U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,351.45
    -58.68 (-1.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,112.14
    -252.36 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,603.39
    -251.74 (-1.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.51
    -43.00 (-2.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.39
    +1.08 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.40
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1279
    -0.0051 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7490
    +0.0140 (+0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3486
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9750
    +0.0150 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,651.00
    +2,451.27 (+7.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    832.87
    +12.28 (+1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,367.16
    +70.01 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

The pool heat pump market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% by revenue during the period 2022–2027

ReportLinker
·4 min read

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Pool Heat Pump Market Report. The pool heat pump market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pool Heat Pump Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982526/?utm_source=GNW
31% by revenue during the period 2022–2027.

POOL HEAT PUMP MARKET INSIGHTS

Heat pumps are significant for substantial and immediate carbon savings compared with the other modes of heating systems available at present. Heat decarbonization is a major priority that compels economies to strive and implement wide-scale adoption of appliances with lower carbon emissions.

SNIPPETS

• By leveraging technology, efforts are taken by non-profit organizations, government, and major consumer appliances vendors to reduce the emission level of greenhouse gases in the environment by developing more climate-friendly solutions in the market.
• The favorable government policies across the countries that are supporting the usage of renewable energy sources and preventing the emission of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere are eventually driving the market for heat pumps.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the pool heat pump market include:

• Preference for Smart Pool Heat Pumps
• A boom in Spa Industry
• Increasing Disposable Income
• Rising Modular Construction
• Need for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability
• Favorable Government Policies and Incentives
• Growth in Swimming Pool Construction
• Demand of Low GWP Refrigerants Solutions for Heat Pump

POOL HEAT PUMP MARKET SEGMENTATION
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by

• Type
• Capacity
• End-User
• Geography

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

• Swimming pools have become a major investment and epicenter of attraction for residential and commercial spaces. While it enhances the popularity and value of outdoor space in homes and serves as the differentiator for leading resorts, hotels, and water parks. The swimming pool industry is relatively young with high room for innovation and expansion as the penetration of pools is expected to rise, eventually driving the market for pool heat pumps.
• Geothermal pool pumps enjoy high preference when house and pool heating systems need to be replaced as the energy provided by a single unit can facilitate the entire network and is cheaper than gas-fueled systems. Moreover, this helps the ground temperature remain between 104°F and 131°F as per the location.

Market Segmentation by Type

• Air Source
• Water/Geothermal Source

Market Segmentation by Capacity

• Less than 10kW
• 10kW-20kW
• Greater than 20kW

Market Segmentation by End-User

• Residential
• Commercial
o Hotels and Resorts
o Spas
o Educational Institutions
o Water Parks
o Sports Club
o Others

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
• Europe has a relatively higher concentration of swimming pools, especially in France, Italy, and Spain. These regions have historically represented high enthusiasm and interest in sustainable solutions such as heat pumps. The region is also a forerunner in adopting sophisticated products and is fragmented with industry presence.

Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o France
o Spain
o Germany
o Italy
o UK
• APAC
o China
o Japan
o South Korea
o Australia
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
• Middle East and Africa
o South Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE

VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Global players like Rheem Manufacturing, Hayward, AquaCal, Pentair, and Jandy are expanding their markets through profitable partnerships and merger strategies. In contrast, the domestic vendors are capitalizing on the product portfolio that best suits the domestic needs and wants in the pool heat pump market.

Prominent Vendors

• Rheem manufacturing company
• AquaCal
• Pentair
• Hayward Industries
• Fluidra

Other Prominent Vendors

• Condeana Commercial Enterprises
• Carrier
• Daishiba
• Nirvana Chauffe-Piscine Inc
• Viessmann Group
• Guangdong Phnix Eco-Energy Solution
• Ascler
• Venus Home Appliances
• Dantherm Group
• Evo Industries Australia
• Guangzhou Sprsun New Energy Technology Development
• Madimack
• AquaPro Systems
• Gulfstream Manufacturing
• Thermeau Industries
• Avi Solar Tech
• Guangdong Fineco New Energy
• EcoTech
• Foshan MACON Cooling & Heating Energy-Saving Equipment
• Sunrain

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the pool heat pump market?
2. Who are the end-users in the global pool heat pump market?
3. Which segment has the highest share in the pool heat pump market?
4. What are the key factors driving the pool heat pump market growth?
5. Who are the key players in the pool heat pump industry?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982526/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Rolls Out Fastest Broadband Internet for Homes

    AT&T Inc.&nbsp;is rolling out the fastest consumer broadband offered by major internet providers in an aggressive move aimed at cable providers. Some 5.2 million customers could sign on. AT&T Communications CEO Jeff McElfresh is on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Life After Oil Arrives in Lake That Minted Hundreds of Billions of Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Lake Maracaibo is, in many ways, the unlikeliest of homes for a burgeoning shrimp farm industry. After a century of relentless oil drilling, much of it carried out in a reckless and haphazard manner in the final years, its surface is stained by petroleum slicks and choked with rusted-out rigs that stretch high into the sky.Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Eras

  • Qatar Can’t Help Europe Much If Russian Gas Is Interrupted

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar wouldn’t be able to significantly ramp up supplies of natural gas to Europe in the event of any disruption to Russian flows, according to three people familiar with the situation.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Plunge Anew as Fed, Russia Stoke Volatility: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half He

  • Oil prices are up but the taps aren’t flowing like they should be

    The price of oil is at a seven-year high, above $88 dollars per barrel. Demand is rising and may surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency forecast last week, as the global economy seems not to have been stalled by omicron. At the beginning of the pandemic, when travel seized up and oil demand evaporated, the price of oil crashed below zero for the first time.

