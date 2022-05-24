U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.75
    +13.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,949.00
    +69.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,833.50
    +62.50 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.80
    +5.40 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.43
    +0.66 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.30
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.12
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0730
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7600
    -0.0990 (-3.46%)
     

  • Vix

    29.45
    +0.97 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2534
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.8000
    -0.0290 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,609.99
    +391.31 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.07
    +4.24 (+0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.35
    -29.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,701.57
    -46.57 (-0.17%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Pony.ai loses permit to test autonomous vehicles with driver in California

Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read

The California Department of Motor Vehicles revoked Pony.ai's permit to test its autonomous vehicle technology with a driver on Tuesday for failing to monitor the driving records of the safety drivers on its testing permit.

"While reviewing Pony.ai’s application to renew the testing permit, the DMV found numerous violations on the driving records of active Pony.ai safety drivers," a spokesperson for the DMV told TechCrunch, noting that Pony had 41 autonomous test vehicles and 71 safety drivers on its permit.

"Because of the critical role of safety drivers to facilitate the safe testing of autonomous technology and the need for these drivers to have a clean driving record as established by the DMV’s autonomous vehicle regulations, the DMV is revoking the permit, effective immediately."

The news follows the suspension of Pony's driverless permit, which allows it to test its AV tech without a human safety operator in the front seat, in November 2021 after a reported collision in Fremont, California. At the time, the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration suspected a software default, so in March, Pony recalled three vehicles with similar potential software issues.

The California DMV did not respond in time to requests for more information about the status of Pony's suspended driverless testing permit, but if the arguably safer version of that permit -- the one that requires a driver to be present while testing -- has been fully revoked, it's unlikely the DMV will reinstate the startup's driverless permit any time soon.

"When there is an unreasonable risk to public safety, the DMV can immediately suspend or revoke permits," the agency told TechCrunch.

Pony currently does not hold any active testing permits in California.

Meanwhile, in China, where most of Pony's operations reside, the company just received a permit to provide driverless ride-hailing services to the public on open roads in Beijing. The company also recently scored a taxi license to operate a commercial service in Guangzhou.

Pony did not respond in time for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Missouri was named worst state for puppy mills. Here’s what to look for when pet shopping

    Some of the worst puppy mills in the U.S. are in Missouri. Here’s what to know when shopping for a new furry friend.

  • The 2023 Subaru Solterra review: Rejoice Subaru fans, there’s now an electric compact SUV

    There’s a solid base of Subaru fans who want a vehicle from their favorite car company, and the Solterra now gives them a zero-emissions alternative.

  • Dad in Hong Kong forced to pay $4,200 after son knocks over gold Teletubbies figure in toy store

    A father was forced to pay HK$33,600 (approximately $4,255) as compensation after his 5-year-old boy knocked over a golden Teletubbies figure in a Hong Kong designer toy store. On Sunday evening, the man, Cheng, visited the KKPlus store in Langham Place mall in Hong Kong with his wife and two sons. When he stepped out to take a phone call, he reportedly heard a loud crashing sound behind him and discovered that his son had shattered an over-1.8–meter-tall (5.9 feet) golden Teletubbies figure.

  • Jason Kokrak beams about the 75-year-old perk he got for winning last year’s Charles Schwab Challenge

    “Our Christmas card with me and my family was all based around the truck."

  • Memorial Tournament announces addition of five golfers to this year's field

    Tuesday afternoon, the Memorial Tournament announced the addition of five golfers to the 2022 field.

  • No data to support changing Boeing 737 MAX 10 cockpit alerting - executive

    A Boeing Co executive said there was no need to revamp the cockpit crew alerting system in its forthcoming 737 MAX 10 jet, as the U.S. planemaker races to complete its certification before a year-end deadline. "I personally have no belief that there's any value in changing the 737," Mike Delaney, Boeing's chief aerospace safety officer, told reporters at its hub north of Seattle. There's no data that says switching to another system is safer, Delaney said, adding that the company was still evaluating its options.

  • In a faceoff with Elon Musk, the SEC blinked

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. securities regulators have pulled their punches in dealings with Elon Musk largely because an April 2019 court hearing on a statement he made about Tesla on Twitter didn't go their way, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked the court to hold the billionaire in contempt, saying a tweet by the Tesla Inc. CEO - which forecast production at the carmaker - violated a court agreement Musk signed the previous year to have some of his communications vetted by a lawyer. By trying to rein in his comments, the SEC was veering into relatively uncharted territory.

