Pool. Pool house. Nearly 3 acres of land. All for a cool $2 million

Every week, we post all the South Shore real estate sales in an easy to read town-by-town list. Be a nosy neighbor. Be smart about your biggest investment. Or just enjoy perusing. (Did you miss last week's 1650 Hingham estate? It is a must-see. Check it out in this story. Speaking of last week's listings, the Top 5 were wrong last week. Or rather, jumping the gun. They belonged in this week's. So, if you go back to last week's story, the Top 5 have been revised and are now correct. If you read every week, then this week's will look familiar since they now live in this story − correctly so. Sorry for any confusion.)

Norfolk County's median sale price for houses fell more than 10% from August to September, according to newly released data. Read the full story here.

The real estate market is still red hot. We have your guide to the South Shore, Massachusetts sales, provided by The Warren Group. And, click on the links below to see inside the homes. We have the scoop on what sold and for how much. Every week, we post these transactions for you and give you the five most expensive sales on the South Shore.

Top 5 home sales for the South Shore, Massachusetts, for Dec. 4-8, 2023

$2,300,000, 90 Foundry Lane,Canton, Jason and Janet Fensterstock to Babak Eliassi-Rad and Mary Samani, 1Ce. 8, 2023, single family.

$2,200,000, Canton, 480 York St., York Rt Of Canton and Donna W. Conroy to Donna W Conroy Irt and C J. Ciccarello, Dec. 7, 2023, single family.

$2,200,000, 59 Loring Drive, Norwell, Liam C. and Heather Kenney to David and Inna Dobroski, Dec. 6, 2023, single family.

$1,800,000, 597 Main St., Hingham, John R Rosenfeld RET and John R. Rosenfeld to David and Monica Mount, Dec. 5, single family.

$1,795,000, Milton, 52 Wolcott Woods, Lane Unit 52, Wolcott Residential LLC to G L. and Kathleen A. Bero, Dec. 7, 2023, condo.

South Shore, Massachusetts, real estate sales for Dec. 4-8, 2023

Abington

40 Bedford St., Jason Bloom and Newrez Limited Liability Co. to Newrez Limited Liability Co., $453,248, Dec. 4.

220 Shaw Ave., Judith L. Belcher (irrevocable trust) and Susan J. Medeiros to Jeffrey L. Mariano, $545,500, Dec. 4, single family.

303 Hampton Way Unit 303, Jessica Brodbeck to Garey and Maryanne Foley, $406,000, Dec. 7, condo.

105 Summit Road, Bonnie L. Jefferson and Diana F. Welsh to Marie T. Morris, $560,000, Dec. 8, single family.

Braintree

63 Amherst Road, Charles V. and Amy C. Mawn to Greg and Tammy Mckenna, $647,500, Dec. 7, single family.

182 Town St., Ying H. Xie and Wen Z. Li to Dzung T. Nguyen, $773,000, Dec. 6, single family.

54 Holmes St., John C. and Sandra L. Hammill Jr. to Colin and Sarah Martin, $650,000, Dec. 7, single family.

185 Campanelli Drive, Ag-Eip 175 Campanelli Limited Liability Co. to 38 Cdb175 Nelp Owner Limited Liability Co., $77,500,000, Dec. 7.

175 Campanelli Drive, Ag-Eip 175 Campanelli Limited Liability Co. to 38 Cdb175 Nelp Owner Limited Liability Co., $77,500,000, Dec. 7.

632 Washington St. Unit D5, Patricia A. and Nicholas P. Dangelo to Caitlin Anthony and Nathaniel Somes, $568,000, Dec. 8, condo.

31 Bradford Commons Lane Unit 31, William E. Lundon (irrevocable trust) and Deborah Lundon to Bruce J. Nankin, $449,000, Dec. 7, condo.

Canton

480 York St., York Realty Trust Of Canton and Donna W. Conroy to Donna W. Conroy (irrevocable trust) and C. J. Ciccarello, $2,200,000, Dec. 7, single family.

