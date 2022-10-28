Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the third quarter of 2022.



Third Quarter Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):

Net loss of ($14.7) million or ($0.64) per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to net income of $771,000, or $0.03 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and net income of $2.1 million, or $0.12 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Included in the ($14.7) million 2022 third quarter results are $17.5 million of pre-tax charges related to Grain Technologies, Inc. (“Grain”) inclusive of the following: $7.9 million in additional write-offs of the receivable for loans put back to Grain; $8.6 million increase in provision for loan loss reserves/unused commitments to Grain-originated microloan portfolio and write-off of $1.0 million equity investment in Grain. In addition to pre-tax charges related to Grain, the Company also recognized a one-time $436,000 loss on equipment sales as it moved to implement ATMs as a service.

Net interest income of $17.6 million for the 2022 third quarter increased $2.1 million, or 13.71%, from the prior quarter and $2.2 million, or 14.06%, from the same quarter last year, largely due to increases in the Company's securities portfolio.

Net interest margin was 3.62% for the 2022 third quarter, a decrease from 4.10% for the prior quarter and from 4.13% for the same quarter last year. The reduction was largely attributable to an increase of lower yielding securities in the Company's portfolio and to an increase in the cost of funds.

Securities totaled $626.3 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $512.0 million from December 31, 2021.

Net loans receivable were $1.39 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $87.5 million, or 6.70%, from December 31, 2021. The increase of $87.5 million was attributable to a $199.5 million net increase in non-PPP loans partially offset by a $112.0 million decrease in PPP loans.

Deposits were $1.35 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 12.16%, from December 31, 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group’s President and CEO, stated, “Last quarter we announced the purchase of $225 million of preferred stock by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, resulting in the company having $500 million in stockholders' equity with which to add value for our stakeholders – our communities, customers, employees and shareholders. In the third quarter, we continued to implement our capital leveraging strategy by growing our securities portfolio. Moving forward, given the significant volatility in interest rates, we will be taking a more measured approach to putting our excess capital to work. Through continued investments in our people, technology and customers and utilizing our strong capital base, we are focused on management's goal to more than double the size of our loan business over the next several years.”

Mr. Naudon continued, “Our reported results this quarter, were impacted by additional action we took to more aggressively ring fence our overall exposure to Grain, recognizing pre-tax charges totaling $17.5 million as we moved to put ourselves in a position to minimize future losses from the microloan portfolio. Importantly, we remain well capitalized as we evaluate all means of delivering value to our stakeholders, including using all available capital management tools. As we grow our business, we will continue to leverage our existing partnerships, our strong core loan growth, and our status as a nationally recognized MDI and CDFI lending institution that has a strong asset growth capacity.”

Executive Chairman’s Comment

Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group’s Executive Chairman, added, “This quarter, we continued the growth in our more traditional and focused areas of lending, including both qualified and non-qualified mortgages, the latter of which represents an important area of focus for Ponce. This portfolio continues to show resiliency in a challenging economic environment. With our abundant capital base and balance sheet liquidity, we are focused on significant growth opportunities across the historic communities we have served for over six decades in the New York City area, as well as expanding opportunities in other similarly underserved communities.”

Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Key Metrics” for additional information):

Performance Ratios (Annualized): For the Three Months Ended, September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Return on average assets (2.85%) 0.18% (1.60%) 3.69% 0.52% Return on average stockholders’ equity (11.25%) 1.01% (10.06%) 31.46% 4.59% Net interest rate spread 3.12% 3.86% 4.48% 4.32% 3.92% Net interest margin 3.62% 4.10% 4.68% 4.51% 4.13% Non-interest expense to average assets 4.91% 3.84% 6.59% 3.90% 3.72% Efficiency ratio 132.46% 93.77% 143.50% 44.10% 78.89% Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 161.30% 151.98% 145.54% 138.10% 138.89% Average equity to average assets 25.31% 17.66% 15.92% 11.71% 11.27%





Capital Ratios (Annualized): For the Three Months Ended, September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Total Capital to risk weighted assets 33.39% 36.00% 23.27% 17.23% 16.15% Tier 1 Capital to risk weighted assets 32.13% 34.75% 22.02% 15.98% 14.90% Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 32.13% 34.75% 22.02% 15.98% 14.90% Tier 1 capital to average assets 22.91% 28.79% 14.88% 10.95% 9.98%





