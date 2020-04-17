Sovereign Debt Relief Is Missing One Player: Bondholders

(Bloomberg) -- Calls for the world’s poorest countries to be given debt relief so they can use their scarce resources to fight the coronavirus pandemic are getting louder.

Global bond investors may find that they, and not just the likes of the International Monetary Fund and governments providing bilateral loans, will be asked to be part of it.

What’s happened so far?

On Wednesday, the Group of 20 leading economies agreed to provide temporary relief to some countries and supported an IMF plan to set up emergency liquidity lines for developing nations buffeted by the coronavirus crisis.

They said they would suspend “debt-service payments for the poorest countries that request forbearance” from May 1 until the end of the year, a move that would free up about $20 billion, according to Saudi Arabian Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan. The G-20 called on private creditors to join them.

The IMF and World Bank, which are among the biggest lenders to developing countries, backed the proposal, but haven’t yet stated they will join it. The IMF has already disbursed billions of dollars to countries under its rapid credit facilities this month -- including $1 billion to Ghana and $442 million to Senegal -- and agreed that 25 of the world’s least-developed nations can effectively halt interest payments to it for six months.

French President Emmanuel Macron has pushed advanced economies to go beyond a temporary moratorium and cancel large amounts of African sovereign debt, saying it is the right thing “morally, humanely.”

Which countries need debt relief?

It’s unlikely major emerging markets would ask for debt relief, let alone be granted it. The IMF and World Bank said last month it should apply to the 76 so-called International Development Association countries, which are defined as having a gross national income per person of less than $1,175. Around half are in Africa, while the rest are spread across the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. The majority are too small or poor to tap international debt markets, though the group includes several Eurobond issuers, including Ghana, Honduras, Mongolia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Could Eurobonds be affected?

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa said $44 billion of interest payments due from the continent’s governments in 2020 -- including on commercial debt -- should be waived to enable them to bolster their health systems and maximize fiscal stimulus. Ethiopia’s prime minister and last year’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Abiy Ahmed, backed the idea in a Bloomberg Opinion piece on Sunday.

Another group including Tidjane Thiam, the former head of Credit Suisse Group AG, and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s ex-finance minister, is pushing for a two-year moratorium on Africa’s sovereign debt. Some of the world’s leading economists broadly agree.

“It is myopic for creditors, official and private, to expect debt repayments from countries where those resources would have to be diverted from the fight against Covid-19,” said Harvard University’s Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff. “Private creditors will have relatively little choice but to cooperate in the short run. Many emerging and developing economies will soon stop paying their debts, anyway. The world needs to get in front of the problem.”

Would bond investors agree?

So far, no major bond investor has publicly said emerging markets should be granted temporary, let alone permanent, succor on their foreign commercial borrowings. And there is no recent precedent of a group of countries being given relief on their Eurobonds, with markets almost always viewing any non-payment as a default.

Yet a group of economists and legal experts, including Lee Buchheit, a veteran restructuring lawyer, said one solution would be for bond investors to reinvest interest payments they receive this year from poor governments into a credit facility, which could be used for emergency funding related to the virus. That way, countries would avoid defaulting and investors would still receive interest from the credit facility.

“As long as the investors believe that the triggering event is indeed rare and that the need for a suspension of normal debt-servicing in light of that event is unavoidable, implementing an orderly suspension of payments can actually be beneficial to both the sovereign debtors and the creditors concerned,” they said in a paper this week.