1 Centre St. Unit 10, Susan Mcgowan to Michael Nemetz, $314,000, Dec. 4, condo.

67 Oak Road, Adam B. and Mary E. Coe to Hung T. Hua and Ivy D. Ta, $760,000, Dec. 8, single family.

50 Coppersmith Way Unit 5306, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to Jameselenne Gifford, $557,474, Dec. 7, condo.

50 Coppersmith Way Unit 308, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to Cindy N. Charles, $496,987, Dec. 8, condo.

22 Forge Pond Unit B., Susan Dooley to Susan Mcgowan, $360,000, Dec. 4, condo.

7 Wayside Lane, Jill B. Novick to 82 Railraod Ave T. and Crosby J. Elliot, $900,000, Dec. 5, single family.

135 Will Drive, Ag-Eip 135 Will Drive Limited Liability Co. to 38 Wdc135 Nelp Owner Limited Liability Co., $68,000,000, Dec. 7.

123 Will Drive, Ag-Eip 135 Will Drive Limited Liability Co. to 38 Wdc135 Nelp Owner Limited Liability Co., $68,000,000, Dec. 7.

125 Will Drive, Ag-Eip 135 Will Drive Limited Liability Co. to 38 Wdc135 Nelp Owner Limited Liability Co., $68,000,000, Dec. 7.

100 Shawmut Road, Joseph K. Petrucci to Daniel C. Mckeeney, $2,500,000, Dec. 6.

6 Standish Circle, Bruno and Kathryn Malisheski to Heather and Stephanie Tong, $1,310,000, Dec. 7, single family.

5 White Sisters Way, Alan K. and Paula M. Chin to Saikat S. Kumar and Sukriti Singh, $860,000, Dec. 6, single family.

4 Morris Drive, Jeffrey M. and Mary C. Wilson Jr. to Michael and Viktoriya P. Macmurdo Jr., $789,900, Dec. 4, single family.

90 Foundry Lane, Jason and Janet Fensterstock to Babak Eliassi-Rad and Mary Samani, $2,300,000, Dec. 8.

354 Neponset St. Unit B., Mckendall Jr. W. E. Est and Meredith M. Donahue to Jessica Brodbeck, $360,000, Dec. 8, condo.

50 Coppersmith Way Unit 5309, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to Donna S. and Howard N. Gaines, $724,990, Dec. 7, condo.

Carver

S. Meadow Road (off), Flax Pond Cranberry Co. LL to Adga Realty Limited Liability Co., $1,000,000, Dec. 8.

46 Spring St. Unit 4, Smith-Facchini Limited Liability Co. to George W. Ahern, $325,000, Dec. 8, condo.

1 Robbins Path, J. & D. Realty Trust and Kelly A. Dolloff to Adga Realty Trust, $655,000, Dec. 8, single family.

Cohasset

505 Beechwood St., Sean and Brianne M. Donnelly to Emily O. Fredriksson, $910,000, Dec. 5, single family.

45 Elm Court, Brian C. and Danielle S. Watson to Daniel V. Miele, $750,000, Dec. 7, single family.

Duxbury

266 Saint George St., Benjamin F. Goodrich 3rd to 260-266 Saint Limited Liability Co., $995,000, Dec. 6.

193 Saint George St., Barrett Family Trust and Edward M. Barrett to John Baird Davis T. and John B. Davis, $1,250,000, Dec. 5, single family.

Hanover

295 Winter St. Unit 4, Jsc Holdings Limited Liability Co. to Buning Group Limited Liability Co., $262,500, Dec. 8.

295 Winter St. Unit 21, Jsc Holdings Limited Liability Co. to Aymb Realty Partners Limited Liability Co., $262,500, Dec. 8.

