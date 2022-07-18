U.S. markets open in 3 hours 4 minutes

Pool & Spa Market Worth $23.6 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Pool & Spa Market by Type (Pools - Lap, Wading, Heated; Spas - Electric, Steam, Sauna, Hydromassage Bath), Accessories (Filters, Chlorinators, Blowers, Cleaners, Covers, Suction Fittings, Pumps), Material and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Pool & Spa Market is projected to reach USD 23.6 billion by 2027.The Pool & Spa Market size is estimated to be USD 23.6 billion by 2027 (forecast year) from USD 19.1 billion in 2022 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The Pool & Spa Market, is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising residential and commercial construction activities and increased investment installation of pools & spas for recreational purposes. However, emerging smart technologies and digitalization along with the growing health awareness as well as expansion of tourism activities leading to increased demand for construction of hotels and homestays will also drive the market for pool & spa.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=91087740

Pools are expected to occupy majority of the Pool & Spa Market share

Pools segment, by type, is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period because pools are a traditional source of recreational activity since ages and is expected to gain momentum in upcoming years as well. Educational facilities such as high schools and universities sometimes have pools for physical education classes, recreational activities, leisure, and competitive athletics such as swimming. Specially designed swimming pools are also used for diving, water sports, and physical therapy, as well as for the training of lifeguards and astronauts. Swimming pools most commonly use chlorinated water or salt water and may be heated or unheated. The tourism has experienced continued growth and deepening diversification to become one of the fastest growing economic sectors in the world. It has led to increase in construction of hotels which would indirectly increase the demand for pool installation in the hotels and recreation centers.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pool & Spa Market" 
180 – Tables 
50 – Figures
235 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pool-spa-market-91087740.html

Fiberglass by material is expected to dominate the market

Fiberglass pools generally require the lowest maintenance and lifetime costs and the makeup of the surface prevents the growth of algae. A fiberglass pool is constructed with several layers. The material is a combination of fiber-reinforced polymer made of a plastic matrix strengthened by fine fibers of glass. They are built from moulds that are extremely expensive to make, hence manufacturer has a finite number of shapes, designs and sizes available. The size is usually no wider than about 4 or 5 meters. Some fiberglass pools also have the option of an in-built spa or water feature. Also, due to the smaller size, its utilize less electrical power than the other pool types. The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the growth of fiberglass pool in the market due to the options for discretionary spending.

North America likely to emerge as the largest Pool & Spa Market

North America is the key region for the Pool & Spa Market where the major demand is driven from the residential sectors of the region. California and Florida have the most inground swimming pools in the US. Sales of swim spas and imported hot tubs are a small but growing influence on the US market. With millions of people in the region working from home, many of them with more disposable income than ever, demand for pools and practically all elements of the outdoor lifestyle experienced a high demand.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=91087740

Harvia Group (Finland), Pentair (US), Fluidra (Spain), KLAFS GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), TyloHelo (Sweden) are the key players in the global Pool & Spa Market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Commercial Water Heaters Market by Type (Electric, Gas, Oil, Heat Pump, Solar, Hybrid & Others), Liter(Below 500, 500-1,000, 1,000-3,000, 3,000-4,000 & more), Rated Capacity (Up to 10kW, 10-50kW, 50-150kW & more),and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/commercial-water-heaters-market-65877243.html

Water Treatment Biocides Market by Product Type (Oxidizing Biocides, Non-Oxidizing Biocides), Application (Oil & Gas, Municipal Water Treatment, Power Plants, Mining, Pulp & Paper, Swimming Pools), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024 
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/water-treatment-biocide-market-248443464.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 
630 Dundee Road 
Suite 430 
Northbrook, IL 60062 
USA: +1-888-600-6441 
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com 
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/pool-spa-market.asp 
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com 
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/pool-spa.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pool--spa-market-worth-23-6-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301588000.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

