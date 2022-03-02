Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter Results
NEW YORK, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the financial holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $15.0 million, or $0.90 per basic share and $0.89 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, for the prior quarter and net income of $1.6 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Fourth Quarter Highlights
Net interest income of $16.8 million for the fourth quarter increased $1.3 million, or 8.7%, from the prior quarter and $5.1 million, or 43.8%, from the same quarter last year.
Income before income taxes of $19.2 million for the fourth quarter increased $15.9 million, or 470.4%, from the prior quarter and $17.1 million, or 810.2%, from the same quarter last year. Included in the fourth quarter was a net gain of $15.4 million resulting from the sale of real properties.
Average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.51% for the fourth quarter, a decrease from 0.58% for the prior quarter and from 0.94% for the same quarter last year.
Net interest margin was 4.51% for the fourth quarter, an increase from 4.13% for the prior quarter and from 3.78% for the same quarter last year.
Net interest rate spread was 4.32% for the fourth quarter, an increase from 3.92% for the prior quarter and from 3.50% for the same quarter last year.
Efficiency ratio was 44.10% for the fourth quarter compared to 78.89% for the prior quarter and 84.71% for the same quarter last year.
Non-performing loans of $11.4 million as of December 31, 2021 decreased $240,000 year-over-year and was 0.87% of total gross loans receivable at December 31, 2021.
Net loans receivable were $1.31 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $146.4 million, or 12.6%, from December 31, 2020.
Deposits were $1.20 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $175.1 million, or 17.0%, from December 31, 2020.
President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments
Carlos P. Naudon, President & CEO, stated that “2021 was truly a transformational year, thanks to the efforts of our people and the leadership of our Board of Directors: we raised over $132.0 million in additional capital through our conversion and reorganization; we realized approximately $20.0 million in net gain while freeing up approximately $40.0 million in investable funds through our sale-and-leaseback initiative; we provided $261.6 million in PPP loans to over 5,000 small businesses in our hard-hit communities; and we had record earnings. Now, as we consider additional capital from ECIP funding, we are poised to deliver further and farther on our core mission: using our resources to provide impactful financial services to underserved but deserving communities while building value for our stakeholders.”
Executive Chairman’s Comments
Steven A. Tsavaris, Executive Chairman, noted that “from our humble beginnings in the turbulent South Bronx over 60 years ago, we have survived and flourished. In 2021 we reached critical milestones: our strongest-ever capital position – and getting even stronger; our largest loan portfolio at $1.3 billion; our impeccable asset quality; and, our improved loan origination capabilities. Now, as Ponce Financial Group, we will continue to responsibly deploy our capital.”
Loan Payment Deferrals
As of December 31, 2021, four loans in the amount of $8.0 million remained in forbearance as a result of renewed forbearance. Of the four loans receiving renewed forbearance, one loan in the amount of $6.6 million is related to construction real estate, two loans, totaling $1.0 million are related to one-to-four family residential real estate and one loan in the amount of $391,000 is related to non-residential properties. All of these loans had been performing in accordance with their contractual obligations prior to the granting of the initial forbearance.
Results of Operations Summary
Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $15.0 million, compared to $2.1 million of net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and $1.6 million of net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
The $12.9 million increase in net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 was due substantially to an increase of $15.9 million in non-interest income primarily resulting from an increase of $15.4 million in gains, net of expenses, on sale of real properties. The increase in net income was also attributable to an increase of $1.3 million in net interest income, offset by increases of $2.9 million in provision for income taxes, $1.1 million in non-interest expense and $301,000 in provision for loan losses.
The $13.4 million increase in net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020 was due substantially to an increase of $14.4 million in non-interest income primarily resulting from an increase of $15.4 million in gains, net of expenses, on sale of real properties, offset by a $1.5 million decrease in income on sale of mortgage loans. The increase in net income was also attributable to an increase of $5.1 million in net interest income, offset by increases of $3.8 million in provision for income taxes, $1.9 million in non-interest expense and $467,000 in provision for loan losses.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $25.4 million, compared to $3.9 million of net income for the year ended December 31, 2020. The change from the year ended December 31, 2020 is primarily due to a $21.4 million increase in non-interest income resulting from increases of $16.1 million in gains, net of expenses, on sale of real properties, $2.1 million in loan origination fees and $1.1 million in sale of mortgage loans. The increase in net income was also attributable to a $16.9 million increase in net interest income, offset by increases of $9.6 million in non-interest expense, $6.8 million in provision for income taxes and a $274,000 in provision for loan losses.
Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $16.8 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 8.7%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 and an increase of $5.1 million, or 43.8%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase of $1.3 million in net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 was attributable to an increase of $1.2 million in interest and dividend income and a decrease of $115,000 in interest expense. The increase of $5.1 million in net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020 was attributable to an increase of $4.3 million in interest and dividend income and a decrease of $769,000 in interest expense.
Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $58.8 million, an increase of $16.9 million, or 40.2%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in net interest income was attributable to an increase of $13.8 million in interest and dividend income and a decrease of $3.1 million in interest expense.
Net interest margin was 4.51% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 38 basis points from 4.13% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and an increase of 73 basis points from 3.78% for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
Net interest rate spread increased by 40 basis points to 4.32% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from 3.92% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and increased by 82 basis points from 3.50% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase in the net interest rate spread for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 was primarily due to an increase in the average yields on interest-earning assets of 35 basis points to 5.01% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from 4.66% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and a decrease on the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities of 5 basis points to 0.69% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from 0.74% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in the net interest rate spread for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020 was primarily due to an increase in the average yields on interest-earning assets of 38 basis points to 5.01% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from 4.63% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and by a decrease on the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities of 44 basis points to 0.69% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from 1.13% for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
Non-interest income increased $15.9 million to $19.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from $3.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and increased $14.4 million from $4.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Excluding the $15.4 million gain, net of expense, from sale of real properties, non-interest income increased $504,000 to $3.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 and decreased $1.1 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020.
The increase of $15.9 million in non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 was due to increases of $15.4 million in gain, net of expenses, from the sale of real properties recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021, $261,000 in loan origination fees, $131,000 in brokerage commissions, $119,000 in income on sale of mortgage loans, $12,000 in other non-interest income and $7,000 in late and prepayment charges offset by a decrease of $26,000 in service charges and fees.
The increase of $14.4 million in non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020 was primarily due to increases of $15.4 million in gain, net of expenses, from the sale of real properties recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021, $255,000 in late and prepayment charges, $230,000 in loan origination fees, $205,000 in service charges and fees, offset by decreases of $1.5 million in income on sale of mortgage, $243,000 in other non-interest income, and $54,000 in brokerage commissions.
Non-interest income increased $21.4 million to $34.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $13.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the year ended December 31, 2020 was primarily due to increases of $16.1 million in gain, net of expenses, from the sale of real properties, $2.1 million in loan origination fees and $1.1 million on sale of mortgage loans. Other increases include $849,000 in late and prepayment charges, $765,000 in service charges and fees, $350,000 in brokerage commissions and $92,000 in other non-interest income. Excluding the $16.1 million increase in gain, net of expense, from the sale of real properties, non-interest income increased $5.3 million to $14.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $9.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Non-interest expense increased $1.1 million, or 7.6%, to $15.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, from $14.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and increased $1.9 million from $14.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
The increase of $1.1 million in non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021, was attributable to an increase of $532,000 in compensation and benefits, primarily attributable to $700,000 of ESOP expenses attributable to an additional 48,250 shares to be released as of December 31, 2021, offset by decreases of $102,000 in bonuses and $111,000 in employer’s portion of social security. Other increases in non-interest expense were $353,000 in other operating expenses, $336,000 in direct loan expenses, $158,000 in occupancy and equipment, offset by a decrease of $146,000 in data processing expenses.
The increase of $1.9 million in non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020 primarily reflects increases of $433,000 in direct loan expenses, $432,000 in other operating expenses, $321,000 in occupancy and equipment, $193,000 in data processing expenses, $167,000 in office supplies, telephone and postage, $167,000 in professional fees and $113,000 in compensation and benefits. The $113,000 increase in compensation and benefits was primarily attributable to $748,000 of ESOP expenses of which $700,000 was attributable to an additional 48,250 shares to be released as of December 31, 2021, offset by decreases of $463,000 in bonuses and $109,000 in employer’s portion of social security.