Asset Quality Ratios (Annualized): For the Three Months Ended, September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.77% 1.31% 1.28% 1.24% 1.21% Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 118.43% 94.05% 106.84% 142.90% 157.17% Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (0.52%) (0.05%) (0.22%) (0.18%) (0.13%) Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans 1.50% 1.39% 1.20% 0.87% 0.77% Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.98% 0.91% 0.99% 0.69% 0.65% Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.98% 0.91% 0.99% 0.69% 0.65%



Summary of Results of Operations

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was ($20.8) million compared to net income of $10.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This variance was largely due to charges related to Grain and a contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation this year, gains on property sales last year versus a loss on equipment sale this year, higher compensation and occupancy expenses and a reduction on the income on sale of mortgage loans.

Net Interest Income and Net Margin

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $50.4 million compared to $42.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This increase is largely explained by the increase in the securities and loan portfolios.

Net interest margin was 4.09% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 3.99% for the same period last year, an increase of 10bps. The increase in net interest margin was a result of an increase in net interest-earning assets as well as higher yields.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $1.6 million, a decrease of $602,000, or 27.63%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022 and a decrease of $1.7 million, or 51.24%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.

The $602,000 decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022 was impacted by a one-time $436,000 loss on sale of equipment and a decrease of $174,000 in loan origination fees.

The $1.7 million decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 was attributable to a decrease of $1.1 million in income on sale of mortgage loans, a one-time $436,000 loss on sale of equipment, and decreases of $220,000 in late and prepayment charges and $103,000 in loan origination fees, offset by an increase of $173,000 in other non-interest income.

Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, decreased $9.5 million, or 61.33%, to $6.0 million compared to $15.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease is due to the loss on sale of equipment this year versus gains on sale of property last year and reductions in income on sale of mortgage loans, late and prepayment charges and loan origination fees.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $25.4 million, an increase of $8.8 million, or 53.41%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022 and of $10.7 million, or 72.52%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021. The $8.8 million increase from the three months ended June 30, 2022 was mainly attributable to the Grain write-off and write-down and to a lesser extent, the increases in other operating expenses, compensation and benefits and occupancy and equipment. These factors also explain the $10.7 million increase in non-interest expense versus the same quarter last year.

Non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $70.1 million, an increase of $28.8 million or 69.68%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The $28.8 million increase in non-interest expense was attributable to the $18.5 million Grain write-off and write-down, $5.0 million contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation, and increases of $5.1 million in compensation and benefits, $1.7 million in occupancy and equipment expenses, $421,000 in data processing expenses and $396,000 in other operating expenses. These items were partially offset by decreases of $1.6 million in professional fees and $823,000 in direct loan expenses.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $504.8 million, or 30.53%, to $2.16 billion as of September 30, 2022 from $1.65 billion as of December 31, 2021. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to an increase of $493.4 million resulting from the purchases in held-to-maturity securities utilizing the $225.0 million received from the issuance of preferred stock to the U.S. Treasury pursuant to its Emergency Capital Investment Program. The increase in total assets is further impacted by an increase of $87.5 million in net loans receivable (inclusive of a $112.0 million net decrease in PPP loans), partially offset by a decrease of $91.4 million in cash and equivalents.

Total liabilities increased $193.3 million, or 13.20%, to $1.66 billion as of September 30, 2022 from $1.46 billion as of December 31, 2021. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to increases of $180.1 million in advances from FHLBNY and $146.5 million in deposits, offset by a decrease of $122.0 million in subscription liabilities related to the conversion of the mutual holding company to a stock company held as of December 31, 2021 pending the closing of the conversion and reorganization on January 27, 2022.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $311.4 million, or 164.55%, to $500.7 million as of September 30, 2022, from $189.3 million as of December 31, 2021. This increase in stockholders’ equity was largely attributable to the $225.0 million issuance of preferred stock to the U.S. Department of the Treasury pursuant to its Emergency Capital Investment Program and the $118.0 million received as a result of the sale of common stock in the conversion of the mutual holding company to a stock company.

