Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market size worth $ 13.10 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.6% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

An increase in expansion of the building and construction sector, as well as the related building and construction materials, increased consumption of laminated or interlayered safety glass drives the market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market" By Product (Powder/Granulated, Films & Sheets), By Application (Building & Construction, Solar Sector, Automotive Industry). According to Verified Market Research, the Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market size was valued at USD 9.12 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.10 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Overview

The growing urbanization rate has accelerated the expansion of the building and construction sector, as well as the related building and construction materials market, which is the primary driving factor for the Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market. Increased consumption of laminated or interlayered safety glass is expected to positively influence the Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market growth in developed and developing regions, owing to increasing stringent regulations for energy-efficient buildings and an increased inclination toward the adoption of noise-reducing construction materials. The Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market is expected to rise owing to an increase in vehicle manufacturing. Demand for polyvinyl butyral resins from solar encapsulants will increase as demand for solar energy and solar photovoltaic modules grow in both developed and developing nations.

However, alternative solutions such as glass products and EVA films are predicted to restrain the Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market growth. The main raw materials used in the manufacturing of PVB are butyraldehyde and polyvinyl alcohol, which are derived from carbon compounds and petroleum. The volatile nature of these raw materials and their high pricing restrains the market growth. Furthermore, in Latin America and the Asia Pacific, an increasing number of off-grid solar projects, as well as residential and commercial structures, are expected to boost demand for laminated and safety glasses. In the coming years, rising product demand for solar panel manufacturing is expected to bring up new opportunities.

Key Developments

In March 2021: Eastman Chemical Company has announced that its Springfield, Massachusetts manufacturing facility is upgrading and expanding its extrusion capabilities to create interlayers product lines. Eastman's supply capability for Saflex polyvinyl butyral (PVB) products in the automotive and architectural markets would be strengthened as a result of the investment.

In September 2020: Eastman introduced the Saflex Solar Connect polyvinyl butyral (PVB) interlayer, a unique new interlayer for automotive laminated glass that combines heads-up display (HUD) with acoustic and solar features.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Eastman Chemical, Kuraray, Anhui Wanwei Group, Chang Chun Petrochemicals, Dulite PVB Film, Everlam, Huakai Plastic (Chongqing), Hunan.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market, By Product

Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market, By Application

Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market by Geography

