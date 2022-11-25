U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.31
    +0.37 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.50
    +6.90 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    21.42
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0409
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2102
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.0020
    +0.4120 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,526.58
    -19.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.10
    +3.53 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.60
    +1.36 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,323.06
    -60.03 (-0.21%)
     

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Size is expected to reach at USD 5.3 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1%, Owing to Growth in Construction Activities

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Polyvinyl Butyral Market Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market Size accounted for USD 3.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 5.3 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Statistics

  • Global polyvinyl butyral market revenue was worth USD 3.1 billion in 2021, with a 6.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

  • Asia-Pacific region was accounted 33.9% of polyvinyl butyral market share in 2021

  • North America polyvinyl butyral market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030

  • By application, films and sheets segment capture over 70% of total market share in 2021

  • Increasing adoption in photovoltaic industry, drives the polyvinyl butyral market value

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1159

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Report Coverage:

Market

Polyvinyl Butyral Market

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Size 2021

USD 3.1 Billion

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Forecast 2030

USD 5.3 Billion

Polyvinyl Butyral Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

6.1%

 

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Base Year

2021

 

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Application, By End-Use Industry, And By Geography

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Qingdao Haocheng Co., Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Dulite Co., Limited, Chang Chun Company Limited, Everlam, Sekisui Chemical Company Limited, Tiantai Kanglai Co., Kuraray Co., Limited, King board Specialty Resins Limited, and Huakai Plastic Co., Ltd..

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Overview

Polyvinyl butyral (PVB) is a polymer that is mostly used in automotive and building industries due to its many features such as optical clarity, solid authority, superb adhesion, adaptability, as well as strength. The expansion of product demands in end-use organizations is driving market development. PVB is widely utilized in the earthenware production business due to various features such as wear resistance, heat resistance, hardness, concoction security, weakness, and oxidation resistance. The demand for PVB in the ceramics industry is expected to grow rapidly in the next years, owing to its increasing use in automotive and infrastructure.

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Trends

One of the primary patterns driving the polyvinyl butyral (PVB) market growth is the increasing use of laminated glasses in domestic and non-residential buildings due to their few qualities such as durability, UV radiation management, sound reduction, and weather resistance. The high accessibility of PVB in many sizes and shapes is poised to boost its attention in the near future. In any case, price variations in raw materials such as polyvinyl liquor & butyraldehyde are expected to have a detrimental impact on the polyvinyl butyral (PVB) market value. For instance, in April 2015, Sekisui Specialty Chemicals, one of the leading polyvinyl liquor makers, announced a USD 100 increase in the price of polyvinyl liquor per metric tonne.

PVB is primarily used as a glass intermediary in specific end-use sectors, such as construction and automotive. These enterprises combine two boards of glass with limited glass as a defensive interlayer. PVB films and sheets have a variety of qualities, including excellent transparency, strong impact resistance, exceptional flexibility, and high elasticity. The need for PVB films and sheets is expected to rise in the next years due to their usage in sunlight-based functionality such as ground transportation, solar energy, and building and development. Furthermore, the growing demand for photovoltaic panels in Japan and China is expected to expand the product's use in the solar electricity market.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/polyvinyl-butyral-pvb-market

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Segmentation

The global polyvinyl butyral market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on application, and end-use industry. By type, the segment is separated into films & sheets, printing inks, adhesives & sealants, paints & coatings, and others. According to the polyvinyl butyral market forecast, the films & sheets category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

Moreover, the market is split into automotive, electrical & electronics, building & construction, and others, based on the end-use industry. The increased use of renewable energy sources is predicted to expand the use of PVB in the electrical and electronics industries.

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide polyvinyl butyral market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to a polyvinyl butyral industry report, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow significantly in the coming years. Expanding the use of PVB in applications such as packaging is one of the key growth drivers in the Asia-Pacific market. Furthermore, increasing the use of laminated glasses and glues in pharmaceutical packaging to combat contaminations that keep up well-being and security standards is thought to work for the area market. The Asia-Pacific market's notable growth can be attributed to the region's dynamic manufacturing hub and developments in R&D. The use of spectroscopic methods for transporting, refining, and distributing oil and gas in the region is increasing the use of spectroscopic gadgets and equipment.

Besides that, automotive companies are expressing a strong desire to invest in Latin America, which is expected to stimulate the PVB market share. The growth of development organizations in Peru and Chile as a result of rapid monetary advancement is expected to create development opportunities for the local market in the coming years.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1159

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Players

Some of the prominent polyvinyl butyral market companies are Qingdao Haocheng Co., Ltd., Dulite Co., Limited, Everlam, Tiantai Kanglai Co., King board Specialty Resins Limited, Eastman Chemical Co., Chang Chun Company Limited, Sekisui Chemical Company Limited, Kuraray Co., Limited, and Huakai Plastic Co., Ltd.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Polyvinyl Butyral Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Polyvinyl Butyral Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market?

  • Which region held the largest share in Polyvinyl Butyral Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers of Polyvinyl Butyral Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Polyvinyl Butyral Market?

  • What will be the Polyvinyl Butyral Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Industries Related:

Global Chemical Distribution Market Size accounted for USD 253.1 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 405.4 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Hybrid Adhesives and Sealants Market Size is expected to around USD 23.2 Billion by 2026, this market is foreseen to develop with 9.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Bromine Derivatives Market is foreseen to develop with 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period and market size is expected to approximately USD 5.1 Billion by 2026.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving or Black Friday? Here are the 2022 holiday hours

    What time does the stock market close the day before Thanksgiving? Is the stock market open on Black Friday?

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • FTX Assets Missing, Stolen; This Fund Sees Bitcoin At $1 Million

    FTX lawyers say a substantial amount of assets are missing or stolen in latest bankruptcy proceedings; Cathie Wood still sees Bitcoin at $1 million

  • Is Amazon Stock Really a Cheap Buy? Here's What the Charts Say

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the best-performing stocks of the past generation, but 2022 has mostly been a disaster for the tech giant. The stock is down 47% year to date, revenue growth has slowed to all-time lows, it's closed dozens of warehouses after overestimating demand, shuttered once-promising projects like Amazon Care, and just reported that it's laying off 10,000 corporate employees. While it's clear Amazon has struggled this year, those challenges seem well-reflected in Amazon's stock price.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • 2 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The word "hypergrowth" does not describe the current technology bear market. Such a change may point to buying opportunities in tech stocks such as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS). Amid the moratorium on student loan payments because of the pandemic, it had to pivot into other areas of finance.

  • 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks to Be Thankful for This Thanksgiving

    This year has been tough for investors. The inflation numbers may have been down in October, but it was still 7.7% compounded on last October’s 6.2%, and that’s too high. Interest rates are rising fast in response, making capital more expensive, and the available cash is chasing goods constrained by tight supply chains and continued COVID lockdowns in China. Food and energy prices are high, and likely to rise, as Russia’s war in Ukraine puts a major clamp on global supplies of natural gas, wheat

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Down 38% to 49% That You Can Buy Right Now

    Both of these stocks have great long-term prospects and offer an attractive dividend in the meantime.

  • 25 Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 25 highest-paying monthly dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 10 Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks. As high-interest rates and inflation have pulled down the market this year, dividend stocks are gaining a lot of traction […]

  • Novavax Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    In the early days of the pandemic, investors bet Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) would be a coronavirus vaccine winner. When the biotech's vaccine candidate fell behind, though, investors lost faith. With its shares down almost 90% this year, you may be wondering if Novavax presents a great buying opportunity.

  • These 2 High-Growth Stocks Might Never Be This Cheap Again

    If you're an industry disruptor, 2022 has probably been a bad year for you. Take Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Both companies are disrupting massive industries -- hotels and television, respectively.

  • Buying Verizon Stock for Its Dividend? Read This First.

    Among the telecoms is Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), the second-largest provider behind AT&T. The stock sports an attractive 6.89% dividend yield, which also places it in red-flag territory. Often, when a stock's dividend yield rises higher than 5%, it's seen as a warning sign that the company won't be able to pay its dividend obligations sustainably. Should Verizon shareholders be concerned?

  • Musk shuns EU as Twitter disbands entire Brussels office

    Elon Musk has disbanded Twitter's entire office in Brussels after a row over the policing of the social network's content in the bloc.

  • UBS Analyst: This Is When Investors Should Buy the Dip

    Even though mid-term election results and encouraging inflation news have pushed U.S. stocks to their highest levels since August, a prominent UBS analyst says a recession is due and the global economy will continue to decline and that markets will … Continue reading → The post UBS Analyst Says This Is When Investors Should Buy the Dip appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Thanksgiving and Black Friday Trading Hours.

    Instead of gearing up to trade Thursday, investors may be defrosting their Thanksgiving turkeys—and clipping coupons ahead of Black Friday.

  • Ghana plans to buy oil with gold instead of U.S. dollars

    ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana's government is working on a new policy to buy oil products with gold rather than U.S. dollar reserves, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia said on Facebook on Thursday. The move is meant to tackle dwindling foreign currency reserves coupled with demand for dollars by oil importers, which is weakening the local cedi and increasing living costs. Using gold would prevent the exchange rate from directly impacting fuel or utility prices as domestic sellers would no longer need foreign exchange to import oil products, he explained.

  • Individual investors account for 52% of BlackBerry Limited's (TSE:BB) ownership, while institutions account for 33%

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of BlackBerry Limited ( TSE:BB ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • Elon Musk Called 'Unapproachable Tyrant' in Tesla Employee Survey

    The 2018 survey was referenced in a shareholder lawsuit alleging the Tesla CEO's $50 million pay package is overpriced.