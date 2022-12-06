U.S. markets open in 3 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,000.50
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,946.00
    -40.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,809.50
    +3.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,839.10
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.04
    -0.89 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.60
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.26 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0512
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.85
    +1.79 (+9.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2201
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4530
    -0.2320 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,976.01
    -334.06 (-1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.23
    -10.98 (-2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,540.56
    -26.98 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Polyvinyl Chloride Market to Reach Value of US$ 100.9 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

·5 min read

  • Increase in demand from construction industry is stimulating growth in the global Polyvinyl Chloride Market

  • Rise in demand for rigid polyvinyl chloride in different application areas is driving the global market

  • Asia Pacific emerged as the dominant leader in the global market in 2021 led by rapid growth witnessed in several end-use industries in both developed and developing countries such as China and India

WILMINGTON, Del, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Transparency Market Research, the global Polyvinyl Chloride Market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.8% during the forecast timeline 2022 and 2031.

Transparency Market Research Logo
Transparency Market Research Logo

Demand for raw materials across different end-use industries that are cost-effective and long-lasting has increased significantly. Polyvinyl chloride, which is the most extensively used thermoplastic polymer, has emerged as a suitable product providing these advantages. It also has high impact strength and toughness, thereby making it ideal for use in various application areas. Polyvinyl chloride sheets have been used in commercial application areas such as lamination, signage, vinyl lettering, and screen printing.

Prominent players are collaborating with smaller players to expand their presence in the global market and improve their revenue. Leading players in the global market for polyvinyl chloride are also looking to expand their product portfolios in a bid to meet consumer requirements in different end-use industries

Request FREE Sample:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=60114

Key Findings of Polyvinyl Chloride Market Study

  • Rise in Polyvinyl Chloride Demand from Construction Sector Propelling Market Growth: The global market for polyvinyl chloride is classified into electrical cables, packaging, transportation, and construction, based on end-use industry. Construction end-use segment dominated in 2021 ascribed to rising polyvinyl chloride demand for construction purposes due to its lightweight nature, improved resistance to chemicals, reduced manufacturing costs, and ease of processing

  • Increase in Demand for Rigid Polyvinyl Chloride Fueling Market Development: Based on type, the global Polyvinyl Chloride Market is divided into rigid, and flexible. Rigid polyvinyl chloride type segment accounted for key market share in 2021. Rise in product demand for manufacture valves, fittings, pipes, sheets, and machining shapes played a key role in the growth of the segment. Furthermore, benefits such as high strength-to-weight ratio has helped fuel the demand for rigid polyvinyl over other products and in turn, helped market development of polyvinyl chloride

Polyvinyl Chloride Market-Key Drivers

  • Increase in demand for electronic cables in building infrastructure owing to rising investments in smart grids is one of the key factors driving the global Polyvinyl Chloride Market

  • Continuous growth witnessed in the packaging industry is expected to boost industry growth for polyvinyl chloride during the forecast timeline

  • Rapid urbanization, especially in developing economies, is also triggering the demand for polyvinyl chloride and stimulating the development of the Polyvinyl Chloride Market

Make an Enquiry Before Buying:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=60114

Polyvinyl Chloride Market-Regional Market Insights

  • Globally, Asia Pacific emerged as the leader in the global Polyvinyl Chloride Market in 2021. Increase in construction activities, as well as rapid growth in numerous end-use industries such as packaging, and wires and cables in countries such as China and India is driving market growth in the region.

Polyvinyl Chloride Market-Key Players

The global market for polyvinyl chloride is witnessing intense competition because of the presence of large number of players. New players entering the market during the forecast timeline are likely to intensify the competition in the overall market.

Well-established players are investing in setting up polyvinyl chloride manufacturing units to produce improved products to meet customer demand from different end-use industries.

Few prominent players in the global Polyvinyl Chloride Market include

  • China National Chemical Corporation,

  • Avient Corporation,

  • SABIC,

  • Westlake Corporation,

  • Formosa Plastics Corporation, and Solvay S.A.

Ask References:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=60114

The global Polyvinyl Chloride Market is segmented as follows:

Type

  • Rigid

  • Flexible

  • Others

End-use Industry

  • Construction

  • Electrical Cables

  • Packaging

  • Transportation

  • Others (Footwear, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Artificial Leather)

Application

  • Pipes & Fittings

  • Profiles

  • Films & Sheets

  • Cables

  • Pastes

  • Others (Flooring, Bottles, etc.)

