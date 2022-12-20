U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,821.62
    +3.96 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,849.74
    +92.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,547.11
    +1.08 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,748.02
    +9.44 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    +0.83 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.90
    +30.20 (+1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +1.20 (+5.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0632
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    +0.1030 (+2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2179
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5500
    -5.3140 (-3.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,887.16
    +280.30 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.23
    +2.05 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Pond Announces Issuance of Shares for Debt Settlement

Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.
·2 min read
Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond" or the "Company") (TSXV:POND)(OTCQB:PNDHF)(FSE:4O0), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change, announces that the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 1,086,428 common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares") at a price of C$0.10 per share in settlement of accrued interest payable totaling C$108,642.83.

Pursuant to the $1,988,500 principal amount Amended and Restated Promissory Note dated November 15, 2021 issued by the Corporation in favour of Georgian Villas Inc. (an entity controlled by a director of Pond, Mr. Robert McLeese) ("Georgian Villas") the Company owes Georgian Villas accrued interest thereon of $108,642.83 (representing interest accrued for the period from May 16, 2022 to November 15, 2022) and the Company and Georgian Villas wish to satisfy the payment of same through the issuance by the Company to Georgian Villas of 1,086,428 Settlement Shares, representing a deemed price per share of C$0.10.

The issuance of the Settlement Shares remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Settlement Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period which will expire in four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Grant Smith, President & CEO at Pond said: "With a focus on advancing sustainable revenue generation, Pond's ability to pay the accumulated interest in shares gives the company's balance sheet greater flexibility. This is significant for us as we move on with our commercial roadmap in 2023."

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.:

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond Technologies has developed a proprietary system that can profitably transform CO2 into valuable algae-related products. Its Pond Carbon business focuses on absorbing greenhouse gas emissions, transforming these into food, feed, and nutraceutical ingredients. Pond recently added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique strains of microalgae to be used as a reproductive medium for the expression of human antibodies and proteins.

For more information, please visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information contact: Grant Smith, Chief Executive Officer, at info@pondtech.com, or 416-287-3835 ext. 201

SOURCE: Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732634/Pond-Announces-Issuance-of-Shares-for-Debt-Settlement

Recommended Stories

  • Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

    MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP. (TSXV: MNTR) (OTCQB: MSLVF) (FSE: 9TZ) ("Mantaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Clayson to the position of Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company, effective immediately. In addition, Dr. Chris Wilson will be stepping down as Executive Chairman and as a director of the Company. Mantaro would like to thank Dr. Wilson for his services as a director, which included assembling the Company's current portfolio of high-grad

  • These 3 NYSE-Traded REITs All Hit New 12-Month Lows

    Higher interest rates — and the expectation that even higher rates are on the way — have made the real estate investment trust (REIT) game a difficult one lately. There are other factors, to be sure, but this industry is highly interest-rate sensitive and it’s been uncomfortable this year. Here are three REITs, all traded on the New York Stock Exchange, that have dropped to new 52-week lows: Denver-based Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) focuses on owning and managing residential communit

  • Why FuelCell Energy Stock Ran Out of Gas Today

    Shares of fuel cell manufacturer FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) tanked in early trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday, falling 8.4% through 10:30 a.m. EST after the company missed badly on its Q4 2022 earnings report. Heading into earnings day, analysts had forecast that FuelCell would book $43.8 million in sales and lose only $0.07 per share on that revenue -- but FuelCell missed on both the top and bottom lines. While FuelCell missed Wall Street's quarterly sales number, its sales still jumped more than 180% year over year for the quarter, capping a year in which total 2022 sales grew 88% ($130.5 million).

  • FedEx stock dips amid mixed Q2 earnings beat, revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre breaks down FedEx's second-quarter earnings results.

  • Here's Why QuantumScape Shares Soared This Morning

    QuantumScape announced today it has begun shipping prototypes of its solid-state battery cells to potential automotive customers. The company has spent the past two years proving its solid-state battery concept and working toward a commercially viable unit. QuantumScape called today's announcement an important part of the commercialization process and said it was its "key public milestone for the year."

  • Could Intel's Pain Become This Dividend Stock's Gain?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is enduring a painful year. Because of worsening economic conditions, the semiconductor manufacturer's revenue tumbled 20% in the third quarter, while its earnings plummeted even further. This painful situation led Intel to seek outside-the-box ways to finance its growth to maintain its balance sheet strength and investor payout.

  • 1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data

    IceCure Medical, a little-known medical device company surged in after-hours trading Monday. IceCure's Prosense technology proved to be a safe and effective treatment for cancerous kidney tumors.

  • Is Annaly Capital in Line for a Dividend Cut in 2023?

    Many investors, subsequently, try to offset their losses by turning to high-yield dividend stocks. The mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-yielding stocks in the market today, paying a juicy 16% dividend yield. Annaly Capital Management invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in addition to servicing loans for other mortgage companies.

  • 11 Best Aerospace Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 11 best aerospace stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Aerospace Stocks To Buy. Economic recovery for the aerospace and defense sector gained momentum in 2022 on the back of increasing demand for air travel. As per an outlook survey […]

  • Nike stock rises after topping Q2 earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance sports reporter Josh Schafer breaks down Nike's second-quarter earnings results.

  • Why Nio Stock Erased Early Gains Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has been turbulent recently, and for good reason. After a big dip yesterday on mounting fears of how the spread of COVID-19 will hurt Chinese consumers and the economy, Nio staged a comeback Tuesday morning. After losing that early jump, Nio's American depositary shares were holding on to a gain of 0.7% as of 12:50 p.m. ET.

  • 12 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5

    In this article, we discuss 12 best affordable stocks to buy under $5. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5. Third Point, a New York-based financial advisor, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter back in October, in which the fund highlighted its market […]

  • Why Amazon stock has tanked by 50% in 2022

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon’s challenging year and why the online retailer’s stock has tanked by 50%.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • ‘Time to end this nightmare’: Analyst Dan Ives says Elon Musk will likely step down from Twitter as company is on track to lose roughly $4 billion

    Wedbush’s Dan Ives is celebrating the likely end of Elon Musk’s reign as Twitter CEO, arguing it was a “nightmare” for Tesla investors.

  • Should You Invest in Energy Transfer LP (ET) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • General Electric (GE) Arm Wins Gas Turbine Deal in Ireland

    General Electric's (GE) business unit GE Gas Power clinches a deal from the Electricity Supply Board of Ireland (ESB) to supply six GE LM2500XPRESS gas turbine units to construct a temporary gas-fired power plant in Dublin.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Enterprise Products (EPD) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), Enterprise Products (EPD) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?

  • Tesla stock concerns go beyond Elon Musk multitasking at Twitter: Analyst

    The concerns mount on Tesla.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Go to Zero

    Famed value investor Benjamin Graham introduced Mr. Market in his 1949 book The Intelligent Investor. Mr. Market, an allegory used to describe the irrational, erratic, and emotional behavior that can drive stock prices up and down, is a good lens through which to view the pandemic-era ups and downs of certain stocks. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have never made much sense as businesses, at least to me.