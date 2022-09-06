Polyvinyl Butyral Market (PVB Market) worth $5.1 Billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Industry Report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, market growth and future estimations.

Chicago, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyvinyl Butyral Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.7 Billion in 2022 to USD 5.1 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. PVB is a transparent, tough, and flexible thermoplastic used to develop fracture-resistant and high clarity films & sheets, paint & coating, and adhesives. Development in electronics & electricals industry has increased the consumption of PVB as a sealing material for solar modules. PVB is widely used in paint & coatings applications such as wood paints, leather paints, stoving paints, and priming paint for metallic materials, such as steel, aluminum, galvanized iron, and copper. Electrophotographic coating and thermos photographic coating also utilize PVB in coating applications. Substitute material such as SGP ionoplast interlayer hinders the growth of the market. However, SGP cannot be combined with PVB based interlayers and comparatively less cost effective than Polyvinyl Butyral.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=234670896

Browse in-depth TOC on “Polyvinyl Butyral Market (PVB Market)”

208 – Tables

41 – Figures

173 – Pages

List of Major Players operating in the Polyvinyl Butyral Market (PVB Market) includes:



Kuraray Co. Ltd.(Japan),

Eastman Chemical Company (US),

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.(Japan),

Hubergroup (Germany),

Chan Chun Group (Taiwan),

Anhui WanWei Bisheng New Material Co., Ltd.(China),

Kingboard (fo gang) Specialty Resins (China),

Qingdao Jinuo New Materials Co., (China),

Huakai Plastic (China),

Tridev Resin Pvt. Ltd.(India).



PVB Market Dynamics



Driver: Large-scale demand for PVB films for window and sunroof application in automotive industry

Restraint: High recycling activities of PVB

Opportunity: Increasing demand from photovoltaics industry

Challenge: Stringent environmental regulations

Story continues

Key Findings of the Study:



Films & sheets was the most extensively consumed application in the PVB market in 2021

Electrical & electronics industry to register highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific to register highest CAGR during the forecast period

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=234670896



In terms of value, the paints & coatings segment is estimated to be the second-largest market in the global Polyvinyl Butyral Market (PVB Market), by application, during the forecast period.

Polyvinyl Butyral paints & coatings are utilized in gloss surface protective paints for tennis rackets and varnish for cabinets. PVBs are used as binders in inks, paints, metal powder, and primers owing to its strong adhesion and used in making anti-corrosion primers, stove enamel, and glazes.

Electrical & electronics and is estimated to be the third-largest end-use industry by value in 2022

Polyvinyl Butyral in the electronics & electrical industry have applications in renewable energy generation such as solar packaging. PVB is mainly used in thin-film solar cells as back sheet material of solar modules and protection from environmental conditions such as moisture and UV exposure.

North America accounted for the third-largest region, by value, during the forecast period



Polyvinyl Butyral Market (PVB Market) growth in the region is anticipated to be driven by a strong rebound in the construction activity of the US. The growth in US construction industry is expected to boost the demand for PVB paints & coatings applications during the forecast period. Additionally, rising investment in the electronics & electrical industry and automotive industry in Canada will support the growth of Polyvinyl Butyral films & sheets in the region.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=234670896



Browse Adjacent Markets: Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Ink Resin Market by Resin Type (Modified Rosins, Hydrocarbon, Modified Cellulose), by Technology (Oil, Solvent, Water, UV-curable), by Application (Printing & Publication, Flexible Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards & Cartons) - Global Forecast to 2026

Composite Resin Market by Resin Type (Thermoset, Thermoplastic), Manufacturing Process (Layup, Filament Winding, Injection Molding, Pultrusion, Compression Molding, Resin Transfer Molding), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Chromatography Resin Market by Type, Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity, Hydrophobic Interaction, Size Exclusion, Mixed Mode), Application (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverage) and Region - Global Forecasts to 2027





CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