Non-interest expense increased $9.6 million, or 20.2%, to $57.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $47.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020 was attributable to increases of $2.4 million in direct loan expenses, $1.8 million in occupancy and equipment, $1.6 million in professional fees, primarily due to an increase in consulting expenses related to a third-party service provider that provided loan origination services related to PPP loans and $1.2 million in compensation and benefits. Other increases in non-interest expense include $1.2 million in other operating expenses, $878,000 in data processing expenses, $655,000 in office supplies, telephone and postage and $113,000 in regulatory dues, offset by a decrease of $282,000 in marketing and promotional expenses. The $1.2 million increase in compensation and benefits was primarily attributable to $867,000 of ESOP expenses of which $700,000 was attributable to an additional 48,250 shares to be released as of December 31, 2021 and $334,000 in bonuses.
Balance Sheet Summary
Total assets increased $298.3 million, or 22.0%, to $1.65 billion at December 31, 2021 from $1.36 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total assets is attributable to increases of $146.4 million in net loans receivable, including $51.4 million net increase in PPP loans, $95.8 million in available-for-sale securities, $81.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, $7.5 million in other assets and $966,000 in accrued interest receivable. The increase in total assets was reduced by decreases of $19.6 million in mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value, $12.4 million, net, in premises and equipment, $836,000 in deferred tax assets, $809,000 in held-to-maturity securities, $425,000 in FHLBNY stock, and $249,000 in placement with banks.
Total liabilities increased $268.6 million, or 22.5%, to $1.46 billion at December 31, 2021 from $1.20 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total liabilities was mainly attributable to increases of $175.1 million in deposits, of which $122.0 million were related to conversion and reorganization, $638,000 in advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance and $168,000 in accrued interest payable, offset by decreases of $14.9 million in warehouse lines of credit, $11.0 million in advances from FHLBNY and others, $2.0 in other liabilities and $1.5 million of mortgage loan fundings payable.
Total stockholders’ equity increased $29.7 million, or 18.6%, to $189.3 million at December 31, 2021 from $159.5 million at December 31, 2020. This increase in stockholders’ equity was mainly attributable to $25.4 million in net income, $3.1 million in net treasury stock activity, related to PDL Community Bancorp, $1.4 million related to share-based compensation and $1.3 million related to the Company’s ESOP, offset by $1.6 million related to unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities.
Pursuant to the conversion and reorganization, PDL Community Bancorp treasury stock was extinguished on January 27, 2022. The Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has no treasury stock.
About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.
Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, is the financial holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. The Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. The Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay Ponce Bank’s loans; the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Ponce Bank’s attempts at mitigation; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank’s market area; Ponce Bank’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in PDL Community Bancorp’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.
Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
As of
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks:
Cash
$
98,954
$
29,365
$
32,541
$
13,551
$
26,936
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
54,940
33,673
33,551
76,571
45,142
Total cash and cash equivalents
153,894
63,038
66,092
90,122
72,078
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
113,346
104,358
48,536
30,929
17,498
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
934
1,437
1,720
1,732
1,743
Placement with banks
2,490
2,490
2,739
2,739
2,739
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
15,836
13,930
15,308