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, is the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties, construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay Ponce Bank’s loans; anticipated losses with respect to the Company's investment in Grain; the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Ponce Bank’s attempts at mitigation; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank’s market area; Ponce Bank’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Cash $ 37,235 $ 53,544 $ 32,168 $ 98,954 $ 29,365 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 25,286 221,262 37,127 54,940 33,673 Total cash and cash equivalents 62,521 274,806 69,295 153,894 63,038 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 131,977 140,044 154,799 113,346 104,358 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 494,297 211,517 927 934 1,437 Placement with banks 2,490 2,490 2,490 2,490 2,490 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 3,357 9,234 7,972 15,836 13,930 Loans receivable, net 1,392,553 1,324,320 1,300,446 1,305,078 1,302,238 Accrued interest receivable 14,063 13,255 12,799 12,362 13,360 Premises and equipment, net 17,759 18,945 19,279 19,617 34,081 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost 14,272 16,429 5,420 6,001 6,001 Deferred tax assets 13,822 9,658 7,440 3,820 4,826 Other assets 11,170 21,585 13,730 20,132 14,793 Total assets $ 2,158,281 $ 2,042,283 $ 1,594,597 $ 1,653,510 $ 1,560,552 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,351,189 $ 1,148,728 $ 1,181,165 $ 1,204,716 $ 1,249,261 Accrued interest payable 854 158 223 228 238 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 10,589 8,668 10,161 7,657 9,118 Advances from the FHLBNY and others 286,375 334,375 93,375 106,255 106,255 Warehouse lines of credit — — 753 15,090 11,261 Mortgage loan fundings payable — — — — 1,136 Mutual holding company conversion subscription liabilities — — — 122,000 — Other liabilities 8,591 32,272 9,341 8,308 9,396 Total liabilities 1,657,598 1,524,201 1,295,018 1,464,254 1,386,665 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized 225,000 225,000 — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized 247 247 247 185 185 Treasury stock, at cost — — — (13,687 ) (15,069 ) Additional paid-in-capital 206,092 205,669 205,243 85,601 86,360 Retained earnings 102,169 116,907 116,136 122,956 107,977 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,420 ) (15,032 ) (7,035 ) (1,456 ) (621 ) Unearned compensation ─ ESOP (14,405 ) (14,709 ) (15,012 ) (4,343 ) (4,945 ) Total stockholders' equity 500,683 518,082 299,579 189,256 173,887 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,158,281 $ 2,042,283 $ 1,594,597 $ 1,653,510 $ 1,560,552

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 17,058 $ 16,057 $ 18,200 $ 18,013 $ 16,991 Interest on deposits due from banks 346 132 36 7 9 Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 4,230 978 782 632 425 Total interest and dividend income 21,634 17,167 19,018 18,652 17,425 Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 687 677 803 907 1,010 Interest on other deposits 1,543 521 284 309 354 Interest on borrowings 1,793 481 593 654 621 Total interest expense 4,023 1,679 1,680 1,870 1,985 Net interest income 17,611 15,488 17,338 16,782 15,440 Provision for loan losses 9,330 817 1,258 873 572 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,281 14,671 16,080 15,909 14,868 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 464 445 440 468 494 Brokerage commissions 288 214 338 401 270 Late and prepayment charges 109 193 58 336 329 Income on sale of mortgage loans 116 200 418 1,294 1,175 Loan origination 522 696 625 886 625 (Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment (436 ) — — 15,431 — Other 514 431 347 353 341 Total non-interest income 1,577 2,179 2,226 19,169 3,234 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 7,377 6,911 7,125 6,959 6,427 Occupancy and equipment 3,611 3,237 3,192 3,007 2,849 Data processing expenses 994 824 847 771 917 Direct loan expenses 654 505 874 1,032 696 Insurance and surety bond premiums 297 156 147 149 147 Office supplies, telephone and postage 369 406 405 552 626 Professional fees 1,251 1,748 1,334 1,700 1,765 Contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation — — 4,995 — — Grain write-off and write-down 8,881 1,500 8,074 — — Marketing and promotional expenses 214 52 71 69 51 Directors fees 89 96 71 80 67 Regulatory assessment 99 71 83 69 74 Other operating expenses 1,580 1,061 856 1,466 1,113 Total non-interest expense 25,416 16,567 28,074 15,854 14,732 (Loss) income before income taxes (15,558 ) 283 (9,768 ) 19,224 3,370 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (820 ) (488 ) (2,948 ) 4,245 1,318 Net (loss) income $ (14,738 ) $ 771 $ (6,820 ) $ 14,979 $ 2,052 (Loss) earnings per common share: Basic $ (0.64 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.90 $ 0.12 Diluted $ (0.64 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.89 $ 0.12 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 23,094,859 23,056,559 21,721,113 16,864,929 16,823,731 Diluted 23,094,859 23,128,911 21,721,113 16,924,785 16,914,833

