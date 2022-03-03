PONTUS PROTEIN ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED UNIT PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND CLOSING OF INITIAL TRANCHE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, B.C., March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Pontus Protein Ltd. (TSXV: HULK) (OTCQB: HLKKF) (FSE: 8YC) ("Pontus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") consisting of a minimum of 3,125,000 and maximum of 12,500,000 units of Pontus (each, a "Unit") at a subscription price of $0.16 per Unit for gross proceeds of a minimum of $500,000 and a maximum of $2,000,000 (the "Offering"), pursuant to which Pontus has closed an First Tranche of 3,947,250 Units for total gross proceeds of $631,560 (the "First Tranche").

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of 2 years from the closing date.

The proceeds from the Offering, including those from the First Tranche, are expected to be used for general working capital as well as to further fund the construction of the Company's Surrey facility.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering, including those under the First Tranche, are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day for the date of their respective issuance. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the closing of the First Tranche, however such fees may be payable in connection with the remainder of the Offering in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The completion of additional tranches of the Offering are subject to the approval of the Exchange.

None of the securities to be issued in connection with the Offering will be or have been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release is being issued pursuant to Rule 135c of the 1933 Act and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities, in any state where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Pontus Protein Ltd.

Pontus Protein Ltd. is a Vancouver, B.C. based agricultural technology company that will enable millions to rethink their food choices while helping people do the world a world of good. By offering sustainably grown plant based food options that are nutritious and delicious, we're helping this kind of diet become the norm.

Pontus is reinventing agriculture with their proprietary Closed Environment Vertical Aquaponic System (CEVAS) – the farming of the future. Pontus specializes in the indoor vertical farming of water lentils that use 95% less water than traditional agriculture and no pesticides or chemicals. Pontus is committed to solving the global food crisis by providing access to sustainable indoor biosecure pure plant based proteins. Pontus' water lentils can be harvested every 24 hours, exceed organic certification, and can be grown in any climate in a relatively small area. Our water lentil protein is filled with antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and all the amino acids, making a complete protein food source. Pontus aims to revolutionize the plant based sector as the entire sector is currently based on two main protein sources: soy and pea. Water lentil protein is far superior to pea and soy protein. It contains over 40% protein vs. 5-36% protein*, and Pontus aims to be the base protein for plant based food products, leading to the movement transitioning the world from meat based to plant based proteins.

To learn more, please visit pontuswaterlentils.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering, including those from the First Tranche, and Pontus' ability to revolutionize the plant based sector and enable millions to rethink their food choices. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. These risks include, but are not limited to, the following: the unknown magnitude and duration of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the failure of Pontus to receive Exchange approval for the closing of the remainder of the Offering, Pontus' inability to close further tranches of the Offering, the failure of Pontus to receive the necessary approvals from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for its products and facilities, the inability to complete Pontus' Surrey Facility, as well as other general business, economic, or market related risks beyond the director control of the Company and which may affect the Company's business, operations, or products. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

