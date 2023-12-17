People who live in rural communities live an average of three years fewer than urban counterparts and have a 40% higher likelihood of developing heart disease. Pomerene Hospital is committed to changing that.

For efforts to optimize acute cardiac care and eliminate rural health care outcome disparities, Pomerene Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Rural Recognition Bronze award for ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI).

The American Heart Association recognizes the vital role of rural hospitals in providing timely evidence-based care to residents in rural areas. Eligibility for award recognition in the Get With The Guidelines - CAD program is based on a unique methodology focusing on suspected non-ST-elevation acute coronary syndrome (NSTE-ACS) and/or STEMI performance metrics for all participating rural hospitals.

"We're proud of our daily efforts to improve the lives of those affected by coronary artery disease,” said Jason Justus, Pomerene Hospital CEO. “This award recognizes our commitment to care for our community by providing access to high-quality emergency cardiac care.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Pomerene Hospital receives American Heart Association award