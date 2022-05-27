U.S. markets open in 8 hours 1 minute

Ponsse's new solutions for responsible forestry

·3 min read

VIEREMÄ, Finland, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponsse launches excellent new products to improve productivity in sustainable harvesting. The new solutions have been developed together with customers, listening to their needs. The PONSSE Scorpion Giant harvester and the PONSSE Mammoth forwarder respond to the highest requirements of modern forestry both in terms of ergonomics and productivity.  

Mammot forwarder Finland
Mammot forwarder Finland

"These new products strengthen our position as one of the world's leading suppliers of responsible harvesting solutions. The development of both new forest machines started from improved ergonomics, safety and usability, as well as better visibility from the cabin. We believe that we succeeded very well in this, and we are delighted to demonstrate these new products to our customers," says Marko Mattila, Sales, Marketing and Service Director at Ponsse.

PONSSE Scorpion Giant – power in various conditions

The PONSSE Scorpion Giant is only a giant in terms of productivity and power. According to customer needs, the Scorpion Giant was developed to have more tractive effort, which helps the harvester to be agile even in challenging conditions, including snow, steep slopes and soft terrain. It is in a league of its own when it comes to crane lifting power, also when handling larger stems.  The new Scorpion Giant can be equipped with next generation PONSSE H8 harvester head. PONSSE H8 features powerful feed, a strong grip and a sturdy but agile frame.

Unique ergonomics

Cabin ergonomics and usability have been one of the leading themes in Ponsse's research and development in recent years alongside the development of safety. The PONSSE Giant has a one-piece windscreen that extends to the roof of the cabin, offering even better visibility for the operator and ensuring safe working in all conditions. The cabin workspace is like a practical and quiet office with a view, developed to support the operator's comfort and wellbeing. The Scorpion Giant also features the unique active levelling and stabilisation systems familiar from other Scorpion models. The Scorpion Giant is available with the highly advanced and modern Opti 5G system and the Opti 8 touchscreen computer.

PONSSE Mammoth forwarder – an unprecedented load-carrying capacity

The PONSSE Mammoth forwarder, powerful in terms of productivity, expands Ponsse's forwarder range to the new category of 25-ton load-carrying capacity. Equipped with the stepless Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) system and the PONSSE K121 loader, the Mammoth's sturdy frame structures and super-strong hydraulics ensure that large stems and heavy loads can be transported effortlessly, even in the most challenging terrain.  In the PONSSE Mammoth forwarder, operator ergonomics has been addressed every step of the way. The new forwarder offers the highest productivity when driving distances are long. Less driving is required because more stems can be transported each time.

New features for improved productivity

One of the most prominent new features is the PONSSE Active Seat, developed according to forest machine operators' requests. The new Active Seat improves usability, as it turns and follows the work environment according to crane movements, increasing the forest machine operator's productivity.

The PONSSE Mammoth can be equipped with the PONSSE Active Cabin, an effective cabin suspension system with a simple structure. It helps forest machine operators keep going, even during longer shifts, by suspending any stress on the cabin. The Mammoth can be equipped with a long rear frame, which enables the transport of oversized stems. 

The new PONSSE Active Manual service offers helps and guidance through videos 

PONSSE Active Manual is an instruction and maintenance manual service with videos to support the daily work of forest machine operators. The visual PONSSE Active Manual is an owner's manual service that runs on mobile devices and supplements the current Owner's Manual by offering videos alongside the manual. PONSSE Active Manual is available on Apple and Android app stores.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1825870/Mammot_forwarder_Finland.jpg
Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1825871/Scorpion_Giant.jpg
Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1825869/Ponsse_Logo.jpg

Scorpion Giant
Scorpion Giant
Ponsse logo
Ponsse logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ponsses-new-solutions-for-responsible-forestry-301555814.html

SOURCE Ponsse Oyj

