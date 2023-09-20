Are Poor Financial Prospects Dragging Down Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (SGX:QC7 Stock?

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) (SGX:QC7) has had a rough three months with its share price down 10%. We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)'s ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) is:

6.9% = S$7.0m ÷ S$101m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.07 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)'s Earnings Growth And 6.9% ROE

When you first look at it, Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)'s ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 11%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Thus, the low net income growth of 3.0% seen by Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) over the past five years could probably be the result of the low ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)'s reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 10% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)'s's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 86% (or a retention ratio of 14%), most of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)'s profits are being paid to shareholders. This definitely contributes to the low earnings growth seen by the company.

Moreover, Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 69%. Still, forecasts suggest that Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)'s future ROE will rise to 17% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Q & M Dental Group (Singapore). As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

