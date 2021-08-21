U.S. markets closed

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II and Certain Officers and Directors - ATIP; FVAC

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ("ATI" or the "Company") f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ("FVAC") (NYSE: ATIP) (NYSE: ATIP.WS) (NYSE: FVAC) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, and docketed under 21-cv-04349, is on behalf of persons and entities that: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired ATI securities between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) held FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 and were eligible to vote at FVAC's June 15, 2021 special meeting. Plaintiffs pursue claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

If you are a shareholder who (a) purchased or otherwise acquired ATI's securities during the Class Period, and/or (b) held FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 and were eligible to vote at FVAC's June 15, 2021 special meeting, you have until October 15, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

FVAC was a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

ATI is an outpatient physical therapy company. It owns and operates nearly 900 physical therapy clinics across 25 states.

On June 17, 2021, ATI became public via a business combination with FVAC ("Business Combination").

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (2) that ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) that, as a result of the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On July 26, 2021, before the market opened, ATI reported its financial results for second quarter 2021, the period in which the Business Combination was completed. Among other things, ATI reported that "the acceleration of attrition among [its] therapists in the second quarter and continuing into the third quarter, combined with the intensifying competition for clinicians in the labor market, prevented us from being able to meet the demand we have and increased our labor costs." Though ATI was implementing certain remedial actions, the Company reduced its fiscal 2021 forecast due to the foregoing factors.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.62, or 43%, to close at $4.72 per share on July 26, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. The share price continued to decline the next trading session by as much as 19%.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pomerantz-law-firm-announces-the-filing-of-a-class-action-against-ati-physical-therapy-inc-fka-fortress-value-acquisition-corp-ii-and-certain-officers-and-directors--atip-fvac-301360045.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

