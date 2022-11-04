U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,725.50
    -2.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,975.00
    -42.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,736.25
    +8.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.00
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.34
    +0.17 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.70
    +1.80 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9766
    +0.0014 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    +0.0650 (+1.60%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    -0.56 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1195
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.0610
    -0.1030 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,264.22
    -7.59 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.89
    -4.78 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,032.61
    -630.78 (-2.28%)
     

PONTUS PROTEIN ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS AQUAPONICS BUSINESS SEGMENT

·5 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Pontus Protein Ltd. (TSXV: HULK) (OTCQB: HLKKF) (FSE: 8YC) ("Pontus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") dated November 3, 2022 with CEVAS Technology Inc. (the "Buyer") pursuant to which the Company will sell (the "Transaction") substantially all of the Company's assets, more particularly all of those assets used in its aquaponics farming business (the "Aquaponics Segment").

The assets which make up the Aquaponics Segment include, (i) the Company's closed-environment vertical aquaponics system ("CEVAS") and all intellectual property associated with the CEVAS; (ii) the Company's harvesting automated robotic vehicle ("HARV"), being a vertical farm rack system and automated plant tending and harvesting robot designed to work alongside and assist CEVAS, and all intellectual properties (including patents) associated with HARV; and (iii) all other formations and know-hows of the Aquaponics Segment (collectively, the "Assets").

Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Company has agreed to sell the Assets to the Buyer for consideration consisting of (i) $200,000 payable in cash, and (ii) the assumption of up to $3,500,000 in liabilities and obligations of the Aquaponics Segment, including accounts payable, liabilities and obligations under any contract or lease related to the Aquaponics Segment (the "Purchase Price").

The Transaction will provide the Company the opportunity to reduce its overall liabilities and to focus on its other business segment that provides catering and product consultation services to its customers (the "Catering Business"). Current market conditions for entities similar to the Company, and the ability to raise capital in this environment to further develop and expand the Company's assets, are very uncertain and it would be difficult for the Company to restore and increase value for its shareholders with significant liabilities. Accordingly, the management and board of directors of the Company determined that this was a unique opportunity to restructure itself, focus on the Catering Business and consider strategic opportunities.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to customary conditions for a transaction of this nature, which include applicable regulatory and stock exchange approvals (including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and the approval by not less than 66 2/3% of the votes cast by Shareholders represented in person or by proxy at a meeting of Shareholders to be called to consider and approve the Transaction in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Transaction constitutes a Reviewable Disposition as defined in Policy 5.3 – Acquisitions and Dispositions of Non-Cash Assets ("Policy 5.3") of the TSXV and the Company has submitted an application for approval of the Transaction, which approval is a condition precedent in the Agreement.

The board of directors of the Company has unanimously determined that the Transaction is in the best interests of the Corporation and is fair to the Shareholders and is unanimously recommending that the Shareholders vote in favour of the Transaction.

Further details of the Transaction, and the risks and procedures associated therewith, will be disclosed in greater detail in the information circular of the Company for the Shareholder meeting which the Company currently anticipates will be mailed to the Shareholders in November 2022 for an annual and special meeting of Shareholders to take place on December 23, 2022, with closing expected to occur shortly thereafter.

A copy of the Agreement will be made available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The summary of the Agreement in this news release is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the Agreement.

About Pontus Protein Ltd.

This is our future – the future of farming; Pontus Protein Ltd. is a Vancouver-based agricultural food and technology company focused on creating and acquiring the best technology. Highly sophisticated, AI-engineered robots, combined with our proprietary vertical farming and a commitment to sustainability. Our intellectual property optimizes efficiency for a shorter growing time and high productivity. We deliver healthy, affordable foods and nutrients into every diet in a closed, controlled environment avoiding all pesticides and GMOs.

Pontus Protein is publicly traded in Canada (TSXV:HULK), the United States (OTCQB: HLKKF) and Germany (FSE: 8YC) and you can find out more on our SEDAR profile.

