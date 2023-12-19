What Is Pool Corporation's (NASDAQ:POOL) Share Price Doing?

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Pool’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Pool Worth?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 22%, trading at US$390 compared to my intrinsic value of $320.41. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! Another thing to keep in mind is that Pool’s share price is quite stable relative to the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Pool generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Pool's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in POOL’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe POOL should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on POOL for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for POOL, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Pool, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Pool and you'll want to know about it.

