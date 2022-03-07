U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,305.00
    -22.25 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,393.00
    -190.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,752.75
    -87.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,991.70
    -8.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.82
    +5.14 (+4.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,988.70
    +22.10 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    +0.16 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0925
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.86
    +3.38 (+11.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3209
    -0.0039 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2030
    +0.4230 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,696.28
    +159.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.90
    -58.79 (-6.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,937.52
    -49.62 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     

PONTUS PROTEIN APPOINTS AVTAR DHALIWAL AND DAVID JENKINS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HLKKF

Dhaliwal brings farming, regulatory and distribution experience with Overwaitea, Safeway and Costco to Pontus. Jenkins brings his extensive financial experience to support Pontus' capital raise strategy.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Pontus Protein Ltd. (TSXV: HULK) (OTCQB: HLKKF) (FSE: 8YC) ("Pontus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Avtar Dhaliwal and Mr. David Jenkins to the Company's board of directors (the "Board") to fill the casual vacancies created by the resignations of Mr. Sean Kingsley and Mr. David Enser.

Pontus Protein Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Pontus Protein Ltd.)
Pontus Protein Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Pontus Protein Ltd.)

Mr. Enser will assume a newly created role where he will better serve Pontus as "Lead Advisor for Distribution."

Mr. Avtar Dhaliwal studied at the University of British Columbia Okanagan and brings to Pontus his years of experience in the food industry with a specialty in supply chain, compliance and regulatory processes. He is a third-generation farmer and has managed over 1,000 acres of land, employing hundreds of employees, and overseeing the growth and cultivation of a wide variety of cash crops for retail and wholesale. Furthermore, Mr. Dhaliwal oversaw and focused on crop quality standardization, distribution and marketing from wholesalers, and direct to consumer sales and overseas sales in local markets. Dealing with distributors and associations, Mr. Dhaliwal placed produce into large box retailers and nationwide grocers such as Overwaitea and Safeway. Mr. Dhaliwal has also worked with wholesale and partners such as B.C. Fruit Packers Association and direct wholesale. Recently, Mr. Dhaliwal has been instrumental in navigating his current company through compliance and regulatory hurdles of listing products and distributing with Costco and other large-scale distributors.

Mr. David Jenkins is a global financier and works with high networth individuals. He has extensive experience in public markets and has helped secure millions of dollars in capital in mining. He is a highly regarded expert in negotiating, marketing and advertising. Mr. Jenkins has completed hundreds of multimillion dollar deals throughout his career demanding top price for assets in all market conditions. Mr. Jenkins leverages in depth market knowledge to cater the sale of valuable assets to buyers throughout the world.

Commenting on the Board, Connor Yuen, Pontus' CEO, said, "I'd like to thank Sean for his support to Pontus since the beginning. We welcome Avtar and David (Jenkins) to our Board. Avtar's extensive experience in successful distribution with large retailers is a perfect fit as we start to produce product and revenue. David's experience in capital raises will be a perfect fit for achieving our goals moving forward."

About Pontus Protein Ltd.

Pontus Protein Ltd. is a Vancouver, B.C. based agricultural technology company that will enable millions to rethink their food choices while helping people do the world a world of good. By offering sustainably grown plant based food options that are nutritious and delicious, we're helping this kind of diet become the norm.

Pontus is reinventing agriculture with their proprietary Closed Environment Vertical Aquaponic System (CEVAS) – the farming of the future. Pontus specializes in the indoor vertical farming of water lentils that use 95% less water than traditional agriculture and no pesticides or chemicals. Pontus is committed to solving the global food crisis by providing access to sustainable indoor biosecure pure plant based proteins. Pontus' water lentils can be harvested every 24 hours, exceed organic certification, and can be grown in any climate in a relatively small area. Our water lentil protein is filled with antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and all the amino acids, making a complete protein food source. Pontus aims to revolutionize the plant based sector as the entire sector is currently based on two main protein sources: soy and pea. Water lentil protein is far superior to pea and soy protein. It contains over 40% protein vs. 5-36% protein*, and Pontus aims to be the base protein for plant based food products, leading to the movement transitioning the world from meat based to plant based proteins.

