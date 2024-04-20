Are Poor Financial Prospects Dragging Down NTPM Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NTPM Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at NTPM Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:NTPM) recent performance, when its stock has declined 4.9% over the past week. We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on NTPM Holdings Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for NTPM Holdings Berhad is:

1.2% = RM6.3m ÷ RM503m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.01.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

NTPM Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 1.2% ROE

As you can see, NTPM Holdings Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 8.6%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 12% seen by NTPM Holdings Berhad was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

However, when we compared NTPM Holdings Berhad's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 1.4% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is NTPM Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is NTPM Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

NTPM Holdings Berhad's declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 56% (or a retention ratio of 44%). The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run. To know the 4 risks we have identified for NTPM Holdings Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

In addition, NTPM Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 28% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 6.8%, over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on NTPM Holdings Berhad. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