  • Man Trapped Inside Tesla Breaks Window to Escape Fire

    One of the most damaging and bad-for-business stories around Tesla in recent years have been the engine fires. News coverage of a mother of five dying after being trapped inside a Tesla during a raging fire, or firefighters having to use over 30,000 gallons of water just to put a Tesla fire out, have prompted outrage. The latest man to become trapped inside a burning Tesla is Jamil Jutha of North Vancouver, Canada.

  • LION ELECTRIC JOINS VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS AND EPA ADMINISTRATOR MICHAEL REGAN IN OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF FEDERAL CLEAN SCHOOL BUS PROGRAM

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today joined Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan at an event in Falls Church, Virginia for the official launch of the EPA's $5 billion Clean School Bus Program. The program is now accepting applications and will award up to $375,000 per zero-emission school bus, including the LionC, t

  • Search for Supreme Court leaker falls to former Army colonel

    When Gail Curley began her job as Marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court less than a year ago, she would have expected to work mostly behind the scenes: overseeing the court's police force and the operations of the marble-columned building where the justices work. Earlier this month, however, Curley was handed a bombshell of an assignment, overseeing an unprecedented breach of Supreme Court secrecy, the leak of a draft opinion and apparent votes in a major abortion case. People who know Curley, 53, described the former Army colonel and military lawyer as possessing the right temperament for a highly charged leak investigation: smart, private, apolitical and unlikely to be intimidated.

  • Motorcycle Monday: Harley-Davidson Shuts Down Production

    It’s a crazy time to be alive…

  • Stellantis, Samsung plan Indiana electric car battery plant

    A joint venture between Stellantis and Samsung plans to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Indiana that will employ up to 1,400 workers and become the company's second such factory in North America.

  • What does the 1967 law about Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District in Florida say about Orlando board members and more?

    Experts agree that Walt Disney World's (NYSE: DIS) Reedy Creek Improvement District is one of the most unique government structures in Florida. It's also why it has become the target of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Since DeSantis last month signed into law the district's June 2023 dissolution, there have been many questions surrounding the district that oversees 39 square miles of land including Walt Disney World Resort.

  • NYC Taxi Drivers Call for First Fare Hike in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- A New York City cab driver union is pressing the city to raise taxi fares, to boost wages for cabbies as fuel prices jump and inflation broadly soars, in a step that would boost the cost of a ride by as much as $2. Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneRussian Diplomat Quits in Rare Public Protest Over War in UkraineWalmart’s Tr

  • Ukraine Latest: US Lets Key Waiver on Russia Bond Payments Lapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will be pushed closer to a potential default after the US Treasury said it will let a key sanctions waiver benefitting American investors expire. US banks and individuals will be barred from accepting bond payments from Russia’s government.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $135 Billion on Snap WarningHungary’s Orban De

  • Pelosi pushes back on archbishop who denies her Communion

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back Tuesday on the decision by San Francisco's conservative Catholic archbishop to deny her Communion over her support of abortion rights, saying she respects that people have opposing views but not when they impose them on others. Pelosi made her comments on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” In a letter last week to Pelosi, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said he would refuse her Communion after she vowed to codify into law the Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion.

  • Uber seals taxi deal to expand its business in Italy

    Uber Technologies Inc has clinched a deal to integrate its ride-hailing app with Italy's largest taxi dispatcher as it seeks to boost its presence in the eurozone's third-largest economy, the company said on Tuesday. The move is part of Uber's strategy of working with established taxi operators, tapping into a recovery in demand after the pandemic-driven downturn. Under the agreement with IT Taxi, over 12,000 taxi drivers in Italy will have access to the Uber platform.

  • Lucid Air EVs just went up in price by five figures

    Lucid has already mounted a challenge to Tesla, now, it’s copying Tesla’s habit of big price increases.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Shanghai To Ramp Up As BYD Seizes EV Crown, Targets Model 3

    Tesla is tumbling amid several headwinds. BYD is rallying as the China giant seizes Tesla's EV crown and takes on the Model 3.

  • Will Indiana get new EV battery factory? Stellantis to make announcement Tuesday

    The world's fourth-largest auto maker has announced plans to sell 5 million electric vehicles by 2030.