Learn more about Pontus: Website | Investor Page | LinkedIn | YouTube | Twitter

Forward-Looking Information

This news release and other publicly available documents, including the documents incorporated herein and therein by reference, contain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "goal", "seek", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "should", "will", and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the amount of funds available to Pontus on the completion of the Transaction, the expected or intended use of any such funds and the future growth of the Catering Business or the Aquaponics Segment, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this news release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Pontus Protein Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/03/c2346.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were soaring 12.7% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. Perhaps the most likely explanation for Axsome jumping today is that large institutional investors could be buying the biotech stock. Another possibility is that some short-sellers are covering their positions, creating upward pressure on the share prices in the process.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Flying High Again Today

    As investor days go, Boeing (NYSE: BA) apparently had a good one. Boeing didn't have a lot of momentum coming into this week's investor day presentations. Boeing shares are down more than 40% over the past five years, weighed down first by issues involving the 737 MAX and more recently the pandemic and its impact on travel.

  • Why Lincoln National Is Crashing Today

    Shares of insurance company Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) are down 32.5% as of 12:59 p.m. ET in response to what can only be considered a disastrous third-quarter report. For the three-month stretch ending in September, Lincoln National turned $4.6 billion worth of revenue into a loss of nearly $2.6 billion, or a loss of $15.17 per share. The insurer's quarterly results also reflect "unfavorable notable items" totaling $2 billion worth of charges -- an adverse impact of $11.62 -- linked to a yearly review of its deferred acquisition costs and subsequent changes to its reserve assumptions.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Bounced Back Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped nearly 5% Thursday morning before reversing those losses. Nio reported its October delivery data on Tuesday and investors have been digesting that information over the last two days. While Nio reported a sharp year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries last month, it was down from September, and investors are getting more anxious about impacts from continued COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

  • Bloom Energy (BE) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Bloom Energy (BE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -233.33% and 5.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dorsey's Block posts a jump in revenue, boosting shares

    (Reuters) -Block Inc posted a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as the growth of Cash App helped make up for stagnant cryptocurrency prices that had dogged the payments platform led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in previous quarters. Shares of Block, formerly called Square, rose more than 14% in extended trading on Thursday. Cash App, the company’s online payments service, increased gross profit by 51% to $774 million.

  • Fidelity (FIS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, 2022 Guidance Cut

    Fidelity (FIS) is likely to execute share buybacks of around $500 million in the fourth quarter.

  • Why Fisker Shares Dropped Then Rebounded Today

    Shares of Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were hit hard this morning, but it isn't because of the third-quarter report it released last night. As of 12:05 p.m. ET, Fisker shares remained lower by 2%. Fisker still expects production of its electric Ocean SUV to begin later this month.

  • Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up

    A low P/E ratio and high dividend yield give investors great value for a business with some hidden growth opportunities.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock rises despite a hefty earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down quarterly earnings for Warner Bros. Discovery, restructuring costs, and the company's guidance.

  • Lumen stock falls after missing on Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Lumen.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

    Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 often track each other fairly closely over long periods of time, individual years can see their performance diverge by considerable amounts. Whereas the S&P 500 is in bear market territory with a 20% loss in 2022, the Dow 30 stocks have lost just half that amount. While it's called the Dow Jones Industrial Average, it's been a long time since it tracked just the pulse of the U.S's biggest industrial companies.

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the companies that posted disappointing quarterly results and saw their stock prices subsequently plunge. With powerful brands such as Windows, Office, Android, and Google between them, Alphabet and Microsoft have had unquestionable impacts on consumer technology and are still likely to continue doing so well into the future. As a result, you might be wondering which is the better buy: Alphabet or Microsoft?

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • Lithium Americas Stock Spinoff: What Investors Should Know

    Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), a late-development-stage lithium miner, announced on Thursday that it plans to split into two public companies. Lithium Americas stock is up 4% on Thursday as of 12:59 p.m. ET. Lithium stocks have garnered much investor attention over the last year because lithium prices have skyrocketed due to soaring demand for the material, which has boosted the profits of major lithium producers.

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • ‘Oh, my gosh, why am I not in the market?’ This forecaster says investors will be shocked by what’s about to happen next.

    The president of macroeconomic research firm Lamoureux & Co., Yves Lamoureux, sees up years in the medium to long-term for stocks, even if Powell threw a "short-term wrench in the engine."

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The market downturn gives investors a target-rich environment to find good businesses at great prices.