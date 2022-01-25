In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Pool Heat Pump Market Report. The pool heat pump market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.

31% by revenue during the period 2022–2027.



POOL HEAT PUMP MARKET INSIGHTS



Heat pumps are significant for substantial and immediate carbon savings compared with the other modes of heating systems available at present. Heat decarbonization is a major priority that compels economies to strive and implement wide-scale adoption of appliances with lower carbon emissions.



SNIPPETS



• By leveraging technology, efforts are taken by non-profit organizations, government, and major consumer appliances vendors to reduce the emission level of greenhouse gases in the environment by developing more climate-friendly solutions in the market.

• The favorable government policies across the countries that are supporting the usage of renewable energy sources and preventing the emission of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere are eventually driving the market for heat pumps.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the pool heat pump market include:



• Preference for Smart Pool Heat Pumps

• A boom in Spa Industry

• Increasing Disposable Income

• Rising Modular Construction

• Need for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

• Favorable Government Policies and Incentives

• Growth in Swimming Pool Construction

• Demand of Low GWP Refrigerants Solutions for Heat Pump



POOL HEAT PUMP MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by



• Type

• Capacity

• End-User

• Geography



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• Swimming pools have become a major investment and epicenter of attraction for residential and commercial spaces. While it enhances the popularity and value of outdoor space in homes and serves as the differentiator for leading resorts, hotels, and water parks. The swimming pool industry is relatively young with high room for innovation and expansion as the penetration of pools is expected to rise, eventually driving the market for pool heat pumps.

• Geothermal pool pumps enjoy high preference when house and pool heating systems need to be replaced as the energy provided by a single unit can facilitate the entire network and is cheaper than gas-fueled systems. Moreover, this helps the ground temperature remain between 104°F and 131°F as per the location.



Market Segmentation by Type



• Air Source

• Water/Geothermal Source



Market Segmentation by Capacity



• Less than 10kW

• 10kW-20kW

• Greater than 20kW



Market Segmentation by End-User



• Residential

• Commercial

o Hotels and Resorts

o Spas

o Educational Institutions

o Water Parks

o Sports Club

o Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• Europe has a relatively higher concentration of swimming pools, especially in France, Italy, and Spain. These regions have historically represented high enthusiasm and interest in sustainable solutions such as heat pumps. The region is also a forerunner in adopting sophisticated products and is fragmented with industry presence.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o France

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o UK

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Global players like Rheem Manufacturing, Hayward, AquaCal, Pentair, and Jandy are expanding their markets through profitable partnerships and merger strategies. In contrast, the domestic vendors are capitalizing on the product portfolio that best suits the domestic needs and wants in the pool heat pump market.



Prominent Vendors



• Rheem manufacturing company

• AquaCal

• Pentair

• Hayward Industries

• Fluidra



Other Prominent Vendors



• Condeana Commercial Enterprises

• Carrier

• Daishiba

• Nirvana Chauffe-Piscine Inc

• Viessmann Group

• Guangdong Phnix Eco-Energy Solution

• Ascler

• Venus Home Appliances

• Dantherm Group

• Evo Industries Australia

• Guangzhou Sprsun New Energy Technology Development

• Madimack

• AquaPro Systems

• Gulfstream Manufacturing

• Thermeau Industries

• Avi Solar Tech

• Guangdong Fineco New Energy

• EcoTech

• Foshan MACON Cooling & Heating Energy-Saving Equipment

• Sunrain



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the pool heat pump market?

2. Who are the end-users in the global pool heat pump market?

3. Which segment has the highest share in the pool heat pump market?

4. What are the key factors driving the pool heat pump market growth?

5. Who are the key players in the pool heat pump industry?