75 Oakland Ave., Tucker Joyce D. Est and Jean M. Tucker to Trifone Family Lp, $379,900, Dec. 7, single family.

46 Riverside Drive, Michael E. and Karen A. Johnson to Matthew D. Johnson, $700,000, Dec. 8, single family.

Hanson

226 Elm St., Oladokun Florence Est and Eunice Anifowose to Philip S. and Kathryn Warren, $440,000, Dec. 4, single family.

842 E. Washington St., Gp Koulouras Limited Liability Co. to Michael J. and Silvia Y. Forersteire, $525,000, Dec. 5, single family.

Hingham

24 Farm Hills Lane, Hetherington Family Trust and Ian L. Hetherington to Russell P. and Olivia Potter, $1,100,000, Dec. 4, single family.

597 Main St., John R. Rosenfeld RET and John R. Rosenfeld to David and Monica Mount, $1,800,000, Dec. 5.

258-A Hull St., Abbadessa Family Trust and Richard B. Abbadessa to 256 Hull St Limited Liability Co., $750,000, Dec. 4.

256 Hull St., Abbadessa Family Trust and Richard B. Abbadessa to 256 Hull St Limited Liability Co., $750,000, Dec. 4.

3 Winfield Road, Lane Family Trust and Gerard F. Lane 2nd to Kexin & Keyi Family Trust and Feifang Chen, $905,000, Dec. 5, single family.

531 Main St., Campman (irrevocable trust) and Mary A. Sowell to Patrick Lewis and Lillie Simourian, $975,000, Dec. 4, single family.

225 Hersey St., James V. Brady RET and James V. Brady to 225 Hersey Realty Trust and Ronald J. Gillis Jr., $850,000, Dec. 7, single family.

Holbrook

18 Edgewood Road, James D. and Melissa D. Hennessey to Djackens and Jacques Celestin, $555,500, Dec. 8, single family.

48 Quincy St., Damon M. Stancato to Andre L. Dossantos, $550,000, Dec. 4, single family.

3 Howard Ave., Ferrante S. Gioioso RET and Ferrante S. Gioioso to Beacon Hill Estates Limited Liability Co., $350,000, Dec. 6, single family.

Kingston

79 Elm St., Hobday (irrevocable trust) and Mayr L. Garrett to Christopher P. and Victoria Ballerini, $625,000, Dec. 5, single family.

336 Country Club Way, Country Club Way Inv Limited Liability Co. to Kate C. Jalkut, $1,250,000, Dec. 5.

Marshfield

25 Lawrence St., Trifone Family Lp to Maxine and Matthew Oconnell, $859,000, Dec. 5, single family.

58 Cedar Acres Road, Shannon K. Whitlock to Rudi Ottarino and Marissa Borselli, $760,000, Dec. 8, single family.

271 Hillcrest Road, Thomas F. and Marybeth Dalton 3rd to Alex G. and Kelly A. Tringale, $970,000, Dec. 4, single family.

99 Bay Ave., Geoffrey and Maura Casler to Central & Bay Invs Limited Liability Co., $1,480,000, Dec. 8.

16 Gilbert St., Schoenfeld Marshfield Realty Trust and Paula Giallongo to Jerome M. and Jessica A. Freed, $800,000, Dec. 4, single family.

71 Chandler Drive, Daniel Napolitano to Riana Quinn and Katharine Niven, $546,500, Dec. 7, single family.

Milton

440 Granite Ave., Isle Of Doagh Limited Liability Co. to 440 Granite Ave Limited Liability Co., $1,300,000, Dec. 7.

52 Wolcott Woods Lane Unit 52, Wolcott Residential Limited Liability Co. to G. L. and Kathleen A. Bero, $1,795,000, Dec. 7.

426 Granite Ave., Coachmans Cove Realty Trust and Michael P. Traverse to 440 Granite Ave Limited Liability Co., $1,300,000, Dec. 7.

