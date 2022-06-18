Pontiac residents to benefit from new indoor public market thanks to Government of Canada support

CED grants $151,000 to the Chapeau Agricultural Society for its project to build a public market and develop a community greenhouse.

L'ISLE-AUX-ALLUMETTES, QC, June 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces such as public markets are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces have seen a significant fluctuation in use due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Today, Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, announced a non-repayable contribution of $151,000 for the Chapeau Agricultural Society under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF). This financial assistance will be used to construct the building where the public market, currently situated under a tent, will be housed, and to develop a community greenhouse.

This flagship project to provide easier access to quality agri-food products and improve services for farmers is a core element of the revitalization plan for the L'Isle-aux-Allumettes downtown area. The new building and new greenhouse provide opportunities to create an accessible collective space adapted to its clientele, regardless of the weather.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. By providing better access to recreational programs and facilities, we are contributing to the well-being of communities, families, and individuals across the country. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

Quotes

"Our government has a keen eye on regional development, especially when regions launch promising initiatives for their communities. The new indoor space for the public market will make it possible to welcome customers despite inclement weather and enhance services offered to partners and farmers. This will encourage people to come together, dynamizing the Pontiac community. This is excellent news for the L'Isle-aux-Allumettes downtown area!"

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"Our support for the Chapeau Agricultural Society's project attests to our government's commitment to boost economic development in communities of all sizes, across all regions. The construction work planned for the public market's new home will, without a doubt, dynamize the Pontiac community. I am also delighted that, through this project, activities will be able to be held regardless of the weather and promising events will resume in the region. I am certain that producers, citizens, and visitors will all be thrilled. Bravo on this exciting project supporting L'Isle-aux-Allumettes' development!"

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Thanks to CED's financial support through the federal government's Canada Community Revitalization Fund, the Chapeau Agricultural Society and our entire community will benefit from new facilities for the Chapeau Market. They will create a healthy environment and a choice tourism destination, in addition to enhancing our region's economic development."

Gene O'Brien, President, Chapeau Agricultural Society

Quick facts

The CCRF was launched in June 2021. A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