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Browse More Chemicals and Materials Research Reports by TMR:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyvinyl-chloride-market-to-reach-value-of-us-100-9-bn-by-2031-tmr-study-301695589.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • Why Nio Shares Reversed a Monday Morning Pop

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock spiked Monday morning, but it didn't take long for it to reverse course. The volatility shows just how dynamic the economic situation is in China. Shares of the Chinese EV maker jumped nearly 7% after the market opened, but by 12:40 p.m. ET, Nio stock was down by 1.6%.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • ‘I feel like a fool.’ I’m 65 and recently met a ‘gorgeous’ 70-year-old millionaire who ‘started acting as my financial adviser.’ But he ghosted me, and left me with less than $20 in my account. What’s my move now?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one? Email questions and concerns to picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Small Deposits: Vanguard under fire from state AGs; Chesco investment advisory sold

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news across Greater Philadelphia: A coalition of 13 Republican state attorneys general wants to stop Vanguard Group from buying shares in U.S. utilities companies due to the investment manager’s environmental, social and governance policies. The attorneys general filed a motion last week to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requesting it block Vanguard’s purchase.

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today

    Shares of enterprise software giants Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were plunging on Monday, down by 8.7%, 6.4%, and 9.4%, respectively, as of 3:06 p.m. ET. There wasn't much company-specific news today, although Snowflake reported earnings last week, and MongoDB will report tomorrow. Friday's strong jobs and wages report, combined with today's stronger-than-expected services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reading, showed the economy may be stronger than generally thought -- surprising, especially since recent financial results and guidance in the software industry have been less than stellar.

  • Energy Stocks Are A Big Buy Right Now

    Oil prices are currently down by more than 30% from their 52-week highs, but analysts still see opportunity in energy stocks

  • Looking for Red-Hot Takeover Candidates? Here Are 2 Stocks on Analysts’ Radar

    Despite the soft economic backdrop, 2022 has still provided several large-scale takeovers. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard ($68.7 billion – expected to close next year), Broadcom’s of VMWare (~$61 billion – by the end of next year, too) and Oracle’s of Cerner ($28.3 billion), are all notable deals that readily come to mind. For companies, a lot of the time, larger is preferable; smaller businesses can take advantage of cost-savings that larger organizations have, while bigger enti

  • Why Lumen Technologies Fell 25.7% in November

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) plunged 25.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It wasn't difficult to ascertain why Lumen fell last month: The company announced on its Nov. 2 earnings call that it suspended its generous dividend. In the third quarter, Lumen once again disappointed the markets, with revenue declining 10.2% and non-generally accepted accounting principles (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.14 missing estimates by a wide $0.21.

  • Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends: What's the Difference?

    Many people wonder whether they should be investing in qualified or non-qualified dividends and what the differences are. The largest difference is in how each is taxed. To help you determine what stock paying dividends could have a place in … Continue reading → The post Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘These Restaurant Stocks Look Tasty’: Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger

    It’s easy to get the appeal of restaurant stocks in a normalizing economy. So believes Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s Mad Money. Commenting following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech last week, which indicated a willingness by the policy makers to take a less aggressive rate-hiking stance going forward, Cramer has selected several restaurant stocks as looking ripe for the picking. “Maybe the economy’s normalizing here, or at least the Fed chief thinks it could be soon to normalize,” C

  • Why Chinese Stocks Tuya, EHang, and Lufax Were Climbing Again

    Shares of small- and mid-cap Chinese stocks including Tuya (NYSE: TUYA), EHang (NASDAQ: EH), and Lufax (NYSE: LU) were moving higher today after China again took another step away from its zero-COVID policy, boosting investor confidence that the economy would fully reopen in the coming months. Over the weekend, Beijing and Shenzhen announced that they would lift requirements that commuters show negative COVID tests before travel.

  • GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    GitLab Inc. (GTLB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 37.50% and 6.86%, respectively, for the quarter ended October 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Tesla, Chinese Rivals NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Dealt a Major Blow

    Elon Musk's group and its Chinese rivals are often among the choices of investors betting on electric vehicles.

  • ‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a hidden risk to the global financial system embedded in the $65 trillion of dollar debt being held by non-US institutions via currency derivatives, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital

  • Here’s where investors made a ‘risk-free’ 6.6% return in the past four U.S. recessions

    After a punishing 2022, it may be time to bet on bonds backed by the U.S. government, particularly if a recession hits, according to Truist Advisory Services.

  • 11 Best Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best quality stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Quality Stocks to Buy Now. During these uncertain times, when the Federal Reserve is on a mission to fight inflation by increasing benchmark […]

  • Good News for Procrastinators: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.