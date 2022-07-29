U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,101.25
    +27.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,546.00
    +56.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,889.50
    +152.00 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.90
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.66
    +2.24 (+2.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.50
    +6.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    19.96
    +0.09 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0202
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.98
    -1.26 (-5.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2153
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3100
    -1.0100 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,023.04
    +1,109.94 (+4.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    553.99
    +23.23 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.89
    +39.64 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

Pool & Spa Market Worth $23.6 Billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool & Spa Market is estimated to be USD 23.6 billion by 2027 (forecast year) from USD 19.1 billion in 2022 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Pool & Spa Market, is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising residential and commercial construction activities and increased investment installation of pools & spas for recreational purposes. However, emerging smart technologies and digitalization along with the growing health awareness as well as expansion of tourism activities leading to increased demand for construction of hotels and homestays will also drive the market for pool & spa.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=91087740

Pools are expected to occupy majority of the Pool & Spa Market share

Pools segment, by type, is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period because pools are a traditional source of recreational activity since ages and is expected to gain momentum in upcoming years as well. Educational facilities such as high schools and universities sometimes have pools for physical education classes, recreational activities, leisure, and competitive athletics such as swimming. Specially designed swimming pools are also used for diving, water sports, and physical therapy, as well as for the training of lifeguards and astronauts. Swimming pools most commonly use chlorinated water or salt water and may be heated or unheated. The tourism has experienced continued growth and deepening diversification to become one of the fastest growing economic sectors in the world. It has led to increase in construction of hotels which would indirectly increase the demand for pool installation in the hotels and recreation centers.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Pool & Spa Market
180 – Tables
50 – Figures
235 – Pages

Fiberglass by material is expected to dominate the market

Fiberglass pools generally require the lowest maintenance and lifetime costs and the makeup of the surface prevents the growth of algae. A fiberglass pool is constructed with several layers. The material is a combination of fiber-reinforced polymer made of a plastic matrix strengthened by fine fibers of glass. They are built from moulds that are extremely expensive to make, hence manufacturer has a finite number of shapes, designs and sizes available. The size is usually no wider than about 4 or 5 meters. Some fiberglass pools also have the option of an in-built spa or water feature. Also, due to the smaller size, its utilize less electrical power than the other pool types. The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the growth of fiberglass pool in the market due to the options for discretionary spending.

North America likely to emerge as the largest Pool & Spa Market

North America is the key region for the Pool & Spa Market where the major demand is driven from the residential sectors of the region. California and Florida have the most inground swimming pools in the US. Sales of swim spas and imported hot tubs are a small but growing influence on the US market. With millions of people in the region working from home, many of them with more disposable income than ever, demand for pools and practically all elements of the outdoor lifestyle experienced a high demand.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=91087740

Harvia Group (Finland), Pentair (US), Fluidra (Spain), KLAFS GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), TyloHelo (Sweden) are the key players in the global Pool & Spa Market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Commercial Water Heaters Market by Type (Electric, Gas, Oil, Heat Pump, Solar, Hybrid & Others), Liter(Below 500, 500-1,000, 1,000-3,000, 3,000-4,000 & more), Rated Capacity (Up to 10kW, 10-50kW, 50-150kW & more),and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Water Treatment Biocides Market by Product Type (Oxidizing Biocides, Non-Oxidizing Biocides), Application (Oil & Gas, Municipal Water Treatment, Power Plants, Mining, Pulp & Paper, Swimming Pools), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024


CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • Exxon and 3 Other Oil and Gas Companies That Could Benefit From Inflation Bill

    The slimmed-down Build Back Better bill that Senator Joe Manchin now supports will be a boon for solar and wind companies if it makes its way through Congress. Just weeks ago, Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, walked away from talks over the bill, saying he was worried that more government spending would add to inflation. It could also reduce carbon emissions 40% by 2030.

  • Plug Power, Fuel Cell and solar stocks soar after Manchin changes course to back climate spending

    Shares of clean energy companies soared Thursday, after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin pulled an about-face and agreed to an economic bill that includes climate spending. "Details of the bill are not yet available, but based on commentary from the Senators, we expect spending on clean energy (including hydrogen, nuclear and renewables) as well as fossil fuels," analyst Mark Strouse at J.P. Morgan wrote in a note to clients. The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF shot up 5.3% in premarket trading, whil

  • Manchin-Schumer Climate Plan Will Help Stabilize US Energy Sources, Says Ossoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Jon Ossoff said the $369 billion energy and climate plan proposed by Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a broad tax and spending bill would help stabilize US energy sources while speeding the transition from fossil fuels.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Str

  • Clean Energy Stocks, ETFs Rise After Manchin Package Announced

    Clean-energy shares soared early Thursday after Sen. Joe Manchin agreed to back a [roughly $370 billion climate and energy spending package](https://www.wsj.com/articles/joe-manchin-reaches-deal-with-chuck-schumer-on-energy-healthcare-package-11658957299) that would include tax credits for electric vehicles, renewable energy projects and clean hydrogen. + The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF added about 5.2%, extending a recent recovery as traders anticipate the Federal Reserve will begin cutting

  • If Tesla EVs Are So Hot, Why Do They Need Tax Credits?

