing of seats, armrests, upholstery, and others in automotive vehicles. This is anticipated to augment the demand by 2X in the global polyurethane market over the forecast period.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Get A Sample Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7359

With growing inclination towards sustainable infrastructure development, a swift rise in construction activities is being witnessed, especially across emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, Australia, and others.

Hence, adoption of polyurethane foam, on account of its strength-to-weight ratio, insulation properties, versatility, and durability is surging in construction sector. This is another factor projected to bolster the sales of polyurethane in the global market.

Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. is anticipated to continue dominating the market in North America, projecting growth at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

  • Germany is expected to emerge as a highly remunerative market, owing to the increasing production and sales of automotive vehicles.

  • Sales of polyurethane are forecast to rise at a rapid pace in China, assisting the East Asia market to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2032.

  • India is estimated to account for a significant share in the South Asia & Oceania market, driven by the increasing construction activities in the country.

  • Based on product type, the rigid foam is projected to remain the most sought-after in the market, accounting for 30.9% of the total polyurethane demand by 2022.

Growth Drivers:

  • Increasing application of polyurethane across the electrical & electronic industry, owing to its excellent insulating properties, low cost, and temperature resistance, is facilitating the sales in the market.

  • Rising adoption of polyurethane across furniture and interiors for the manufacturing of beds, pillows, covers, and others is accelerating the demand in the global market.

Restraints:

  • Implementation of several stringent environmental regulations pertaining to the use of polyurethane, due to its non- biodegradability attribute, is restraining the growth in the market.

  • Rising availability of polyurethane substitutes such as polysiloxane, shellac, varnish, tung oil, lacquer, and others are hindering the sales across the global market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7359

Competitive Landscape:

Leading manufacturers of polyurethane are aiming at research and development (R&D) activities for launching new products to enhance their product portfolio and widen their consumer base. Besides this, others players are focusing on expanding their production capacity to expand their market share.

For instance,

  • In 2022, Huntsman Corporation, an American multinational manufacturer announced launching a new production facility in Taiwan with downstream polyurethane capabilities and a polyol plant.

  • In 2021, Coverstro, a German plastic manufacturing company announced its plan of increasing its production capacity by opening new thermoplastic polyurethane plants in Shanghai, China by 2023. This will assist the company to expand its revenue share across East Asia market.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • Covestro AG

  • The Dow Chemical Company

  • Huntsman Corporation

  • Yantai Wanhua Polyurethanes Co. Ltd.

  • Foamcraft Inc.

  • Lanxess

  • Eurofoam Group

  • Tosoh Corporation

  • Future Foam, Inc.

  • Armacell

  • Saint Gobain S.A

More Valuable Insights on Polyurethane Market

In its latest study, Fact.MR reveal key governing factors influencing the sales in the global polyurethane market during the forecast period. The study offer compelling insights into key opportunities creating growth prospects in the polyurethane market through detailed segmentation as follows:

Polyurethane Market by Product Type:

  • Rigid Foam

  • Flexible Foam

  • Coating

  • Elastomers

  • Adhesives and Sealants

  • Other Product Types

Polyurethane Market by Application:

  • Construction

  • Furniture & Interior

  • Automotive

  • Electronics and Appliances

  • Packaging

  • Footwear

  • Other Applications

Polyurethane Market by Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia & Oceania

  • MEA

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=7359

Key Questions Covered in the Polyurethane Market Report

  • What is the estimated revenue of the polyurethane market during the forecast period?

  • Which are the challenges faced in the polyurethane market?

  • Which region is estimated to exhibit fastest growth rate in the global polyurethane market during 2022-2032?

  • What is the projected market valuation of the polyurethane market in 2022?

  • Which are the factors driving the polyurethane during 2022-2032?

  • What is the expected growth rate of the polyurethane market until 2032?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain

Polyacrylates Market: Growing application of polyacrylates across the adhesives & sealant industry, on account of its impressive impact toughness, high transparency, heat resistance, and elasticity is bolstering the demand in the market. In addition, increasing use of polyacrylates in manufacturing artificial teeth, tooth fillings, and jaws in dentistry is favoring the market growth.

Polyester Filament Market: Increasing usage of polyester filament as a substitute for cotton and nylon for production of garments, protective clothing, and other textile products is projected to favor the growth in the market. Driven by this, the sales of polyester filament are anticipated to accelerate at 5.1% CAGR through 2032.

Polyetherimide Market: As the trend of miniaturization continues to create deeper inroad and adoption of lightweight alternatives to aluminum increases across automotive & aircraft components manufacturing, a swift rise in demand for polyetherimide is being witnessed worldwide. Citing this trend, the sales of polyetherimide is forecast to reach US$ 870 Mn by 2027.

Polypeptide Market Report: The future prospects of the polypeptide market are influenced by the emergence of advanced technologies, and it is expected to improve its applications range in the upcoming years. Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts.

Polythiols Market Analysis: Polythiols Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029. East Asia is expected to be the most dominant country in the global market for Polythiols.

Polyolefin Compound Market: Polyolefin Compound Market report Based on the type (PE, PP,FPO) - Global Review 2021 to 2031. The end-use industries, especially the electronics, automotive and packaging, in which the demand for polyolefin compound is high, are expected to grow in the coming years.

Polydimethylsiloxane Market: Polydimethylsiloxane Market Analysis By Type (Barrier Elastomers, Fluids, Resins, Gels & Others), By End-Use (Industrial Process, Construction, Personal Care, Electronics, Transport, Health Care), By Region - Global Mraket Forecast 2020-2029.

Polyetherimide Market: Polyetherimide Market Analysis Repot By Form (Film, Sheet, Tube, Granules, Rod), By Grade(Reinforced, Unreinforced), By End Use Industry, By Region - Global Forecast 2019-2027.

Polydicyclopentadiene Market: Polydicyclopentadiene Market Analysis by Grade (Industrial Grade ,Medical Grade) & By Region - Global Market Insights 2018 To 2026. The demand for polydicyclopentadiene is increasing primarily from companies manufacturing body panels of tractors, trucks and buses

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making. We provide both qualitative and quantitative research, spanning market forecast, market segmentation, competitor analysis, and consumer sentiment analysis.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyurethane-sales-to-exceed-us-162-3-bn-by-2032-as-sales-of-automobiles-continues-to-rise-301589867.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