13,725
35,406
Loans receivable, net
1,305,078
1,302,238
1,343,578
1,230,458
1,158,640
Accrued interest receivable
12,362
13,360
13,134
12,547
11,396
Premises and equipment, net
19,617
34,081
34,057
33,625
32,045
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost
6,001
6,001
6,156
6,057
6,426
Deferred tax assets
3,820
4,826
5,493
4,569
4,656
Other assets
20,132
14,793
10,837
7,204
12,604
Total assets
$
1,653,510
$
1,560,552
$
1,547,650
$
1,433,707
$
1,355,231
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits
$
1,204,716
$
1,249,261
$
1,236,161
$
1,138,546
$
1,029,579
Accrued interest payable
228
238
55
66
60
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
7,657
9,118
7,682
9,264
7,019
Advances from the FHLBNY and others
106,255
106,255
109,255
109,255
117,255
Warehouse lines of credit
15,090
11,261
13,084
11,664
29,961
Mortgage loan fundings payable
—
1,136
743
676
1,483
Second step liabilities
122,000
—
—
—
—
Other liabilities
8,308
9,396
8,780
3,032
10,330
Total liabilities
1,464,254
1,386,665
1,375,760
1,272,503
1,195,687
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized
185
185
185
185
185
Treasury stock, at cost
(13,687
)
(15,069
)
(15,069
)
(19,285
)
(18,114
)
Additional paid-in-capital
85,601
86,360
85,956
85,470
85,105
Retained earnings
122,956
107,977
105,925
99,993
97,541
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(1,456
)
(621
)
(41
)
28
135
Unearned compensation ─ ESOP
(4,343
)
(4,945
)
(5,066
)
(5,187
)
(5,308
)
Total stockholders' equity
189,256
173,887
171,890
161,204
159,544
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,653,510
$
1,560,552
$
1,547,650
$
1,433,707
$
1,355,231
Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Interest and dividend income:
Interest on loans receivable
$
18,013
$
16,991
$
15,603
$
14,925
$
14,070
Interest on deposits due from banks
7
9
2
2
10
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock
632
425
239
250
233
Total interest and dividend income
18,652
17,425
15,844
15,177
14,313
Interest expense:
Interest on certificates of deposit
907
1,010
1,108
1,219
1,422
Interest on other deposits
309
354
382
382
448
Interest on borrowings
654
621
622
684
769
Total interest expense
1,870
1,985
2,112
2,285
2,639
Net interest income
16,782
15,440
13,732
12,892
11,674
Provision for loan losses
873
572
586
686
406
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
15,909
14,868
13,146
12,206
11,268
Non-interest income:
Service charges and fees
468
494
366
329
263
Brokerage commissions
401
270
430
223
455
Late and prepayment charges
336
329
298
244
81
Income on sale of mortgage loans
1,294
1,175
1,288
1,508
2,748
Loan origination
886
625
971
539
656
Gain on sale of real property
15,431
—
4,176
663
—
Other
353
341
812
387
596
Total non-interest income
19,169
3,234
8,341
3,893
4,799
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
6,959
6,427
4,212
5,664
6,846
Occupancy and equipment
3,007
2,849
2,838
2,634
2,686
Data processing expenses
771
917
733
594
578
Direct loan expenses
1,032
696
1,151
1,009
599
Insurance and surety bond premiums
149
147
143
146
166
Office supplies, telephone and postage
552
626
467
409
385
Professional fees
1,700
1,765
2,902
1,262
1,533
Marketing and promotional expenses
69
51
48
38
—
Directors fees
80
67
69
69
69
Regulatory dues
69
74
120
60
59
Other operating expenses
1,466
1,113
958
1,030
1,034
Total non-interest expense
15,854
14,732
13,641
12,915
13,955
Income before income taxes
19,224
3,370
7,846
3,184
2,112
Provision for income taxes
4,245
1,318
1,914
732
484
Net income
$
14,979
$
2,052
$
5,932
$
2,452
$
1,628
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.90
$
0.12
$
0.35
$
0.15
$
0.10
Diluted
$
0.89
$
0.12
$
0.35
$
0.15
$
0.10
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
16,864,929
16,823,731
16,737,037
16,548,196
16,558,576
Diluted
16,924,785
16,914,833
16,773,606
16,548,196
16,558,576
Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the Years Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Variance $
Variance %
Interest and dividend income:
Interest on loans receivable
$
65,532
$
52,389
$
13,143
25.09
%
Interest on deposits due from banks
20
84
(64
)
(76.19
%)
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock
1,546
866
680
78.52
%
Total interest and dividend income
67,098
53,339
13,759
25.80
%
Interest expense:
Interest on certificates of deposit
4,244
6,576
(2,332
)
(35.46
%)
Interest on other deposits
1,427
2,174