    The inflation-fighting bill proposed by Schumer and Manchin includes tax credits to boost demand for EVs, but demand is already taking off.

  • EV, Solar Stocks Rally As Energy Bill Provides Broad, Deep Incentives

    A surprise turnaround in Washington cinched a key energy agreement, and launched EV and solar stocks to big gains.

  • First Solar Stock Approaches Buy Point On Earnings Beat

    First Solar (FSLR) beat earnings estimates easily Thursday after the stock posted strong gains, along with most solar issues, throughout the day after Senate Democrats agreed on legislation that would boost clean energy initiatives. First Solar Earnings Estimates: Wall Street expected First Solar to report a net loss of 44 cents per share and revenue of $607 million during the...

  • Salesforce helps connect justice to the climate fight with new fund

    “At Salesforce, we’re all in,” an executive says. “We’re throwing everything we have at the climate crisis.”

  • Solar Stocks Surge After Manchin Throws Support Behind Energy Bill

    First Solar, SunRun, and SunPower jump after Sen. Joe Manchin said he supported the spending package.

  • Poor neighborhoods suffer most from Phoenix's brutal heat. It doesn't have to be this way

    Poor neighborhoods lack the green infrastructure necessary to withstand climate change. It's time to rethink how we plan for and fund these projects.

  • Enphase Energy Stock Jumps As Earnings Double, Guidance Strong

    Enphase earnings topped views, with the solar power firm guiding up on Q3 revenue. Shares jumped, set to clear key resistance.

  • Activists surprised and relieved at Manchin’s decision to back climate bill

    But the senator’s insistence on more fossil fuel drilling was called a ‘climate suicide pact’ by one expert

  • These clean-energy ETFs are surging after ‘handily’ beating the S&P 500 over the past three months

    Clean-energy funds are outshining the S&P 500 recently, getting another boost Thursday after an unexpected agreement in Washington on a bill that includes climate-related spending.

  • Vietnam says AES Corp intends to develop $13-billion wind farm

    U.S.-based energy utility AES Corp plans to develop a major offshore wind farm in Vietnam, the Southeast Asian country said on Friday, that could potentially double the country's wind power capacity. The wind farm, estimated to cost $13 billion and with a combined capacity of 4,000 megawatts (MW), would be built off Vietnam's central province of Binh Thuan, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The country currently has about 4,000 MW of wind capacity and wants to install 11,700  MW by 2030 and 66,000 MW by 2045, according to state media.

  • Ancient-Looking Arctic Shark Spotted in the Caribbean, Hundreds of Miles from Usual Habitat

    Experts believe the find could be a Greenland shark, a species that can live for hundreds of years and typically sticks to freezing-cold waters

  • Tesla, GE, Enphase, Even Nikola Should Cheer the Manchin-Schumer Climate Deal

    Senators Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer reached a deal that includes spending on climate change initiatives.

  • Invasive frog and snake species cost world economy $16 billion, study shows

    Two invasive species, the American bullfrog and the brown tree snake, cost the world an estimated $16 billion between 1986 and 2020 by causing problems ranging from crop damage to power outages, according to a study published on Thursday. The brown-and-green frog known as lithobates catesbeianus that can weigh over 2 pounds (0.9 kilos), had the greatest impact in Europe, according to research published in Scientific Reports. The brown tree snake, or boiga irregularis, has multiplied uncontrollably on Pacific islands including Guam and the Marianna Islands, where the species was introduced by U.S. troops in World War II, said researcher Ismael Soto.

  • 'We're in survival mode': Inflation and drought are impacting SouthCoast farmers

    For area farmers, inflation is making a tough job even tougher, with the cost of everything from fuel to tractor parts to hay bales at a peak.

  • Hidden Menace: Massive methane leaks speed up climate change

    To the naked eye, the Mako Compressor Station outside the dusty West Texas crossroads of Lenorah appears unremarkable, similar to tens of thousands of oil and gas operations scattered throughout the oil-rich Permian Basin. What’s not visible through the chain-link fence is the plume of invisible gas, primarily methane, billowing from the gleaming white storage tanks up into the cloudless blue sky. The Mako station, owned by a subsidiary of West Texas Gas Inc., was observed releasing an estimated 870 kilograms of methane – an extraordinarily potent greenhouse gas — into the atmosphere each hour.

  • Keysight Reports on the Company’s Environmental Sustainability

    Key Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights