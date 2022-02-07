U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market size worth $ 13.10 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.6% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

An increase in expansion of the building and construction sector, as well as the related building and construction materials, increased consumption of laminated or interlayered safety glass drives the market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market" By Product (Powder/Granulated, Films & Sheets), By Application (Building & Construction, Solar Sector, Automotive Industry). According to Verified Market Research, the Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market size was valued at USD 9.12 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.10 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=216057

Browse in-depth TOC on "Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Overview

The growing urbanization rate has accelerated the expansion of the building and construction sector, as well as the related building and construction materials market, which is the primary driving factor for the Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market. Increased consumption of laminated or interlayered safety glass is expected to positively influence the Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market growth in developed and developing regions, owing to increasing stringent regulations for energy-efficient buildings and an increased inclination toward the adoption of noise-reducing construction materials. The Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market is expected to rise owing to an increase in vehicle manufacturing. Demand for polyvinyl butyral resins from solar encapsulants will increase as demand for solar energy and solar photovoltaic modules grow in both developed and developing nations.

However, alternative solutions such as glass products and EVA films are predicted to restrain the Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market growth. The main raw materials used in the manufacturing of PVB are butyraldehyde and polyvinyl alcohol, which are derived from carbon compounds and petroleum. The volatile nature of these raw materials and their high pricing restrains the market growth. Furthermore, in Latin America and the Asia Pacific, an increasing number of off-grid solar projects, as well as residential and commercial structures, are expected to boost demand for laminated and safety glasses. In the coming years, rising product demand for solar panel manufacturing is expected to bring up new opportunities.

Key Developments

  • In March 2021: Eastman Chemical Company has announced that its Springfield, Massachusetts manufacturing facility is upgrading and expanding its extrusion capabilities to create interlayers product lines. Eastman's supply capability for Saflex polyvinyl butyral (PVB) products in the automotive and architectural markets would be strengthened as a result of the investment.

  • In September 2020: Eastman introduced the Saflex Solar Connect polyvinyl butyral (PVB) interlayer, a unique new interlayer for automotive laminated glass that combines heads-up display (HUD) with acoustic and solar features.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Eastman Chemical, Kuraray, Anhui Wanwei Group, Chang Chun Petrochemicals, Dulite PVB Film, Everlam, Huakai Plastic (Chongqing), Hunan.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

  • Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market, By Product

  • Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market, By Application

  • Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market by Geography

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyvinyl-butyral-pvb-market-size-worth--13-10-billion-globally-by-2028-at-4-6-cagr-verified-market-research-301476507.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