38 Pierce St., Ralph M. Shirley to George A. Haraktsis and Alyssa J. Mcnine, $1,125,000, Dec. 8.

17 Spafford Road, Hill Lloyd H. Est and Lloyd H. Hill Jr. to Spafford Road Limited Liability Co., $965,000, Dec. 8, single family.

29 Mechanic St., Michael Traverse to 440 Granite Ave Limited Liability Co., $1,025,000, Dec. 7.

Norwell

59 Loring Drive, Liam C. and Heather Kenney to David and Inna Dobroski, $2,200,000, Dec. 6, single family.

7 Assinippi Ave. Unit 203, Kathleen Lyng to Loiurio Family Trust and Susan D. Loiurio, $370,000, Dec. 6, condo.

316 Washington St., Cam Investments Limited Liability Co. to Young Belford Limited Liability Co., $1,150,000, Dec. 4.

Pembroke

25 Oak Terrace, Lorna Messier and Caroline Carpenter to Kendall Mcdonough, $415,000, Dec. 7, single family.

31 Patriot Way Unit 31, Margaret L. Snook to Kenneth A. and Mary J. Lammi, $328,460, Dec. 4, condo.

15 Kings Terrace, Paul Barry to Douglas S. and Lisa M. Colwell, $550,000, Dec. 4, single family.

Plymouth

22 Lawrence Road, Paul A. and Dorothy Iacadoro to Allison C. Morey and Andrew J. Whitcomb, $535,000, Dec. 8, single family.

111 Manomet Ave., Dantey T. and Soozen Tribuna to Herron Family Trust and Gina M. Herron, $1,250,000, Dec. 4, single family.

47 Justine Road, Lsf9 Master Part T. and Us Bank TNa Tr to Greg and Alexia Marinos, $510,000, Dec. 8, single family.

15 Roberts Road Unit 11, Mcrl Realty Trust and Marc Bilodeau to Stephen Gardiner, $180,000, Dec. 8.

15 Roberts Road Unit 11A, Mcrl Realty Trust and Marc Bilodeau to Stephen Gardiner, $180,000, Dec. 8.

563 Wareham Road, Linda Hoberg T. and Linda L. Hoberg to Matthew Brym and Tiffany Shieh, $600,000, Dec. 8, single family.

17 Peck Ave., 17 Peack Ave Realty Trust and Thaddeus Lenoch to Jason Costatino, $575,000, Dec. 4.

176 Ellisville Road, Kristina Engstrom and Karin E. Agosta to Susannah G. Murphy, $431,000, Dec. 4, single family.

48 Tinkers Blf Unit 48, Ridge Development Limited Liability Co. to Gronend Toal Family Trust and David R. Gronendyke, $826,745, Dec. 7, condo.

56 Pebble Beach Drive, Ridder Building Corp. to Kevin T. and Maureen Manning, $900,000, Dec. 6.

196 Warren Ave., Maarten D. and Mavis S. Hemsley to Edan and Kathleen R. Dayan, $700,000, Dec. 6, single family.

201 Manomet Point Road, Noreen Sheridan-Farrar to Laurie Voke, $1,000,111, Dec. 8, single family.

12 Carver St. Unit 2, Norman and Martha Zinger to Lea S. Filson, $700,000, Dec. 8, condo.

8 Turner Run Unit 8, Gerard J. and Lynne B. Powers to Charles M. and Barbara Robbins, $745,000, Dec. 7, condo.

30 Cranberry Farm Road, Ejp Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to Margaret M. Watson and Kerry K. Dolan, $764,900, Dec. 6.

109 Watercourse Place, Defeo Family Trust and Gail Doherty to Jon and Amanda Saltonstall, $810,000, Dec. 8, single family.

11 Ludlow Trail Unit 11, Gabriel A. and Lois M. Dannunzio to Jerry and Marie-Elaina Gomez, $820,605, Dec. 5, condo.

206 Herring Pond Road, Harrington John A. Est and Paul F. Ward to 191 Herring Pond Limited Liability Co., $500,000, Dec. 5.

