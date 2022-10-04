U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,732.25
    +42.00 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,827.00
    +289.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,442.25
    +156.50 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,739.10
    +24.20 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.14
    +0.51 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.90
    +12.90 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    21.07
    +0.48 (+2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9869
    +0.0042 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.10
    -1.52 (-4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1367
    +0.0048 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7250
    +0.1050 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,837.29
    +640.61 (+3.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.60
    +15.25 (+3.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Poolbeg Pharma PLC Announces POLB 001 US Patent update

Poolbeg Pharma PLC
·6 min read
Poolbeg Pharma PLC

Continued expansion of IP portfolio enhancing protection of Poolbeg's growing pipeline

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Poolbeg Pharma (AIM:POLB)(OTCQB:POLBF) 'Poolbeg' or the 'Company'), a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company with a unique capital light clinical model, provides an update on the strengthening of its intellectual property (IP) position around POLB 001, a small molecule immunomodulator for the treatment of severe influenza.

The US Patent and Trademarks Office, after reviewing a patent application that is directed to the use of POLB 001 and its homologues for the treatment of hypercytokinemia (or "cytokine storm"), has indicated to the Company that the main claim is allowable. Poolbeg anticipates receiving a formal patent grant in due course and has filed a continuing application to seek protection for additional claims around this indication.

Poolbeg has a worldwide license for POLB 001 for all uses in humans and is developing a strong IP portfolio with patent protections in place covering the use of the class of p38 MAP kinase (mitogen-activated protein kinase) inhibitors for the treatment or prevention of severe influenza and hypercytokinaemia. The Company is exploring the opportunity to expand its IP around this asset to cover new disease areas which could enhance the value of the asset for partnering purposes.

US and European patents have already been granted with claims to the treatment of severe influenza, which is characterised by symptoms that persist or recur for more than two days without signs of resolution, with a p38 MAP kinase inhibitor inhibiting the release of pro-inflammatory mediators from endothelial cells and pro-inflammatory cytokines from immune cells. These granted patents offer protection until at least 2037.

Assessment of applications filed in other territories is ongoing.

Jeremy Skillington, PhD, CEO of Poolbeg Pharma said:

"We are continuing to expand our global patent protection for our growing pipeline of infectious disease products. We are delighted to receive confirmation from the US Patent and Trademarks office that the main claim is allowable, and we look forward to updating the market when we receive the formal patent grant in due course. Enhanced IP protection of our assets across key markets, such as the US, increases the overall value of these products to potential partners. This is particularly important as we move closer to the completion of our POLB 001 LPS human challenge trial, with initial results expected by year end 2022."

- Ends -

Enquiries

Poolbeg Pharma Plc

Jeremy Skillington, CEO

Ian O'Connell, CFO

+44 (0) 20 7183 1499

finnCap Ltd (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)

Geoff Nash, James Thompson, Charlie Beeson,

Sunila de Silva (ECM), Nigel Birks

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Singer Capital Markets (Joint Broker)

Phil Davies, Sam Butcher

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

J&E Davy (Joint Broker)

Anthony Farrell, Niall Gilchrist

+353 (0) 1 679 6363

Instinctif Partners

Melanie Toyne Sewell, Rozi Morris, Tim Field

+44 (0) 20 7457 2020

poolbeg@instinctif.com

About Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma is a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company, with a unique capital light clinical model which aims to develop multiple products faster and more cost effectively than the conventional biotech model. The Company, headquartered in London, is led by a team with a track record of creation and delivery of shareholder value and aspires to become a "one-stop shop" for pharma and biotech seeking mid-stage products to license or acquire.

The Company is targeting the growing infectious disease market. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, infectious disease has become one of the fastest growing pharma markets and is expected to exceed $250bn by 2025.

