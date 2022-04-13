U.S. markets open in 6 hours 20 minutes

Ponsse's solutions for wood processing - watch a recording of the online event

·1 min read
  • PON1V.HE

HELSINKI, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agility and reliability are key properties in Ponsse's harvester heads. Harvester heads must withstand constant stress in varying conditions and operate accurately without damaging any stems. Ponsse has decades of experience and a range of productive solutions for wood processing mounted on base machines, developed together with customers.

At the online event, Ponsse's customers and specialists talk about their experiences in the PONSSE H8HD, H9 and H10 harvester heads, ideal for 20–40-ton base machines.

Watch the recording

https://youtu.be/p1WYYPXtfkI

Further information:
Janne Loponen, Product Manager, Harvester Heads,
janne.loponen@ponsse.com
Tel. +358 40 502 8018.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18192/3543269/b1d7c340c9c6aa26_org.jpg

H9 cutting

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ponsses-solutions-for-wood-processing--watch-a-recording-of-the-online-event-301524571.html

SOURCE Ponsse Oyj

