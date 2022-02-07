U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,489.34
    -11.19 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,056.46
    -33.28 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,050.87
    -47.13 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.13
    +10.77 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.63
    -0.68 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.10
    +10.30 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    22.98
    +0.50 (+2.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1446
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3532
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0600
    -0.1400 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,934.27
    +2,275.62 (+5.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.50
    +24.75 (+2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,586.16
    +69.76 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Polyvision Inc. Appoints Kevin McCoy as New CEO

·2 min read

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- Polyvision Inc., a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of CeramicSteel, collaborative writing products and architectural panels for cladding, today announced the appointment of Kevin McCoy as Chief Executive Officer.

A long-time industry veteran, McCoy has worked with well-known brands across the furniture industry and has extensive experience in strategic leadership for multinational organizations. Most recently, he served as founder of KDM Consulting. During his 16 plus-year tenure at National Office Furniture (National), a division of Kimball International, McCoy held multiple leadership roles, including Vice President of Sales, General Manager and President. One of National's youngest executives, he was a driving force behind increased operational efficiencies in manufacturing, global supply chain and multi-channel distribution.

"I warmly thank the Board of Directors for their trust as Polyvision enters into an exciting new phase of development and growth," said McCoy. "As we focus on advancing our CeramicSteel offering globally, we remain committed to rapid growth and to extending our partnerships in the years ahead. I am honored to join such a dynamic and talented team."

At National, McCoy was also instrumental in positioning the company as a global industry thought leader in design, technology and sustainability while achieving record-breaking sales.

"Kevin stood out among the candidates for CEO through his work at Kimball and impressive reputation in the industry," said Norman Young, Chairman of Industrial Opportunity Partners, a private equity firm that assumed ownership of Polyvision in 2020. "It was clear he was the ideal fit for the role, and we are excited for the positive impact his leadership will bring as we usher in a new era for the organization."

McCoy will be participating at NeoCon in June 2022 to share Polyvision's new approach to the global market.

About Polyvision
Polyvision Corporation is a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of CeramicSteel for a variety of industries. For more than 65 years, we've helped make the world a better place by creating products that enhance visual experiences and connect people to their environments. Polyvision CeramicSteel is used around the world for traditional chalkboard and whiteboard surfaces, modern collaboration products for many of the world's most influential organizations and architectural walls, and cladding for public spaces. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Polyvision does business in over 65 countries. For more information about CeramicSteel and its uses, visit Polyvision.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyvision-inc-appoints-kevin-mccoy-as-new-ceo-301475885.html

SOURCE Polyvision Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/07/c8760.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Alibaba Stock Crashed 5.5% Today

    Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock tumbled 5.5% through 10 a.m. ET on Monday, the first trading day after the Olympic games began in Beijing. Specifically, Citibank pointed to a Friday Form F-6 filing by Alibaba with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, reports StreetInsider.com. In this filing the Chinese tech giant unexpectedly registered "one billion [American depositary shares, or ADS] to accommodate the issuance of additional ADS upon the deposit of ordinary shares by current holders who have indicated to the company."

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 42.1% in January and Continues to Climb

    What happened Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) managed to post big gains in January despite big sell-offs hitting the broader market. The Donald Trump-backed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) saw its share price climb 42.

  • Buy Your Winners: For Me That's Shopify, Novavax, and Sea

    When the stock market crashes and your favorite stocks are getting killed, it's a good idea to add to your long-term winners.

  • Amazon and Nike reportedly interested in buying Peloton

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi and Jared Blikre discuss Peloton stock rising amid reports of Amazon and Nike takeover interest.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a successful investing strategy for over five decades.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if They Take a Dip

    Savvy investors know that a market downturn is to be expected every year or two and that it's not a great concern for long-term investors who don't plan to sell their stocks anytime soon. In fact, market downturns actually can be terrific times to buy stocks, as shares of many great companies will be on sale. Chipmaking titan Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) specializes in graphics processing units (GPU), which are needed by the likes of gaming systems, cloud computing operations, and data centers.

  • Frontier and Spirit airlines merger, Peloton and Disney earnings, inflation data on tap this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses the week ahead in markets as Frontier and Spirit Airlines announce a merger, Disney and Peloton are set to announce quarterly earnings, and the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be released.

  • PayPal Sell-Off: Here's What You Need to Know

    PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results last week, with revenue of $6.92 billion beating Wall Street estimates and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 missing estimates during the three-month period. As is always the case, however, investors focused heavily on management guidance. For the current quarter, PayPal's management expects adjusted EPS to come in at $0.87, a 28.7% decline from the prior-year period.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

    The collapse in price by these former high-flyers is the perfect opportunity to buy their shares for your portfolio.

  • Apple ‘cannot let Amazon get hold of Peloton,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Peloton takeover interest, the outlook for Tesla stock amid supply chain issues, and Meta's sharp value decline after reporting earnings.

  • Will the Google Stock Split Impact My Tax Returns?

    More investors will have a chance to own a whole share of Google parent Alphabet after the stock split, but are there tax consequences?

  • Pfizer’s Earnings Should Be Great. Why the Focus Could Shift.

    The company is not only selling tens of billions of dollars worth of its Covid-19 vaccine, it has the leading antiviral treatment for the coronavirus.

  • Analyst Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    Microsoft (MSFT) stock might be sitting 9% into the red in 2021, but according to Tigress analyst Ivan Feinseth, the weak performance so far is only a blip on the way to further gains. In fact, the 5-star analyst recently not only reiterated a Buy rating for the shares but also raised the price target from $366 to $411, implying investors will see returns of ~34% in the year ahead. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) What’s behind Feinseth’s bullish thesis? The analyst explained, “Ong

  • Alibaba Falls as Citi Sees SEC Filing Sign of SoftBank Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares slipped as much as 6.6% in U.S. trading on Monday after Citigroup Inc. analysts saw its additional American depositary share registration in the U.S. as a sign that SoftBank Group Corp. may intend to sell part of its stake.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stoc

  • Why Apple should buy Peloton for nearly $15 billion: analyst

    Time for Apple to shake off its deal-making skills and buy Peloton, argues one veteran tech analyst.

  • Have $3,000? Buying These 3 Stocks Now Just Might Be the Smartest Move You'll Ever Make

    If you're not familiar with MercadoLibre, picture a combination of Amazon.com, eBay, and PayPal with a Latin American twist. MercadoLibre's e-commerce marketplace is akin to Amazon and eBay. Its Mercado Pago digital payment platform is similar in some respects to PayPal.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Utility Business Is a Crown Jewel. A Recent Presentation Highlights That.

    A recently published presentation may be an indication that CEO Warren Buffett wants to highlight the strength of this important subsidiary.

  • Is it Too Late to Buy Vaccine Stocks?

    The biggest coronavirus vaccine stocks posted explosive gains over the past couple of years. Vaccine leader Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) surged 1,200% over that time period. And latecomer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared a mind-boggling 3,400%.

  • Ford Confirms Production Will Be Rolled Back at Some Plants This Week

    The stock was holding up despite the news. It isn't a surprise to investors that the shortage of semiconductors is limiting output.