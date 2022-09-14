Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Size to increase by USD 318.77 Mn -- APAC to have a significant market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 318.77 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period. This latest research report by Technavio considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Some of the key players identified in the global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market study include:

3M Co.

Aetna Plastics Corp.

Aritech Chemazone Pvt. Ltd.

Arkema S.A.

Daikin Industries Ltd

Devtaar GmbH

Ensinger GmbH

Fotech Co. Ltd.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

Kureha Corp.

Nanoshel LLC

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Rochling SE and Co. KG

RTP Co.

Shanghai Huayi 3F New Materials Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Ofluorine Co. Ltd.

Simtech Process Systems

Solvay SA

SpecialChem S.A.

Swami Plast Industries

The global PVDF market is moderately competitive and fragmented. Vendors are focusing on expanding their market share by adopting strategies such as M&A. They are also trying to establish a strong customer base by distributing their products across the world through retail and online distribution channels to remain competitive and gain significant market share.

The polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market will be primarily driven by developments in the construction sector will aid in market growth, increased focus on research and development (R&D) and the increasing use of PVDF in aerospace and military industries will further drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Besides, factors such as the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and electronic products. In addition, increasing investments in the renewable energy sector and the growing applications of heat-resistant polymers in bioelectronics devices will emerge as major trends in the market.

Story continues

The global PVDF market is analyzed across the following segments.

By Type

Based on the type, the market growth in the homopolymer segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the advantages of homopolymer PVDF over copolymer PVDF such as higher strength, stiffness, and heat deflection temperature. In addition, the increasing use of PVDF homopolymers in manufacturing pipes and fittings, films and sheets, wire and cable, coatings, membranes, and lithium-ion batteries is fostering the growth of the segment.

By Geography

The market growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. The region will account for 60% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increase in the demand for heat-resistant polymers in the packaging of automotive and electronic parts. In addition, an increase in production capacity by vendors will foster the growth of the polyvinylidene market in APAC during the forecast period.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) industry by value in 2021?

What will be the size of the global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market?

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Here

Related Reports:

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.79% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 318.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.07 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Aetna Plastics Corp., Aritech Chemazone Pvt. Ltd., Arkema S.A., Daikin Industries Ltd, Devtaar GmbH, Ensinger GmbH, Fotech Co. Ltd., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Kureha Corp., Nanoshel LLC, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Rochling SE and Co. KG, RTP Co., Shanghai Huayi 3F New Materials Co. Ltd., Shanghai Ofluorine Co. Ltd., Simtech Process Systems, Solvay SA, SpecialChem S.A., and Swami Plast Industries Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Homopolymer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Copolymer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

10.4 Arkema S.A.

10.5 Daikin Industries Ltd

10.6 Fotech Co. Ltd.

10.7 Kureha Corp.

10.8 RTP Co.

10.9 Shanghai Huayi 3F New Materials Co. Ltd.

10.10 Shanghai Ofluorine Co. Ltd.

10.11 Solvay SA

10.12 SpecialChem S.A.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyvinylidene-fluoride-pvdf-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-318-77-mn--apac-to-have-a-significant-market-share-301623545.html

SOURCE Technavio