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Variance $ Variance % Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 51,315 $ 47,519 $ 3,796 7.99 % Interest on deposits due from banks 514 13 501 3,853.85 % Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 5,990 914 5,076 555.36 % Total interest and dividend income 57,819 48,446 9,373 19.35 % Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 2,167 3,337 (1,170 ) (35.06 %) Interest on other deposits 2,348 1,118 1,230 110.02 % Interest on borrowings 2,867 1,927 940 48.78 % Total interest expense 7,382 6,382 1,000 15.67 % Net interest income 50,437 42,064 8,373 19.91 % Provision for loan losses 11,405 1,844 9,561 518.49 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 39,032 40,220 (1,188 ) (2.95 %) Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 1,349 1,189 160 13.46 % Brokerage commissions 840 923 (83 ) (8.99 %) Late and prepayment charges 360 871 (511 ) (58.67 %) Income on sale of mortgage loans 734 3,971 (3,237 ) (81.52 %) Loan origination 1,843 2,135 (292 ) (13.68 %) (Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment (436 ) 4,812 (5,248 ) (109.06 %) Other 1,292 1,567 (275 ) (17.55 %) Total non-interest income 5,982 15,468 (9,486 ) (61.33 %) Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 21,413 16,303 5,110 31.34 % Occupancy and equipment 10,040 8,321 1,719 20.66 % Data processing expenses 2,665 2,244 421 18.76 % Direct loan expenses 2,033 2,856 (823 ) (28.82 %) Insurance and surety bond premiums 600 436 164 37.61 % Office supplies, telephone and postage 1,180 1,502 (322 ) (21.44 %) Professional fees 4,333 5,929 (1,596 ) (26.92 %) Contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation 4,995 — 4,995 — % Grain write-off and write-down 18,455 — 18,455 — % Marketing and promotional expenses 337 137 200 145.99 % Directors fees 256 205 51 24.88 % Regulatory assessment 253 254 (1 ) (0.39 %) Other operating expenses 3,497 3,101 396 12.77 % Total non-interest expense 70,057 41,288 28,769 69.68 % (Loss) income before income taxes (25,043 ) 14,400 (39,443 ) (273.91 %) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (4,256 ) 3,964 (8,220 ) (207.37 %) Net (loss) income $ (20,787 ) $ 10,436 $ (31,223 ) (299.19 %) (Loss) earnings per common share: Basic $ (0.92 ) $ 0.62 N/A N/A Diluted $ (0.92 ) $ 0.62 N/A N/A Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,524,477 16,703,997 N/A N/A Diluted 22,524,477 16,746,554 N/A N/A

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Key Metrics

At or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (1) (2.85 %) 0.18 % (1.60 %) 3.69 % 0.52 % Return on average equity (1) (11.25 %) 1.01 % (10.06 %) 31.46 % 4.59 % Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 3.12 % 3.86 % 4.48 % 4.32 % 3.92 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 3.62 % 4.10 % 4.68 % 4.51 % 4.13 % Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 4.91 % 3.84 % 6.59 % 3.90 % 3.72 % Efficiency ratio (4) 132.46 % 93.77 % 143.50 % 44.10 % 78.89 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 161.30 % 151.98 % 145.54 % 138.10 % 138.89 % Average equity to average assets 25.31 % 17.66 % 15.92 % 11.71 % 11.27 % Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only) 33.39 % 36.00 % 23.27 % 17.23 % 16.15 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only) 32.13 % 34.75 % 22.02 % 15.98 % 14.90 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 32.13 % 34.75 % 22.02 % 15.98 % 14.90 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 22.91 % 28.79 % 14.88 % 10.95 % 9.98 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.77 % 1.31 % 1.28 % 1.24 % 1.21 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 118.43 % 94.05 % 106.84 % 142.90 % 157.17 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1) (0.52 %) (0.05 %) (0.22 %) (0.18 %) (0.13 %) Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans 1.50 % 1.39 % 1.20 % 0.87 % 0.77 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.98 % 0.91 % 0.99 % 0.69 % 0.65 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.98 % 0.91 % 0.99 % 0.69 % 0.65 % Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets 1.18 % 1.16 % 1.32 % 1.07 % 1.05 % Other: Number of offices 18 18 18 19 19 Number of full-time equivalent employees 257 253 223 217 230

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(4) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Securities Portfolio