203 Herring Pond Road, Harrington John A. Est and Paul F. Ward to 191 Herring Pond Limited Liability Co., $500,000, Dec. 5, single family.

205 Herring Pond Road, Harrington John A. Est and Paul F. Ward to 191 Herring Pond Limited Liability Co., $500,000, Dec. 5, single family.

560 Oak St., Ag-Eip Oak St Limited Liability Co. to 38 Osb560 Nelp Power Limited Liability Co., $30,000,000, Dec. 5.

96 Hatherly Rise Unit 96, Louies M. Bernier RET and Louis M. Bernier to Beth A. Crosby RET and Beth A. Crosby, $718,000, Dec. 8, condo.

191 Herring Pond Road, Harrington John A. Est and Paul F. Ward to 191 Herring Pond Limited Liability Co., $500,000, Dec. 5, single family.

158 Brook Road, Bullock Cladette C. Est and Nicole C. Bullock to J. Graham Properties Limited Liability Co., $310,000, Dec. 4, single family.

65 Melix Ave., Dennis Sullivan to Matthew C. Crowther, $425,100, Dec. 6, single family.

Quincy

148 Monroe Road, Paul A. and Marie W. Stewart to Nicholas L. Woods and Sarah A. Gallagher, $1,600,000, Dec. 8, single family.

143 Sumner St., Mei-Chun H. Tang to S. Arterysumner Limited Liability Co., $840,000, Dec. 6.

1 Wall St., Mark Levin to Sea St Renovations Limited Liability Co., $349,900, Dec. 7, single family.

32 Malvern St., Philip F. and Frank J. Sines to Megan Mccarthy, $615,000, Dec. 7, single family.

25 Phillips St. Unit 25, Ziwen Fang and Jianran Wang to Wiing C. and Feng H. Ma, $543,000, Dec. 4, condo.

1 Wall St., Mark Levin to Sea St Renovations Limited Liability Co., $349,900, Dec. 4, single family.

41 Stoney Brae Road, Katherine Coleman Realty Trust and Katherine Coleman to Brendan A. and Colleen Doyle, $990,000, Dec. 8, single family.

51 Willow St., Mcdonald Realty Trust and Donna E. Mcdonald to Kaida Li and Xueyun Jiang, $970,000, Dec. 8, single family.

76 Scotch Pond Place Unit 76, Jonathan Foster and Jasmine Liu to James Perretta and Ashley Mulcahy, $419,000, Dec. 8, condo.

511 Hancock St. Unit 203, Nq3 Development Limited Liability Co. to Amy M. Lee, $707,500, Dec. 5, condo.

422 Hancock St. Unit 7, Kroll Maureen P. Est and Jeffrey E. Lothrop to Lan X. Chen and Qin R. Gao, $259,900, Dec. 5, condo.

37 Jenness St., Brendan A. and Colleen H. Doyle to Nicholas T. and Luci M. Daprato, $760,000, Dec. 7, single family.

7 Deerfield St., Italo A. Rufo to Christina M. Procacci and Anthony B. Tolentino, $785,000, Dec. 7, single family.

Randolph

28 Smith Road, Edward and Bruce J. Nankin to Robert L. and Christina R. Emile, $510,000, Dec. 6, single family.

19 Ledge Hill St., Don Nguyen and Phan T. Ly to Cory and Angela Mccarthy, $735,000, Dec. 8, single family.

11 Gloria Road, Audra A. Mcdonough to Annette Raymond, $480,000, Dec. 5, single family.

32 Fernandez Circle, First Lending Invs Limited Liability Co. to Bertram and Ian Williamson, $405,976, Dec. 7, single family.

31 Wilmarth Road, Carlson Cap Companies Limited Liability Co. to Acl 31 Wilmarth Rd Limited Liability Co., $486,000, Dec. 6, single family.