To learn more, please visit pontuswaterlentils.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Connor Yuen"

Connor Yuen, CEO
Pontus Protein Ltd.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including, but not limited to, statements relating to Pontus' ability to revolutionize the plant based sector and enable millions to rethink their food choices. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. These risks include, but are not limited to, the following: the unknown magnitude and duration of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the failure of Pontus to receive the necessary approvals from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for its products and facilities, the inability to complete Pontus' Surrey Facility, as well as other general business, economic, or market related risks beyond the director control of the Company and which may affect the Company's business, operations, or products. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Pontus Protein Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/07/c1316.html

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • Russian rouble hits new record low in thin offshore trade

    Russia's rouble tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade on Monday, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble weakened to 133.5 to the dollar after closing at 121.037 on Friday, according to Refinitiv data. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 141.00 to the dollar.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Spikes. Here Are the Reasons Why.

    Shares of Occidental Petroleum rise sharply amid supply fears as the U.S. and its allies are considering a ban on Russian oil after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Dow Jones Futures Pare Losses, Crude Oil Jumps; Market Correction Nearing New Leg Down Amid Russia's Ukraine Invasion

    Futures fell while crude oil prices skyrocketed on Russia oil embargo risks. The stock market rally is nearing February lows as Russia's Ukraine invasion continues.

  • Why Ford, GM, and Lordstown Shares All Tanked in February

    Financial reports from the big automakers in February were good, but the stocks are acting more like they're already fully electric-vehicle companies.

  • Etoro Apologizes After Liquidating Its Clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Surges as Activist Ryan Cohen Pushes for Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares rallied in premarket trading Monday after Ryan Cohen’s investment firm RC Ventures disclosed a 9.8% stake in the retailer and asked that it consider a sale of the whole company.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Discloses $5 Billion Stake in Occidental Petroleum

    From Wednesday through Friday, Berkshire bought more than 60 million shares of Occidental, fueling a surge in the energy company's share price.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond board confirms receipt of letter from Ryan Cohen's investment arm, hopes to 'engage constructively' with RC Ventures

    Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. confirmed Monday that it has received a letter from RC Ventures, the investment arm of Ryan Cohen, the billionaire co-founder of online pet-products retailer Chewy Inc. , as reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal. "Bed Bath & Beyond's Board and management team maintain a consistent dialogue with our shareholders and, while we have had no prior contact with RC Ventures, we will carefully review their letter and hope to engage constructively around the ideas they have p

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Soars After GameStop Chairman Takes Big Stake

    Bed Bath & Beyond stock jumped 51% in premarket trading Monday after GameStop (ticker: GME) Chairman Ryan Cohen took a big stake in the home-goods retailer and urged it to explore strategic alternatives, including a full sale of the company. Cohen, who co-founded online pet products retailer Chewy (ticker: CHWY) owns a 9.8% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond through his investment firm, RC Ventures LLC, according to a letter sent to its board Sunday. Bed Bath & Beyond said that it will “carefully review” the letter from RC Ventures and hopes to “engage constructively around the ideas they have put forth.”

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • Russian banks turn to China as Visa, Mastercard suspend business

    The central bank of Russia advised its citizens to use cash abroad.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The potential of the metaverse is gaining a growing level of attention as companies across the tech industry seek to capitalize on what is expected to be the next big tech trend. Should it play out as hoped, this network of persistent virtual reality worlds will generate a great deal of revenue for the companies that lead the revolution, and drive handsome returns for their investors. Qualcomm's share price could go parabolic and, in some respects, already has.

  • Another Rally Coming in This Trading Market

    For example, the CBOE Volatility Index hasn't gotten jumpy yet but rather has spent an awful lot of time chopping about. Now I grant you there is an awful lot of resistance overhead, starting at 15,750 but again, I think this is one index to watch closely.

  • Insider Buying: The OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Chairman & CEO Just Bought US$2.3m Worth Of Shares

    OPKO Health, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPK ) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Chairman & CEO...

  • Flow-Monster Vanguard Tightens Grip on $6.8 Trillion ETF World

    (Bloomberg) -- Every year over the past two decades, in the good times and the bad, there’s been one sure-fire trend in Wall Street money management: Vanguard tightens its grip on the ETF market.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage

  • Nickel Jumps 40% as Russia Supply Risk Sparks Huge Short Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel surged as much as 40%, in one of the most extreme price moves ever seen on the London Metal Exchange, as fears over Russian supplies leave buyers exposed to a historic squeeze. Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chance of

  • Got $2,000? Buy These 3 Unstoppable Stocks

    One of the best ways to invest in the U.S. cannabis opportunity is to buy shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR). The company doesn't grow, process, sell, or handle cannabis in any shape, form, or fashion. IIP is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses exclusively on providing real estate capital to the regulated cannabis industry in the U.S.