  • Banks Push Back Against China’s Plan to Curb Foreign IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Global banks are raising concerns to Chinese authorities about a plan to tighten rules on overseas stock listings, saying the draft rules are ambiguous and will expand Beijing’s regulatory reach outside the nation’s borders.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapS&P 500 Slumps 2% Amid Fed, Russia-Ukraine Jitters: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine Up

  • Taiwan Dangles Incentives to Strengthen Global Chipmaking Lead

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan will push investment from foreign chip gear suppliers while offering incentives to attract overseas talent, part of a campaign to shore up its lead in making the semiconductors vital to future technologies.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Plunge Anew as Fed, Russia Stoke Volatility: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Ko

  • Could Amazon Buy Kohl's? (The Struggling Retailer May Be for Sale)

    Amazon and Kohl's already have a business relationship and the brick-and-mortar retailer could solve a big problem for the digital giant's owned and operated brands.

  • Wynn Resorts to sell sports betting biz, Peloton responds to another TV show, Ford debuts new Bronco Raptor

    Julie Hyman highlights top business stories, including Wynn Resort's plans to sell its online sports betting business, Peloton suffering a PR setback after a character in 'Billions' suffered a heart attack while riding the Peloton bike, and Ford's debut for its 2022 Bronco Raptor.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil is enjoying its best year since prices topped out at more than $100 per barrel a decade ago. Oil and gas behemoth ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has rallied with it, hitting pre-COVID share prices. ExxonMobil's an integrated oil stock, which means it participates in multiple aspects of the oil and gas industry, including the exploration and extraction of fossil fuels (upstream) and the refining and distribution of fossil fuel products (downstream).

  • Tellurian investor sues Charif Souki, alleging fraud and seeking millions

    The investor's legal team says the lawsuit could invite scrutiny into Charif Souki from federal regulators.

  • Russia, Ukraine Diplomatic Standoff Starts Weighing on Markets. What to Know.

    Western leaders warn of swift response as markets assess risks of sanctions against, and counter-sanctions from Russia

  • Tesla countersues JPMorgan, claims bank sought 'windfall' after Musk tweet

    Tesla Inc on Monday fought back against JPMorgan Chase & Co over a disputed bond contract, countersuing the bank for seeking a "windfall" following Elon Musk's notorious 2018 tweet that he might take his electric car company private. In a filing in Manhattan federal court, Tesla accused JPMorgan of "bad faith and avarice" for demanding $162.2 million after the bank had unilaterally changed the terms of warrants it received when Tesla sold convertible bonds in 2014. "JPMorgan pressed its exorbitant demand as an act of retaliation against Tesla both for it having passed over JPMorgan in major business deals and out of senior JPMorgan executives' animus toward Mr. Musk," Tesla said.

  • Trian expected to revive its P&G playbook with Unilever

    Two and a half years ago Nelson Peltz, the billionaire activist investor who often presents himself as a partner with constructive advice for companies, told an audience of pension and hedge funds that no one had a monopoly on good ideas. Sitting only a few feet away, nodding in agreement, was Procter & Gamble Co Chief Executive David Taylor, who ended one of the industry's most acrimonious corporate battles by inviting Peltz onto P&G's board in 2018. For nearly four years until Peltz' retirement from the P&G board in August, the men traded ideas about how to woo new customers to buy Tide detergent and Pampers diapers.

  • Blackstone's REIT Buying Binge Continues as It Agrees to a $3.7 Billion Apartment REIT Deal

    Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) is at it again. The private-equity giant is buying another real estate investment trust (REIT). This time, it's paying $3.7 billion to acquire Resource REIT, a non-traded REIT focused on owning apartment buildings.

  • 5 Ways Cisco's Supply Chain Catalyzes Positive Impacts for Workers and Communities

    By Stacey Faucett

  • King Soopers grocery workers in the Denver area OK strike-ending contract that contains record raise

    A contract for more than 8,000 local workers contained the largest-ever raise for new employees as well as other provisions.

  • Google offers new replacement for advertising cookies after 'FLoC' falls short

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday announced its second try at enabling advertisers to buy ads based on users' browsing interests without having to rely on what it has described as privacy-invasive tracking cookies. Google wants to block tracking cookies in its Chrome web browser by the end of next year, which would prevent advertising companies from logging the websites someone is visiting. Advertisers, website owners and privacy groups have all raised alarms over the planned transition, and complaints have led antitrust authorities in the United States, United Kingdom and elsewhere to watch Google's plans closely.

  • Halliburton doubles quarterly profit, boosts dividend as oil rebounds

    (Reuters) -Halliburton Co's fourth-quarter adjusted profit doubled from a year earlier, it said on Monday, beating analysts' forecasts and prompting the oilfield services company to lift its dividend following a rebound in crude and natural gas prices. U.S. oil prices rose more than 50% last year and have made a strong start to 2022, hovering around $85 a barrel, thanks to the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and supply cuts by producer group OPEC. That has encouraged producers to ramp up drilling activity, with the U.S. rig count rising 68% year-over-year to 586 at the end of the fourth quarter, according to Baker Hughes data.

  • Halliburton Lifts Payout for the First Time in More Than 7 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Shale-oil companies are using almost all of the fracking equipment and crews available as exploration expands, accelerating cost inflation and pointing to worsening supply-chain disruptions across the industry.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreHong K

  • U.S. Food Supply Is Under Pressure, From Plants to Store Shelves

    Weeks of workers calling in sick have added to continuing supply and transportation disruptions, making grocery store shelves harder to fill.