17 Toscano Way Unit 17, 502 South Main Hldg Limited Liability Co. to Mackenzie Isidor, $550,000, Dec. 6, condo.

Lawson St. Lot 576, Bossi Robert F. Est and Robert F. Bossi Jr. to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $29,150, Dec. 7.

Lawson St. Lot 573, Bossi Robert F. Est and Robert F. Bossi Jr. to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $29,150, Dec. 7.

Lawson St. Lot 575, Bossi Gerald L. Est and Sandra H. Bossi to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $29,150, Dec. 7.

Lawson St. Lot 575, Bossi George P. Est and George E. Bossi to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $116,700, Dec. 7.

Lawson St. Lot 573, Bossi George P. Est and George E. Bossi to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $116,700, Dec. 7.

Lawson St. Lot 576, Bossi George P. Est and George E. Bossi to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $116,700, Dec. 7.

Lawson St. Lot 576, Bossi Gerald L. Est and Sandra H. Bossi to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $29,150, Dec. 7.

Lawson St. Lot 575, Bossi Robert F. Est and Robert F. Bossi Jr. to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $29,150, Dec. 7.

Lawson St. Lot 573, Bossi Gerald L. Est and Sandra H. Bossi to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $29,150, Dec. 7.

Lawson St., Bossi Gerald L. Est and Sandra H. Bossi to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $29,150, Dec. 7.

Lawson St., Bossi Robert F. Est and Robert F. Bossi Jr. to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $29,150, Dec. 7.

Lawson St., Bossi George P. Est and George E. Bossi to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $116,700, Dec. 7.

Lawson St., Bossi George P. Est and George E. Bossi to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $116,700, Dec. 7.

Lawson St., Bossi Gerald L. Est and Sandra H. Bossi to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $29,150, Dec. 7.

Lawson St., Bossi Robert F. Est and Robert F. Bossi Jr. to 1928 Investments Limited Liability Co., $29,150, Dec. 7.

32 Fernandez Circle, Bryan and Eleanor M. Luff to First Landing Invs Limited Liability Co., $375,000, Dec. 7, single family.

11 Moulton St., Julie A. Houlihan to 536 South Main Limited Liability Co., $150,000, Dec. 8, single family.

76 N. Glenway Ave., Lawrence S. and Lynn F. Menovich to Teo Coastal Ventures Limited Liability Co., $425,000, Dec. 5, single family.

59 Highland Glen Drive Unit 303, Equity TCompany to Constitution Prop Limited Liability Co., $215,000, Dec. 4, condo.

222 Allen St., Mimose Saint Louis to Richard Nguyen, $332,000, Dec. 7, single family.

59 Highland Glen Drive Unit 331, Jianna and Jenny Huang to Dorlyne Jules, $282,000, Dec. 4, condo.

53 Cochato Park, Peterson Karoline W. Est and Patricia A. Peterson to Nikkita Louis, $420,000, Dec. 5, single family.

34 Julian Road, Karen L. Albergo to Tai X. Dang and Thiep T. Tran, $465,000, Dec. 4, single family.

Rockland

61 Boxberry Lane Unit 61, William E. Stack 3rd to Michael Mcneill and Cyndi Stgeorge, $415,000, Dec. 8, condo.

1 Jennifer Lane Unit 1, Abbott Virginia A. Est and Linda Jenkins to Ambelie M. Brenes and Vincent E. Cahill, $458,000, Dec. 6, condo.

303 Pond St., Ritchie William L. Est and Magaret C. Ritchie to Andrew M. Leblanc and Samantha A. Sullivan, $581,000, Dec. 6, single family.

22 Robin Lane Unit 22, Helen Mcneil to Benjamin C. Pignone and Lauren N. Landers, $479,900, Dec. 4, condo.

Scituate

265 Old Oaken Bucket Road Unit 265, Patricia R. Jacquart to Amanda J. Rosen, $633,000, Dec. 5, condo.

408 Tilden Road, Wendy Cianfarini to Sylvie D. Grenier and Aidan P. Hartigan, $775,000, Dec. 8, single family.

37 Old Forge Road, Patrick and Chelsea Savery to Colin Magruder and Courtney Magnider, $1,049,000, Dec. 4, single family.