(747
)
(34.36
%)
Interest on borrowings
2,581
2,619
(38
)
(1.45
%)
Total interest expense
8,252
11,369
(3,117
)
(27.42
%)
Net interest income
58,846
41,970
16,876
40.21
%
Provision for loan losses
2,717
2,443
274
11.22
%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
56,129
39,527
16,602
42.00
%
Non-interest income:
Service charges and fees
1,657
892
765
85.76
%
Brokerage commissions
1,324
974
350
35.93
%
Late and prepayment charges
1,207
358
849
237.15
%
Income on sale of mortgage loans
5,265
4,120
1,145
27.79
%
Loan origination
3,021
925
2,096
226.59
%
Gain on sale of real property
20,270
4,177
16,093
385.28
%
Other
1,893
1,801
92
5.11
%
Total non-interest income
34,637
13,247
21,390
161.47
%
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
23,262
22,053
1,209
5.48
%
Occupancy and equipment
11,328
9,564
1,764
18.44
%
Data processing expenses
3,015
2,137
878
41.09
%
Direct loan expenses
3,888
1,447
2,441
168.69
%
Insurance and surety bond premiums
585
553
32
5.79
%
Office supplies, telephone and postage
2,054
1,399
655
46.82
%
Professional fees
7,629
6,049
1,580
26.12
%
Marketing and promotional expenses
206
488
(282
)
(57.79
%)
Directors fees
285
276
9
3.26
%
Regulatory dues
323
210
113
53.81
%
Other operating expenses
4,567
3,363
1,204
35.80
%
Total non-interest expense
57,142
47,539
9,603
20.20
%
Income before income taxes
33,624
5,235
28,389
542.29
%
Provision for income taxes
8,209
1,382
6,827
493.99
%
Net income
$
25,415
$
3,853
$
21,562
559.62
%
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.52
$
0.23
N/A
N/A
Diluted
$
1.51
$
0.23
N/A
N/A
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
16,744,561
16,673,193
N/A
N/A
Diluted
16,791,443
16,682,584
N/A
N/A
Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Key Metrics
At or for the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets (1)
3.69
%
0.52
%
1.59
%
0.72
%
0.50
%
Return on average equity (1)
31.46
%
4.59
%
13.95
%
6.16
%
4.03
%
Net interest rate spread (1) (2)
4.32
%
3.92
%
3.60
%
3.76
%
3.50
%
Net interest margin (1) (3)
4.51
%
4.13
%
3.84
%
4.00
%
3.78
%
Non-interest expense to average assets (1)
3.90
%
3.72
%
3.65
%
3.82
%
4.29
%
Efficiency ratio (4)
44.10
%
78.89
%
61.80
%
76.94
%
84.71
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
138.10
%
138.89
%
140.13
%
133.25
%
132.04
%
Average equity to average assets
11.71
%
11.27
%
11.37
%
11.77
%
12.44
%
Capital Ratios:
Total capital to risk weighted assets (bank only)
17.23
%
16.15
%
16.08
%
15.80
%
15.95
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (bank only)
15.98
%
14.90
%
14.83
%
14.54
%
14.70
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (bank only)
15.98
%
14.90
%
14.83
%
14.54
%
14.70
%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (bank only)
10.95
%
9.98
%
10.22
%
10.78
%
11.19
%
Asset Quality Ratios:
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans
1.24
%
1.21
%
1.16
%
1.24
%
1.27
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans
142.90
%
157.17
%
175.63
%
126.07
%
127.28
%
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1)
(0.18
%)
(0.13
%)
(0.07
%)
(0.02
%)
0.03
%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans
0.87
%
0.77
%
0.66
%
0.99
%
1.00
%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets
0.69
%
0.65
%
0.58
%
0.86
%
0.86
%
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets
0.69
%
0.65
%
0.58
%
0.86
%
0.86
%
Total non-performing assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets
1.07
%
1.05
%
1.01
%
1.32
%
1.35
%
Other:
Number of offices
19
19
19
20
20
Number of full-time equivalent employees
217
230
231
236
227
(1)
Annualized where appropriate.
(2)
Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4)
Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Loan Portfolio
As of
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
Mortgage loans:
1-4 family residential
Investor Owned
$
317,304
24.01
%
$
319,346
24.14
%
$
325,409
23.83
%
$
317,895
25.51
%
$
319,596
27.27
%
Owner-Occupied
96,947
7.33
%
97,493
7.37
%
98,839
7.24
%
99,985
8.02
%
98,795
8.43
%
Multifamily residential
348,300
26.34
%
317,575
24.01
%
318,579
23.33
%
315,078
25.28
%
307,411
26.23
%
Nonresidential properties
239,691
18.13
%
211,075
15.96
%
211,181
15.46
%
215,340
17.28
%
218,929
18.68
%
Construction and land
134,651
10.19
%
133,130
10.07
%
125,265
9.17
%
119,339
9.57
%
105,858
9.03
%
Total mortgage loans
1,136,893
86.00
%
1,078,619
81.55
%
1,079,273
79.02
%
1,067,637