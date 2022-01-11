POMONA POSTAL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION MERGES WITH CREDIT UNION OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

CU SoCal Rings in New Year with Pomona Postal Federal Credit Union Merger

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) and Pomona Postal Federal Credit Union (PPFCU) completed their merger January 1, 2022.

CU SoCal (PRNewsfoto/Credit Union of Southern California)

The credit union will retain the CU SoCal name, and the integration of PPFCU and CU SoCal services will be finalized March 1, 2022, after which all PPFCU accounts will convert to CU SoCal accounts.

In merging with CU SoCal, PPFCU joins a credit union with more than $2 billion in assets, 17 branch locations, and more than 130,000 members throughout Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties. Dave Gunderson, CU SoCal President and CEO, will continue to serve as CEO within the organization.

"Growing our CU SoCal family means more resources for our valued Members," said Gunderson. "We believe the new PPFCU Members will be excited about the rates, new services, expanded operating hours, and added branches that will be available to them."

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2 billion in assets, and serves more than 130,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