135 Clapp Road, Cdg 123 Clapp St Limited Liability Co. to 135 Clapp Limited Liability Co., $450,000, Dec. 8.

7 River St., Heathe Keay to Joseph A. and Maua S. Glandorf Jr., $1,080,000, Dec. 5, single family.

Sharon

24 Cortland Drive Unit 24, 24 Cortland Drive Realty Trust and Kathleen E. Lavrentios to Ruth Rubino, $799,000, Dec. 8, condo.

51 Grape Shot Road, Robert M. and Sunita Thomas to Baoying Feng, $1,050,000, Dec. 8, single family.

42 Cortland Drive Unit 42, Ruth Rubino to John and Jennifer Zinman, $700,000, Dec. 8, condo.

423 Massapoag Ave., Bhupendra Rawal and Anju D. Pant to Yaoyuan V. Tan and Zhe Han, $855,000, Dec. 5, single family.

17 Azalea Road, Meng Zhou and Yiwu Zhu to Ranjit S. Shetty and Sushma Gurmurthy, $962,500, Dec. 8, single family.

Stoughton

26 Chapman Road, Genesis Diaz and Vivek Sanghvi to Barrington O. and Fabian E. Powell, $680,000, Dec. 4, single family.

82 Frances Drive Unit 82, James R. Barron RET and Laura Morrison to Keith and Deborah Sasaki, $445,000, Dec. 6, condo.

68 Boylston St., J. Ducharme Inter Vivos T. and Jilyan Collum to Boylston St Laf 2023 Limited Liability Co., $196,000, Dec. 8, single family.

455 Pleasant St., Kristy M. Foye to Elizabeth P. Doyle, $427,000, Dec. 6, single family.

107 Walnut St. Unit 4, Thuy H. Bui to Marie Simeon and Edwin Dorcelus, $339,000, Dec. 4, condo.

Weymouth

371 East St., David S. Snowdale to Stephanie J. Mchale, $544,000, Dec. 7, single family.

12 Robinswood Road, Flossie (irrevocable trust) and Kathryn T. Kittredge to Gayle Dwyer, $400,000, Dec. 4, single family.

23 Leonard Road, Jeffrey Trudeau to Sara and Omar Kholandi, $657,000, Dec. 7, single family.

54 Manchester St., Rockland Meadows Limited Liability Co. to Thierry Yungenge and Maralene Kabondo, $1,026,011, Dec. 5.

72 Gale Road, William D. Oneill RET and Joanne G. Delaporta to Jeanne Pacheco and Roger Wilmarth, $465,000, Dec. 4, single family.

35 Clinton Road, Edward F. and Adrienne E. Timmerman 2nd to Davis Muller and Emily Mutkoski, $659,000, Dec. 4, single family.

Whitman

55 Plymouth St. Unit C12, William and Nicole M. Mcnulty to Ryan W. Shea and Stephanie E. Blathras, $455,000, Dec. 8, condo.

1005 Auburn St. Unit F3, South Abington Invs Limited Liability Co. to Phillips E. Lawler Jr. and Cassandra Dangora, $528,850, Dec. 8, condo.

33 Central St. Unit A., Timothy J. Hughes to Kathleen Hurley, $380,000, Dec. 7, condo.

262 Bedford St. Unit 6B, 262 Bedford St Limited Liability Co. to Panda Enterprise T. and Ying Huang, $367,500, Dec. 8.

262 Bedford St. Unit 5B, 262 Bedford St Limited Liability Co. to Panda Enterprise T. and Ying Huang, $367,500, Dec. 8.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman. Reprinted with permission of publisher, The Warren Group, www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: South Shore, Ma, real estate sales for Dec. 4-8, 2023