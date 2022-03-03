U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.49
    -23.05 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,794.66
    -96.69 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,537.94
    -214.08 (-1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,032.41
    -26.46 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.11
    +1.44 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.70
    +1.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.21
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1057
    -0.0065 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    -0.0210 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3337
    -0.0068 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4300
    -0.0900 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,478.44
    -1,416.40 (-3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.76
    -32.92 (-3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

PONTUS PROTEIN ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED UNIT PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND CLOSING OF INITIAL TRANCHE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HLKKF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, B.C., March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Pontus Protein Ltd. (TSXV: HULK) (OTCQB: HLKKF) (FSE: 8YC) ("Pontus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") consisting of a minimum of 3,125,000 and maximum of 12,500,000 units of Pontus (each, a "Unit") at a subscription price of $0.16 per Unit for gross proceeds of a minimum of $500,000 and a maximum of $2,000,000 (the "Offering"), pursuant to which Pontus has closed an First Tranche of 3,947,250 Units for total gross proceeds of $631,560 (the "First Tranche").

Pontus&#39; logo represents the closed loop vertical farming that grows nutritious and delicious plants in a biosecure environment. (CNW Group/Pontus Protein Ltd.)
Pontus' logo represents the closed loop vertical farming that grows nutritious and delicious plants in a biosecure environment. (CNW Group/Pontus Protein Ltd.)

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of 2 years from the closing date.

The proceeds from the Offering, including those from the First Tranche, are expected to be used for general working capital as well as to further fund the construction of the Company's Surrey facility.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering, including those under the First Tranche, are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day for the date of their respective issuance. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the closing of the First Tranche, however such fees may be payable in connection with the remainder of the Offering in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The completion of additional tranches of the Offering are subject to the approval of the Exchange.

None of the securities to be issued in connection with the Offering will be or have been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release is being issued pursuant to Rule 135c of the 1933 Act and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities, in any state where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Pontus Protein Ltd.
Pontus Protein Ltd. is a Vancouver, B.C. based agricultural technology company that will enable millions to rethink their food choices while helping people do the world a world of good. By offering sustainably grown plant based food options that are nutritious and delicious, we're helping this kind of diet become the norm.

Pontus is reinventing agriculture with their proprietary Closed Environment Vertical Aquaponic System (CEVAS) – the farming of the future. Pontus specializes in the indoor vertical farming of water lentils that use 95% less water than traditional agriculture and no pesticides or chemicals. Pontus is committed to solving the global food crisis by providing access to sustainable indoor biosecure pure plant based proteins. Pontus' water lentils can be harvested every 24 hours, exceed organic certification, and can be grown in any climate in a relatively small area. Our water lentil protein is filled with antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and all the amino acids, making a complete protein food source. Pontus aims to revolutionize the plant based sector as the entire sector is currently based on two main protein sources: soy and pea. Water lentil protein is far superior to pea and soy protein. It contains over 40% protein vs. 5-36% protein*, and Pontus aims to be the base protein for plant based food products, leading to the movement transitioning the world from meat based to plant based proteins.

To learn more, please visit pontuswaterlentils.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Connor Yuen"

Connor Yuen, CEO
Pontus Protein Ltd.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering, including those from the First Tranche, and Pontus' ability to revolutionize the plant based sector and enable millions to rethink their food choices. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. These risks include, but are not limited to, the following: the unknown magnitude and duration of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the failure of Pontus to receive Exchange approval for the closing of the remainder of the Offering, Pontus' inability to close further tranches of the Offering, the failure of Pontus to receive the necessary approvals from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for its products and facilities, the inability to complete Pontus' Surrey Facility, as well as other general business, economic, or market related risks beyond the director control of the Company and which may affect the Company's business, operations, or products. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Pontus Protein Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/03/c7837.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • Why Nio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were tumbling again Thursday after sliding Wednesday. Traders are likely reacting to recent news about supply chain problems at Ford and Rivian Automotive. The Chinese electric vehicle company's stock price was down by 8.6% as of 2:22 p.m. ET.

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • Why BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Plunged 16% at the Open Today

    Shares of the club store fell sharply despite the retailer reporting the best year in its history. Here's what you need to know.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Thursday

    Following a rebound in the stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in late February that took it from below $800 closer to $900, the electric-vehicle (EV) maker's shares are taking a breather on Thursday. The decline is likely primarily due to a bearish day for the overall market on Thursday, namely the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Shares of Tesla have had a rough year so far.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Costco Stock Is Slipping Because Investors Wanted More Than Strong Earnings

    Retailing giant Costco reported a strong fiscal second quarter, but beating analyst estimates hasn't seemed to satisfy investors.

  • TD BANK GROUP DECLARES DIVIDENDS

    The Toronto-Dominion Bank (the "Bank") today announced that a dividend in an amount of eighty-nine cents (89 cents) per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending April 30, 2022, payable on and after April 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2022.

  • Longleaf Partners: “Lumen (LUMN) Remains Underappreciated by the Market and Offer Significant Upside”

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Global Fund added 3.00% in the fourth quarter versus MSCI World’s return of 7.77%. For the full year, the Fund added 8.20%, while the […]

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    The stock market dipped briefly into correction territory last week as global events shook investor confidence before safely rebounding. No one is sure what's going to happen next between war, geopolitical maneuverings, and news of nuclear weapon movements, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the stock market sold off sharply, let alone collapsed. Smart investors will already be prepared for such an event by owning defensive stocks that will be resilient in a downturn and keeping their powder dry so they can move swiftly when opportunity strikes.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.

  • Alibaba ‘Cheapest Company in the World’ Outside Russia: Money Manager

    Speaking at a roundtable group discussion Tuesday with other value-oriented portfolio managers, O’Keefe said that Alibaba (ticker: BABA) is “one of the cheapest stocks I’ve ever seen, especially for a business of that quality with that financial strength.” The discussion, called Invaluable Insights, was sponsored by Ariel Investments and included John Rogers of Ariel, Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, David Herro of Oakmark Funds, and Barron’s Roundtable member Mario Gabelli. Alibaba shares are down 55% in the past year to $102 and trade for a third of their 2020 high.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Why Hexo Shares Soared Today

    Shares of Canadian cannabis company Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) soared at the open Thursday after it and peer Tilray announced plans for a new strategic partnership. As of 10 a.m. ET, Hexo shares were up 11.7% while Tilray stock had sunk 3.3%. The new agreement calls for Tilray to acquire up to $211 million of senior secured convertible notes that Hexo previously issued.

  • Costco stock falls as retailer’s sales pace slows

    Costco Wholesale Corp. late Thursday reported quarterly results and sales that topped Wall Street expectations, but the stock headed lower as same-store sales growth slowed.

  • Dow Jones Up As Fed Official Touts Rate Hikes; Putin Says Invasion Is 'Going To Plan'; Kroger Explodes

    The Dow Jones rose despite a Fed official saying there is need for more rate hikes, Vladimir Putin insisted the Ukraine war was going well.

  • Intel faces ‘all-or-nothing’ situation, analyst says in downgrade

    Intel Corp. may have gotten a callout in President Joe Biden's State of the Union address earlier in the week, but on Thursday it fell further down Morgan Stanley's list of chip names.

  • Why Okta Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) stock, the cloud-based cybersecurity company, crashed today despite beating expectations in its earnings report last night -- down 10% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. Heading into the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, analysts had forecast that Okta would lose $0.24 per share (adjusted) on less than $360 million in sales. As it turned out, Okta lost only $0.18 per share, and scored $383 million in sales -- but investors didn't care.