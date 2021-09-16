Ponderay Newsprint Mill Reopens as Crypto Mining Operation

BeInCrypto –

The Ponderay Newsprint Mill in Usk, Washington has new ownership with big plans for cryptocurrency mining.

After it sold to Allrise Capital Inc. in April for $18.1 million, the Ponderal Newsprint Mill might be back in business. The new owners formally requested sufficient power from the grid for a crypto mining farm , according to The Spokesman-Review.

If their request passes, the operation becomes one of the largest crypto mining operation in the United States. The mill sits on a 927-acre property that is home to 29 buildings and storage areas.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto