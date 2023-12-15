Treforest and Coedely social media plea after crash and fire

An MP is calling for sharing of distressing incidents on social media to be banned following a "difficult week" in her area.

A body has been found after an explosion and fire at Treforest Industrial Estate, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

It comes after three teenagers died in a car and bus crash in Coedely.

Alex Davies-Jones, MP for Pontypridd, said not all "horrendous" content had been promptly removed by social media platforms.

She described social media posts "with really, really graphic footage" of scenes and victims being shared.

Ms Davies-Jones added: "Everyone is already grieving and distressed, and this is inflaming tensions in the community."

She said she had raised her concerns with the police.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, she urged UK ministers "to close the gaps" in online safety.

The UK government said social media companies must take their responsibilities seriously.

A major incident was declared for several hours on Wednesday as firefighters worked to tackle the two-storey building blaze in Treforest.

One crew remains at the scene on Friday as the fire service works on three hotspots.

Police have appealed for anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to contact them.

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in throughout the week for crash victims Callum Griffiths, 19, and Jesse Owen and Morgan Smith, both 18, and two others are in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Ms Davies-Jones said: "This awful news has hit our close-knit community very hard and all our thoughts are with [their] loved ones at this very difficult time, as well as all those still recovering."

She added: "Sadly, in the wake of these accidents, distressing footage from both scenes and malicious, cruel posts about the victims have been uploaded to social media."

The MP requested a meeting with UK ministers to discuss a "way forward" to "close the gaps" in online safety.

Story continues

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt MP replied: "I am sure that I speak for all of us when I say how sorry we are and how much our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by these appalling tragedies in the honourable lady's constituency.

"It is terrible when one terrible thing happens, and I know it rocks a whole community, but to have two such terrible events take place together is truly shocking."

Ms Mordaunt said she would be "very happy to meet… to discuss what more can be done".

"I take a personal interest in ensuring that social media companies take their responsibilities very seriously," she said.

Snapchat and Facebook have been approached for comment.