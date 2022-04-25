U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

Polyvinylidene Fluoride Global Market Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of 3M, Arkema, Dongyue Group, Kureha, Solvay and Zhejiang Juhua

·5 min read

DUBLIN, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global PVDF market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market volume in metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2021 through 2026 with a special focus on y-o-y growth for 2019-2020.

The impact of coronavirus pandemic has evident across all regions, and the demand for Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) witnessed a moderate growth of 3% globally in 2020 compared to 2019. Consumption of PVDF has decreased significantly by 5.2% in South America followed by Europe (-5.2% YOY) and North America (-4.2% YOY), while the impact was not evident in Asia-Pacific region and the demand for the same was registered a YOY growth of 8.6% in 2020, owing to the robust growth in Chinese, Japanese and South Korean lithium-ion battery separators market.

Almost all application sectors of Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) were impacted negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic, while Electrical & Electronics sector has not had any negative impact but rather demand was accelerated at a robust YOY rate of 21.6% in 2020. A year when the global economic downturn led to a sharp decline in overall vehicle sales, global sales of electrical vehicle (EV) increased by 36.4% in 2020. The overall PVDF market is expected to reach about 80K metric tons in 2022, valued at US$1.6 billion.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • Global PVDF market is analyzed in this report with respect to treatment end-use sectors

  • The study exclusively analyzes the market size of each end-use sector of PVDF by all major geographic regions/countries

  • The Report Analyzes Production Capacities of the Major Global Players of PVDF

  • New Energy Markets Driving Demand for PVDF in a Big Way

  • Medical and Biomedical Sectors Fertile Grounds for PVDF

  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

  • Major companies profiled - 25

  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 112 companies

Major Global Market Players

  • 3M Company

  • Arkema Group

  • Dongyue Group Limited

  • Kureha Corporation

  • Shanghai (Huayi) 3F New Material Co. Ltd.

  • Solvay SA

  • Zhejiang Juhua Co. Ltd.

Product Outline

  • End-use Sectors of PVDF analyzed in this study comprise the following:

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)
1.1.1.1 A Brief Introduction to Fluoropolymers
1.1.2 Structure and Properties of PVDF
1.1.3 Manufacturing Process of Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)
1.1.4 Applications and End-Use Sectors of PVDF

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
2.1 New Energy Markets Take to PVDF in a Big Way
2.2 Demands of Membrane Market Being Addressed by PVDF
2.3 Medical and Biomedical Sectors Fertile Grounds for PVDF

3. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
3.1 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Production Capacities
3.2 Key Global Players

4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

  • Gujarat Fluorochemicals to Invest in PTFE and PVDF Capacity Expansions

  • Solvay to Lift Battery Grade PVDF Capacity in Europe

  • Arkema to Double PVDF Capacity in Changshu, China

  • Arkema Opens New Center of Excellence Dedicated to Li-ion Batteries

  • Jiangxi Lee & Man to Construct a New PVDF Plant in Ruichang, China

  • New PVDF Membranes by Arkema and Polymem Gets Award from The American Chemical Society (ACS)

  • New 10K Ton PVDF Project Announced by Zhejiang Yonghe

  • Arkema Invests in European Battery Start-up Verkor

  • Kureha to Expand PVDF Production Capacity in China

  • Daikin Invests in Carbon Nanotubes Manufacturer OCSiAl

  • Arkema Launches New Renewable PVDF Grades for Li-ion Batteries

  • Arkema Plans PVDF Expansion in China

  • Shanghai Huayi 3F to Build New PVDF Plant in Inner Mongolia, China

  • Arkema Expands PVDF Capacity at Changshu, China Plant

  • Solvay to Expand PVDF Capacity in China by More Than Two-Fold

  • New Solef PVDF AM Filament Launched by Solvay

  • Arkema to Lift PVDF Capacity at its Changshu plant in China

  • New Kynar PVDF Based FluorXT Filament Developed by Arkema and 3DXTech

  • Scinor Beijing Membrane Technology Choses Solvay's Solef PVDF for its Ultrafiltration Membranes


5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
5.1 Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Overview by End-use Sector
5.1.1 Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) End-use Sector Market Overview by Global Region
5.1.1.1 Chemical Processing Sector
5.1.1.2 Electrical & Electronics Sector
5.1.1.3 Industrial Sector
5.1.1.4 Automotive & Transportation Sector
5.1.1.5 Building & Construction

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w2rmqb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision


View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyvinylidene-fluoride-global-market-report-2022-featuring-profiles-of-3m-arkema-dongyue-group-kureha-solvay-and-zhejiang-juhua-301532221.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

