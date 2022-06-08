U.S. markets closed

Pool Corporation to Present at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

Pool Corporation
COVINGTON, La., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq:POOL) announced today that Peter D. Arvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Melanie M. Hart, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference. They will be giving a virtual presentation on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. Informational materials used during the conference will be posted on POOLCORP’s website on the morning of the conference.

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 415 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel
Director of Investor Relations
985.801.5341
curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com