With its initial assets from Open Orphan plc, an industry leading infectious disease and human challenge trials business, Poolbeg has access to knowledge, experience, and clinical data from over 20 years of human challenge trials. The Company is using these insights to acquire new assets as well as reposition clinical stage products, reducing spend and risk. Amongst its portfolio of exciting assets, Poolbeg has a small molecule immunomodulator for severe influenza (POLB 001) which has commenced its LPS human challenge trial with initial results expected by year end 2022; a first-in-class, intranasally administered RNA-based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections (POLB 002); and a vaccine candidate for Melioidosis (POLB 003). The Company is also developing an oral vaccine delivery platform and is progressing two artificial intelligence (AI) programmes to accelerate the power of its human challenge model data and biobank, with results from the first programme expected by year end 2022.

For more information, please go to www.poolbegpharma.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @PoolbegPharma.

About POLB 001

POLB 001 is a small molecule immunomodulator for the treatment of severe influenza. POLB 001 electively inhibits overwhelming inflammation in viral infections, such as influenza, while leaving the necessary immune functions intact to fight the infection. This contrasts with other immunomodulatory approaches, such as steroids, which affect both beneficial and damaging immune responses. Due to its mode of action it is strain agnostic and unaffected by seasonal variants which is a significant advantage over treatments available on the market. In addition, as a shelf stable oral drug it is an ideal stock piling candidate for both seasonal and pandemic outbreaks. Therefore, POLB 001 has the potential to be a transformational treatment for patients and to become a leading severe influenza treatment.

POLB 001 entered the clinic in July 2022 and a rigorous randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple dose, LPS human challenge trial in 36 healthy volunteers is ongoing to assess the efficacy of POLB 001 in treating the dangerous effects of severe influenza. As part of the trial, researchers stimulate the immune systems of healthy volunteers with bacterial lipopolysaccharide (LPS) across three cohorts. LPS triggers a robust immune response and acts as a surrogate for the hyperinflammatory effects associated with severe influenza infection, as well as other diseases. Each cohort will receive escalating doses of POLB 001 to evaluate its effectiveness in suppressing the body's harmful inflammatory response to both intradermal (a shallow injection) and intravenous (an injection in a vein) administered LPS. POLB 001 has previously been proven to be safe and well tolerated in a successful Phase I clinical trial.

The LPS challenge trial will efficiently, and cost effectively collect both local and systemic efficacy data creating a comprehensive data package which will be attractive to potential partners. First results of this LPS human challenge trial are expected before year end 2022, and the Company expects to be in a position to rapidly partner or out-license the product to pharma or biotech for further development and commercialisation thereafter, initial interactions with potential partners is progressing positively.

Learn more here

About Influenza

Influenza is a viral pathogen that infects approximately one-eighth of the world's population each year, an estimated 1 billion people infected globally, attacking the respiratory system leading to between 5 and 10 million hospitalisations and as many as 500,000 influenza related deaths. Survivors of severe influenza can suffer organ damage, leading to chronic and life-changing injuries.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Poolbeg Pharma PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718687/Poolbeg-Pharma-PLC-Announces-POLB-001-US-Patent-update

Recommended Stories

  • AstraZeneca acquires local startup at 660% premium

    AstraZeneca Rare Disease, the local division formed when the British pharma giant acquired Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. last year, has scooped up a struggling local biotech at a significant premium. AstraZeneca plc (Nasdaq: AZN) is buying LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGC) for $2.07 per share, a 660% premium that values the total acquisition at $68 million. Lexington-based LogicBio has been struggling since February, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered a halt to an early-stage trial testing a drug in pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia, a disorder in which the body cannot break down certain proteins and fats.

  • ‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom. The firm’s global market strategist believes the Fed’s hawkish stance has left stocks “very oversold,” and while inflation remains persistently high

  • Is Eli Lilly Stock a Buy Following This Competitor's Major Win?

    Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) was already having a great year in the stock market, but on Sept. 28, the company's shares jumped by about 7%. The move happened after biotech giant Biogen and its partner Esai reported positive top-line results from a phase 3 clinical trial for an Alzheimer's disease (AD) therapy candidate, lecanemab. Eli Lilly is working on its own AD treatment, donanemab, and the market counted Biogen's win as Eli Lilly's too.

  • Why Top-Rated Biotechs Apellis, Belite Are Among The Worst Performers Today

    Apellis and Belite Bio were among the worst-performing biotech stocks Monday after presenting test results in two eye diseases.

  • EDSA: Statistically Significant Mortality Reduction in Phase 2 ARDS Trial…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:EDSA READ THE FULL EDSA RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Statistically Significant Mortality Reduction in Phase 2 ARDS Trial On September 30, 2022, Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) announced final results from the Phase 2 portion of its ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating EB05, the company’s monoclonal antibody therapy that targets toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4),

  • Can AbbVie's (ABBV) New Drugs Make up for Lost Humira Sales?

    AbbVie's (ABBV) new drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, are faring well, bolstered by approval in new indications. They are expected to drive revenues once Humira loses U.S. exclusivity in 2023.

  • Amylyx lobbies Congress for more insurance coverage of ALS clinics

    Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' co-founders have said they want to use their newfound platform to bring down barriers to ALS care.

  • bluebird's (BLUE) Gene Therapy Approvals to Drive the Top Line

    bluebird's (BLUE) recent FDA approvals for its gene therapies, namely beta-cel for beta-thalassemia and eli-cel for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, are expected to drive the top line.

  • Incyte to acquire North Carolina drug developer in deal valued at up to $1.36 billion

    Wilmington biotech company Incyte has agreed to acquire Villaris Therapeutics in a deal valued at up to $1.36 billion. The centerpiece of the deal is auremolimab, a monoclonal antibody that is under development to treat the skin disorder vitiligo — but has potential applications beyond dermatology. Villaris, based in Cary, North Carolina, was founded in 2019 and is backed by Medicxi, a health care-focused investment firm based in London.

  • Scientists pinpoint common vegetable that can lower high blood sugar levels by 50 per cent

    The vegetable was shown to lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels

  • Will New Drugs Help Bristol Myers (BMY) Combat Generic Pressure?

    Bristol Myers (BMY) expects recent drug approvals to generate an incremental stream of revenues and combat competition for its key drugs.

  • Can Biogen (BIIB) Navigate Multiple Challenges & Grow Again?

    Most of Biogen's (BIIB) key drugs are facing declining sales. Despite these challenges, we are hopeful that potential new product launches such as lecanemab, zuranolone and additional biosimilars can help revive growth.

  • People Say Tomatoes Can Trigger Inflammation—But That Might Not Be True

    There have long been rumors that tomatoes can trigger inflammation in the body, leading to arthritis. But is this actually true? Here's what a doctor says.

  • Could This Biosimilar Drug Candidate Be a Hit for Novartis?

    On Sept. 19, Novartis (NYSE: NVS) shared positive news with investors regarding the clinical trial results for its biosimilar drug candidate to Amgen's (NASDAQ: AMGN) osteoporosis medicine Prolia. With Prolia set to lose exclusivity in the U.S. in 2025, Novartis could be close to booking some revenue from its biosimilar drug. Let's go over the outcome of the clinical trial and the U.S. osteoporosis market to figure this out.

  • Impact of Alzheimer's on Hispanic Americans

    Reports show that Hispanic Americans are 1.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease than white Americans

  • Urinary Incontinence: 3 Reasons You Might Pee a Little Bit When You Least Expect It

    The condition is as common as it is embarrassing—but it’s not something you have to live with indefinitely.

  • MedMira provides Progress Update

    Today, MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV: MIR) announces the appointment of Dr. Sam Ratnam as MedMira’s Director of Scientific & Regulatory Affairs and provides an update on its regulatory progress in t...

  • Blood pressure and heart condition meds recalled. Pills were put in the wrong bottles

    Bottles of medication designed to keep blood pressure down contained medication designed to help prevent strokes and blood clots in people with heart conditions, causing a recall of one lot of each.

  • A new drug seeks 'true revenge' on COVID by turning the virus against itself

    The experimental drug—yet to be approved by the FDA—accomplishes a feat no other COVID treatment has in tests on animals.

  • Calithera's stock is up 14% after announcing Fast Track designation for lung-cancer drug candidate

    Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc. jumped 14.6% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it received a Fast Track designation for its experimental treatment for non-small cell lung cancer. The drug is currently being tested in Phase 2 clinical trial. Calithera's stock has tumbled 77.9% so far this year, while the S&P 500 has declined 24.7%.