JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced that its Solstice® zd (R-1233zd) refrigerant has been adopted by the large shopping complex Pondok Indah Mall (PIM) in its newest building in Jakarta Indonesia, making PIM the first shopping mall in the country to adopt Solstice zd ultra-low global-warming-potential (GWP) refrigerant to address the stringent environmental regulations. Using Solstice zd is expected to help PIM improve its refrigeration system energy consumption, reducing its carbon footprint without compromising safety, reliability and performance.

Pondok Indah mall is the first shopping mall in Indonesia to adopt Honeywell’s ultra-low GWP Solstice® zd refrigerant.

After extensive testing and through collaboration with leading companies, Solstice zd refrigerant is widely adopted in large buildings and complexes globally and now available in Indonesia, to help customers comply with current and proposed regulations, including the internationally adopted Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, with the aim of reducing the use of high-GWP Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

Based on Honeywell's hydrofluoro-olefin (HFO) technology, Solstice zd is a non-flammable refrigerant with a GWP of 1 (GWP CO2=1), no impact on ozone depletion, and higher capacity but efficiency similar to R-123, making it an environmentally preferable alternative for centrifugal chillers, which are often used to cool large buildings or infrastructure projects, as well as for Organic Rankine Cycle systems and high-temperature heat pumps.

Solstice zd can be used in new equipment installation as a replacement for high-GWP refrigerants like R-134a (GWP of 1,300). Honeywell works together with PT. Berca Carrier Indonesia, who is a global leading HVAC provider and the main contractor supplying and installing chiller machine in the building for PIM. The ultra-low GWP Solstice zd will be used in PIM's cooling system through installation of Berca Carrier's centrifugal chillers. Similar with other existing refrigeration offerings, Solstice zd is easy to install, operate and maintain in the cooling system.

"We chose to adopt Solstice zd in PIM's newly-built shopping mall, because it is an industry widely accepted refrigerant which has ultra-low GWP and high-efficiency operation performance. It is consistent with our company-wide commitment to green building," said Mr. Ario Ananta Putro, a responsible person of PIM Mechanical Engineering Department. "We are glad to work with Honeywell and Berca Carrier to maximize energy savings and dramatically reduce carbon footprint to meet our energy and environmental goals."

Solstice zd is also classified as "A1 (nonflammable)" according to the standards of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE).

"Worldwide demand is growing for sustainable solutions like Solstice zd, which help companies achieve their environmental goals while improve economic benefits. We are pleased that large structures like PIM uses Solstice zd in Indonesia to reduce environmental impact," said Tom Liu, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Advanced Materials, Asia Pacific. "We are committed to helping industries transition to and adopt next-generation, lower-GWP solutions."

Honeywell is a world leader in the development, manufacture and supply of refrigerants that are sold worldwide under the Solstice® and Genetron® brand names for a wide range of applications including refrigeration and air conditioning for buildings and automobiles. Honeywell and its suppliers have completed a billion-dollar investment program in research, development, and new capacity for Honeywell's hydrofluorolefin technology. Worldwide adoption of Solstice products has avoided potential release of the equivalent of more than 250 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, equal to eliminating the potential emissions from more than 52 million cars per year.

Pondok Indah Mall (PIM) is a large shopping complex located in Pondok Indah suburb of South Jakarta, Indonesia. PIM owns three large malls, the older 3-storey PIM1 and the newer 5-storey PIM2, and PIM 3. In January 2017, Forbes recognized PIM as one of the top five shopping malls in Jakarta.

